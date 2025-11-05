Malta Updates Yacht Code: What The CYC 2025 Means For Owners And Operators

Malta: A Strategic Powerhouse in the Yachting Industry

Building on the introduction of the Small Commercial Yacht Code in 2024, Malta is once again reinforcing its status as a global leader in the yachting sector, this time by updating its established Commercial Yacht Code.

Malta's natural deep-water harbours, central Mediterranean location, and favourable climate make it a prime destination for yacht owners and operators. The widespread use of English, high quality of life, and modern infrastructure further enhances its appeal.

The country also benefits from a stable, transparent regulatory framework, innovative marinas, and a well-established network of international maritime professionals. Backed by a proud maritime tradition, Malta hosts one of the world's largest and most respected yacht and ship registries. The Maltese flag is internationally recognised for its efficiency, credibility, and strong compliance standards.

The New Commercial Yacht Code: CYC 2025

Transport Malta's Merchant Shipping Directorate has issued the fifth edition of the Commercial Yacht Code (CYC 2025), which officially entered into force on the 1st July 2025. Existing commercial yachts are required to transition to the revised requirements by their first renewal survey following 31st December 2025.

CYC 2025 replaces the previous 2020 version and reflects Malta's commitment to aligning its regulations with the latest international standards in maritime safety, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation.

Scope and Applicability

The revised Code applies to commercial yachts with a load line length of 24 metres or more, carrying up to 12 passengers. It includes both vessels under 500 gross tonnage (GT) and those of 500 GT or more.

Key Updates Under CYC 2025

Some of the notable revisions in the new Code include:

Clearer Navigation Notations: Introduction of the "Extended Short Range" category (up to 150 nautical miles), distinguishing it from both the 60 nautical mile "Short Range" and "Unrestricted Navigation" designations.

Introduction of the "Extended Short Range" category (up to 150 nautical miles), distinguishing it from both the 60 nautical mile "Short Range" and "Unrestricted Navigation" designations. Stronger Focus on Environmental Sustainability : Implementation of new-build environmental standards to major refits, with support for hybrid and electric propulsion systems.

: Implementation of new-build environmental standards to major refits, with support for hybrid and electric propulsion systems. Improved Safety Standards : Mandatory lightning protection, prohibition of asbestos in new installations, and compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Polar Code.

: Mandatory lightning protection, prohibition of asbestos in new installations, and compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Polar Code. Crew Welfare Provisions : Updated requirements under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) and new guidelines concerning non-crew personnel onboard.

: Updated requirements under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) and new guidelines concerning non-crew personnel onboard. Structural Integrity Revisions: Updated requirements related to structural strength, stability, freeboard, and watertight integrity.

Conclusion: Shared Efforts to reinforce Malta's Global Position

The updated Code reflects the ongoing efforts of the responsible authority, along with the valuable input of various stakeholders, including yacht owners, management companies, recognised organisations, government surveyors, and specialist service providers. This collaborative approach ensures the Code remains both relevant and practical, while upholding the highest standards.

CYC 2025 is a demonstration to Malta's continued investment in a forward-looking, internationally aligned maritime regulatory regime. It consolidates the country's reputation as a comprehensive maritime hub, capable of supporting the full yacht lifecycle, from registration and compliance to operation and innovation.

How Dixcart Malta Can Assist

At Dixcart Malta, we support yacht owners and operators in navigating Malta's regulatory landscape. Our services include:

Yacht importation and registration

Ensuring full compliance with regulatory frameworks

Advisory on Malta's commercial advantages, including tax, jurisdictional efficiency, and regulatory benefits

For detailed guidance or support, please contact Jonathan Vassallo or any of our expert team members atadvice.malta@dixcart.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.