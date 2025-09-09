The Malta Commercial Yacht Code (CYC) 2025 (the "Code"), which supersedes its predecessor, the CYC 2020, entered into force on 1 July 2025 and constitutes the fifth edition of the regulatory framework governing commercial yachts registered under the Malta flag.

The Code applies to all commercially operated yachts equal to or exceeding twenty-four (24) metres in load line length carrying a maximum of twelve (12) passengers, inclusive of yachts both below and above five hundred (500) gross tonnage (GT) as stipulated under Article 2(8). Special provisions are afforded to categorise and regulate distinct classes, including high-speed vessels and other specified sub-categories.

Pursuant to the Code, all yachts heretofore certified or undergoing survey under the CYC 2020 are required to attain compliance with the CYC 2025 by no later than the date of their first renewal survey following 31 December 2025. The Administration retains discretionary powers to allow phased compliance or accept equivalent arrangements, subject to surveyor recommendations.

Innovatively, the Code incorporates recognition and regulatory provisions for emergent propulsion technologies, encompassing hybrid and fully electric systems, thereby advancing Malta's alignment with international environmental protocols and decarbonisation imperatives.

Classification requirements under the Code compel yachts of five hundred (500) GT or greater, or employing specified propulsion methods, to be classified by Recognised Organisations, with periodic statutory surveys and audits ensuring continuing conformity.

The Malta Commercial Yacht Code 2025 is expressly aligned with international maritime conventions, including SOLAS, MARPOL, and the Load Line Convention, thereby reinforcing Malta's stature as a preeminent flag state with a modern, comprehensive, and safety-centric regulatory regime. For more details, refer to the full text and associated guidance of The Malta Commercial Yacht Code (CYC) 2025.

