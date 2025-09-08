Malta's CYC 2025 And SCYC: A Clear Path For Commercial Yachts

Malta continues to strengthen its reputation as a premier yacht flag state through two comprehensive regulatory frameworks: The Small Commercial Yacht Code ('sCYC') 2024 and the newly announced Commercial Yacht Code ('CYC') 2025.

The sCYC 2024 applies to yachts between twelve to twenty-four (12–24) metres in hull length and came into force on the 1st of April 2024. It introduces a precise, cost-effective regime based on EU Directive 2013/53/EU, allowing entry via CE certification. Yachts registered before the 1st of April 2024, have a transitional period to comply by their first renewal survey after the 1st of June 2024, when they receive a Small Commercial Yacht Certificate from the Malta Ship Registry.

The CYC 2025 updates standards for commercial yachts over twenty-four (24) metres in hull length, carrying up to twelve (12) passengers aligning with main conventions such as SOLAS, MARPOL and the Load Line Convention. Yachts certified under the 2020 Code must now comply with the CYC 2025 by their first renewal survey after the 31st of December 2025. The CYC 2025 mandates classification by a Recognised Organisation, especially for yachts over five hundred gross tonnage (500GT) or using hybrid/lithium-ion propulsion. Yachts over five hundred gross tonnage (500GT) require a Maritime Labour Certificate valid for five (5) years and those under five hundred gross tonnage (500GT) must undergo inspections every three (3) years without mandatory certification, unless voluntarily requested.

Both Codes provisionally accept yachts certified under the Red Ensign Group (REG), French, or Italian commercial codes for up to three (3) months to facilitate flexible transitions between commercial and pleasure use. In terms of certification and surveys, both codes recognise the role of appointed government surveyors and organisations to conduct surveys. The CYC 2025 is set to enhance survey responsibilities that are delegated to the recognised organisations through increased audits and stricter compliance verification. The CYC 2025 will have an impact on navigation notation by distinguishing 'Extended Short Range' as a standalone navigation notation up to one hundred and fifty (150) nautical miles. This will allow owners to better tailor safety equipment, to construct features according to specific use and enhance operational planning.

The CYC 2025 introduces a refined stability and structural standard, including improvements in damage resilience, freeboard regulations and watertight integrity, to ensure yachts can adapt to any conditions. Furthermore, the update of the CYC 2025, introduces a ban on asbestos in any new installations to prevent health problems and requires mandatory lightning protection and IMO Polar Code compliance. Yachts undergoing major refits must abide by standards applicable to new builds to promote sustainability. The use of hybrid and electric propulsion systems will be adopted to align with decarbonisation goals. Further revisions of the sCYC are expected to integrate emerging technologies aligning it progressively with standards introduced by the CYC 2025.

Lastly, crew welfare and non-crew guidelines are key pillars of the CYC 2025. This Code builds upon the Maritime Labour Convention by improving accommodation standards, onboard facilities and working conditions. Labour, manning and welfare requirements are tailored for tonnage and with a designed navigation range. Additionally, there is clear guidance for non-crew personnel by providing appropriate safety training prior to embarkation.

