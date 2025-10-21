Road Traffic Accidents – Moving Cars After Collision

Aigli Kourtellou’s articles from G. Vrikis & Associates Ltd are most popular:

A recent amendment to Cyprus Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Law (Law 86/1972) introduced through Law 146(I)/2025 and published on 25th of July 2025 brings important changes to how drivers should act after a road collision.

Until now, many drivers left their vehicles at the collision site, even for minor accidents, causing long traffic delays and safety risks. The new legislation clarifies when and how vehicles can be moved after a crash.

According to the amendment, drivers may move their vehicles from the road immediately after a collision if all parties involved agree, provided certain conditions are met:

There must be no visible bodily harm and no complaints of injury from anyone involved.

Drivers must confirm that their licence, insurance and vehicle documents are valid and in force.

The vehicles must be capable of moving safely without causing further damage or requiring towing.

The movement must not endanger other road users or obstruct traffic.

In the abovementioned cases, the driven or any person covered by the insurance and holds a valid driving license is valid to do so.

Even if the vehicles are moved, drivers still need to:

Notify immediately their insurance company about the collision

Exchange contact details as well as driver's license numbers, insurance information and vehicle registration details.

Take photographs of the accident scene before moving the vehicles, showing their position, the vehicles' number plates, the damages and the surrounding environment. If the driver cannot do this, another person or an insurance representative may assist.

It is noted that these photographs must be exchanged between the parties.

The new rule does not apply for uninsured vehicles or a government-owned vehicle or in cases when the driver abandons the scene of the accident.

This amendment aims to improve road safety, traffic flow and accident management efficiency.

By allowing vehicles to be moved under controlled conditions, it reduces congestion and prevents secondary accidents, while still protecting drivers' rights through proper documentation and evidence collection.