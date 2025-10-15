Malta Flag – New Commercial Yacht Code

The Merchant Shipping Directorate has issued a revised Commercial Yacht Code ("CYC") 2025, which will replace the current CYC 2020. This follows a series of internal and external consultations with key stakeholders, and takes into account current industry demands, technological developments, and international regulatory standards.

The CYC 2025 will apply to all commercial yachts flying the Malta flag and becomes effective as from the 01st of July 2025.

Existing yachts that are either certified or undergoing survey in accordance with CYC 2020 must comply with the requirements of the new Code by the time of their first renewal survey after 31 December 2025.

At a glance, the following are the key focus areas of the new CYC2025 Code:

Improved alignment with IMO conventions (SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, MLC).

(SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, MLC). Enhanced requirements for fire safety, crew welfare, and machinery systems.

Incorporation of Alternative Design & Arrangements .

. New considerations for environmental compliance and sustainable technologies.

and sustainable technologies. Streamlined survey and certification processes.

Originally published 05/06/2025.

