Economics Weekly Alert 05/2026

Δεκέμβριος 2025: Προκαταρκτικά στοιχεία

Οι συνολικές εισαγωγές αγαθών τον Δεκέμβριο 2025 ήταν €1.204,4 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €1.386,1 εκ. τον Δεκέμβριο 2024, καταγράφοντας μείωση 13,1%. Οι εισαγωγές από άλλα Κράτη Μέλη της ΕΕ ήταν €789,3 εκ. και από τρίτες χώρες €415,1 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €703,4 εκ. και €682,7 εκ. αντίστοιχα τον Δεκέμβριο 2024. Οι εισαγωγές τον Δεκέμβριο 2025 περιλαμβάνουν τη μεταβίβαση οικονομικής ιδιοκτησίας πλοίων, συνολικής αξίας €218,3 εκ. έναντι €337,4 εκ. τον Δεκέμβριο 2024.

Οι συνολικές εξαγωγές αγαθών τον Δεκέμβριο 2025 ήταν €490,5 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €376,0 εκ. τον Δεκέμβριο 2024, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 30,5%. Οι εξαγωγές προς άλλα Κράτη Μέλη της ΕΕ ήταν €182,7 εκ. και προς τρίτες χώρες €307,8 εκ., σε σύγκριση με €97,0 εκ. και €279,0 εκ. αντίστοιχα τον Δεκέμβριο 2024. Οι εξαγωγές τον Δεκέμβριο 2025 περιλαμβάνουν τη μεταβίβαση οικονομικής ιδιοκτησίας πλοίων, συνολικής αξίας €130,1 εκ. έναντι €51,4 εκ. τον Δεκέμβριο 2024.

Οι συνολικές εισαγωγές αγαθών για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου–Δεκεμβρίου 2025 ήταν €13.551,8 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €12.582,0 εκ. για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου–Δεκεμβρίου 2024, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 7,7%. Οι συνολικές εξαγωγές αγαθών για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου–Δεκεμβρίου 2025 ήταν €5.550,4 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €5.186,7 εκ. για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου–Δεκεμβρίου 2024, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 7,0%. Το έλλειμμα του εμπορικού ισοζυγίου ήταν €8.001,4 εκ. για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου–Δεκεμβρίου 2025 σε σύγκριση με €7.395,3 εκ. την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2024.

Νοέμβριος 2025: Τελικά στοιχεία

Οι συνολικές εισαγωγές αγαθών ήταν €1.043,9 εκ. τον Νοέμβριο 2025 σε σύγκριση με €1.161,4 εκ. τον Νοέμβριο 2024, σημειώνοντας μείωση 10,1%.

Οι εξαγωγές εγχώρια παραγόμενων προϊόντων, περιλαμβανομένων των προμηθειών πλοίων και αεροπλάνων, για τον Νοέμβριο 2025 ήταν €283,9 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €244,5 εκ. τον Νοέμβριο 2024, καταγράφοντας αύξηση 16,1%.

Η αξία των εγχώριων εξαγωγών βιομηχανικών προϊόντων, εξαιρουμένων των προμηθειών πλοίων και αεροπλάνων, για τον Νοέμβριο 2025 ανήλθε σε €276,6 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €237,1 εκ. τον Νοέμβριο 2024.

Η αξία των εγχώριων εξαγωγών γεωργικών προϊόντων, εξαιρουμένων των προμηθειών πλοίων και αεροπλάνων, για τον Νοέμβριο 2025 ανήλθε στα €6,2 εκ. έναντι €6,4 εκ. τον Νοέμβριο 2024. Οι εξαγωγές ξένων προϊόντων, περιλαμβανομένων των προμηθειών πλοίων και αεροπλάνων, για τον Νοέμβριο 2025 ήταν €144,9 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €138,4 εκ. τον Νοέμβριο 2024, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 4,7%.

Οι κυριότερες κατηγορίες εξαγωγών εγχώρια παραγόμενων προϊόντων κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Νοεμβρίου 2025 (εξ. των προμηθειών σε πλοία και αεροσκάφη), ήταν τα ορυκτά καύσιμα και λάδια με αξία €2.188,0 εκ., το χαλλούμι με αξία €332,2 εκ. και τα φαρμακευτικά προϊόντα με αξία €318,0 εκ.

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

Foreign trade statistics: November 2025 (final data) and December 2025 (provisional data)

December 2025: Provisional data

Total imports of goods in December 2025 were €1.204,4 mn as compared to €1.386,1 mn in December 2024, recording a decrease of 13,1%. Imports from other EU Member States were €789,3 mn and from third countries €415,1 mn, compared to €703,4 mn and €682,7 mn respectively in December 2024. Imports in December 2025 include the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, with total value of €218,3 mn as compared to €337,4 mn in December 2024.

Total exports of goods in December 2025 were €490,5 mn as compared to €376,0 mn in December 2024, recording an increase of 30,5%. Exports to other EU Member States were €182,7 mn and to third countries €307,8 mn, compared to €97,0 mn and €279,0 mn respectively in December 2024. Exports in December 2025 include the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, with total value of €130,1 mn as compared to €51,4 mn in December 2024.

Total imports of goods in January–December 2025 amounted to €13.551,8 mn as compared to €12.582,0 mn in January–December 2024, recording an increase of 7,7%. Total exports of goods in January-December 2025 were €5.550,4 mn compared to €5.186,7 mn in January-December 2024, registering an increase of 7,0%. The trade deficit was €8.001,4 mn in January–December 2025 compared to €7.395,3 mn in the corresponding period of 2024.

November 2025: Final data

Total imports of goods amounted to €1.043,9 mn in November 2025 as compared to €1.161.4 mn in November 2024, recording a decrease of 10,1%.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, were €283,9 mn in November 2025 as compared to €244,5 mn in November 2024, recording an increase of 16,1%.

Domestic exports of industrial products, excluding stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, were €276,6 mn in November 2025 compared to €237,1 mn in November 2024. Domestic exports of agricultural products, excluding stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, were €6,2 mn in November 2025 compared to €6,4 mn in November 2024.

Exports of foreign products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, were €144,9 mn in November 2025 as compared to €138,4 mn in November 2024, recording an increase of 4,7%.

Main categories of exports of domestically produced goods for the period January-November 2025 (excl. stores and provisions for ships and aircraft), were mineral fuels and oils with value €2.188,0 mn, halloumi cheese with €332,2 mn and pharmaceutical products with €318,0 mn.

Source: Cystat

