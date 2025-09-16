ARTICLE
16 September 2025

List Of Countries Whose Certificates Of Competency Are Presently Accepted

EN
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Contributor

The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has issued on 27 August 2025 new Circular 22/2025 in relation to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, STCW 78, ...
Cyprus Transport
Costas Stamatiou and Vassilis Psyrras
The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has issued on 27 August 2025 new Circular 22/2025 in relation to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, STCW 78, as amended and in particular with respect to the Issuance of Seafarer's Endorsements Attesting the Recognition of Non-Cyprus Certificates.

In this respect, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has notified interested parties that the countries whose certificates of competency are presently recognised by the Republic of Cyprus are the ones listed below:

Algeria Argentina Australia
Ecuador Egypt Estonia
Iran Ireland Israel
New Zealand Nigeria* Norway
Slovakia Slovenia South Africa
Bangladesh Belgium Brazil
Bulgaria Canada Cape Verde
Chile China Croatia
Cuba Czech Republic Denmark
Ethiopia Finland France
Georgia Germany Ghana
Greece Italy Jamaica
Japan Jordan Latvia
Lithuania Malaysia Hong Kong
Malta Hungary Iceland
India Indonesia Mexico
Morocco Myanmar Netherlands
Oman Pakistan Peru
Philippines Poland Portugal
Republic of Korea Republic of Montenegro Republic of Serbia
Romania Russian Federation Singapore
Spain Sri Lanka Sweden
Tanzania* Turkey Ukraine
United Kingdom United States Uruguay
Vietnam

* Countries which are being assessed by the European Commission

Costas Stamatiou
Vassilis Psyrras
