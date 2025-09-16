List Of Countries Whose Certificates Of Competency Are Presently Accepted

The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has issued on 27 August 2025 new Circular 22/2025 in relation to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, STCW 78, ...

The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has issued on 27 August 2025 new Circular 22/2025 in relation to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, STCW 78, as amended and in particular with respect to the Issuance of Seafarer's Endorsements Attesting the Recognition of Non-Cyprus Certificates.

In this respect, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has notified interested parties that the countries whose certificates of competency are presently recognised by the Republic of Cyprus are the ones listed below:

Algeria Argentina Australia Ecuador Egypt Estonia Iran Ireland Israel New Zealand Nigeria* Norway Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Bangladesh Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Canada Cape Verde Chile China Croatia Cuba Czech Republic Denmark Ethiopia Finland France Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Latvia Lithuania Malaysia Hong Kong Malta Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Mexico Morocco Myanmar Netherlands Oman Pakistan Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Republic of Korea Republic of Montenegro Republic of Serbia Romania Russian Federation Singapore Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Tanzania* Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uruguay Vietnam

* Countries which are being assessed by the European Commission

