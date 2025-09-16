List Of Countries Whose Certificates Of Competency Are Presently Accepted

The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has issued on 27 August 2025 new Circular 22/2025 in relation to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, STCW 78, as amended and in particular with respect to the Issuance of Seafarer's Endorsements Attesting the Recognition of Non-Cyprus Certificates.
In this respect, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping has notified interested parties that the countries whose certificates of competency are presently recognised by the Republic of Cyprus are the ones listed below:
|Algeria
|Argentina
|Australia
|Ecuador
|Egypt
|Estonia
|Iran
|Ireland
|Israel
|New Zealand
|Nigeria*
|Norway
|Slovakia
|Slovenia
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Belgium
|Brazil
|Bulgaria
|Canada
|Cape Verde
|Chile
|China
|Croatia
|Cuba
|Czech Republic
|Denmark
|Ethiopia
|Finland
|France
|Georgia
|Germany
|Ghana
|Greece
|Italy
|Jamaica
|Japan
|Jordan
|Latvia
|Lithuania
|Malaysia
|Hong Kong
|Malta
|Hungary
|Iceland
|India
|Indonesia
|Mexico
|Morocco
|Myanmar
|Netherlands
|Oman
|Pakistan
|Peru
|Philippines
|Poland
|Portugal
|Republic of Korea
|Republic of Montenegro
|Republic of Serbia
|Romania
|Russian Federation
|Singapore
|Spain
|Sri Lanka
|Sweden
|Tanzania*
|Turkey
|Ukraine
|United Kingdom
|United States
|Uruguay
|Vietnam
* Countries which are being assessed by the European Commission
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.