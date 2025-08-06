Introduction Of Article 14B – A New Approach To Road Traffic Management

Law 146(I)/2025 introduces a significant amendment to the road traffic legal framework in Cyprus through the addition of Article 14B to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Laws. The new provision aims to alleviate road congestion caused by traffic accidents and to streamline insurance procedures. To this end, drivers are now permitted to move their vehicles after a collision—under specific conditions and exceptions—without the need for police involvement. This article explores the key provisions of Article 14B and evaluates its practical impact on the daily lives of drivers.

We have all experienced traffic jams caused by road accidents, especially during rush hours. In recent years—particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic—the use of private vehicles has surged. As a result, traffic congestion has increased not only in the major cities of Limassol and Nicosia but also in Paphos and Larnaca.

What makes the situation even worse is that when accidents occur and the involved drivers stop in the middle of the road, this creates a frustrating environment for everyone. This often happens because the drivers are waiting for representatives from their insurance companies to arrive and assess the scene. Most of these incidents, especially during peak hours, are minor and caused by drivers' lack of attention due to the heavy traffic. They typically do not involve serious injuries or require police presence.

New Article 14B introduces a provision allowing drivers to move their vehicles from the scene of a traffic accident under certain conditions, with the aim of preventing traffic congestion. The law sets out four key conditions to ensure proper application of this measure:

Mutual Agreement: All drivers involved must agree to move the vehicles, without any party admitting fault or responsibility. No Bodily Injuries: There must be no visible or apparent bodily injuries to any person involved. No Police Intervention Needed: The situation must not require police presence or involvement at the scene. Vehicle Condition: The vehicles must be in a suitable condition to be moved without causing further damage to themselves or the road surface.

All relevant circumstances must be carefully considered to ensure that any action taken is appropriate. Vehicles should be moved to the nearest safe location where they do not obstruct the flow of traffic. The vehicle may be moved either by the driver or by another person who holds a valid driving licence and appropriate insurance coverage for that vehicle.

Before any vehicle involved in a road collision is moved from the scene, Article 14B imposes specific obligations on the parties involved to ensure proper implementation of the regulations and safeguard the rights of all drivers. A key obligation is that each driver must promptly contact and notify their respective insurance company. Following this, drivers are required to exchange key personal and vehicle details, including full name, contact information, vehicle registration number, insurance policy details, and any other relevant information.

In addition, the drivers must photograph the scene of the accident, capturing the positions of the vehicles, the damage sustained, the surrounding environment, and any other element necessary to provide a complete and accurate record of the incident to the insurance companies. These photographs must comply with the principle of data minimisation, as provided in Article 5(1)(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR). The photographs must be shared both with the designated representatives of each driver's insurance company and with the other party involved in the collision.

Article 14B provides that it does not apply in the following cases:

When any vehicle is uninsured;

If the vehicle belongs to a public/governmental authority;

If any driver involved has fled the scene of the road collision.

In addition, several important legal safeguards are included to protect the rights of the drivers:

The act of moving a vehicle from the scene does not imply any admission of liability and is not considered abandonment of the scene.

The provisions of Article 14B do not affect the right to claim compensation for injuries or damages that may not be immediately visible.

Furthermore, compliance with this article does not constitute a breach of any active insurance policy.

These provisions collectively aim to balance practical traffic management with legal clarity and protection for drivers involved in minor road collisions, ensuring both efficiency and the preservation of rights.

This amendment is designed to have a direct and practical effect on daily life in Cyprus by improving traffic flow and reducing congestion caused by minor road collisions. Allowing vehicles to be moved without waiting for the police, especially on main roads and motorways, helps prevent delays and secondary accidents.

The regulation also promotes better cooperation between insurers and insured parties through a clear, structured process for documenting and reporting incidents, enhancing trust and efficiency in the handling of claims.

The new law adopts a practical approach to roadside incidents, prioritising swift action and personal responsibility over bureaucratic delays. Its success will depend on public awareness, responsible application, and cooperation between drivers. The goal is a more efficient road network and a more responsive insurance process for all.

