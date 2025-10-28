Next Stop: Accelerated Transformation (Video)

We are delighted to announce Machas & Partners Law Firm contribution to the major legislative initiative of the Greek Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation for the formation of a single unified railway infrastructure manager.

Article Insights

Machas & Partners Law Firm’s articles from Machas & Partners Law Firm are most popular: in European Union

in European Union Machas & Partners Law Firm are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Criminal Law, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Securities & Investment industries

We are delighted to announce Machas & Partners Law Firm contribution to the major legislative initiative of the Greek Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation for the formation of a single unified railway infrastructure manager.

Our law firm led by Nikolaos Koulocheris, Co-Founder, Partner (Head of Real Estate & Social Infrastructure) and Ioannis Charalampopoulos, Partner (Head of Corporate & M&A) structured a complex and multifaceted corporate restructuring and transformation of the railway sector with a view to enhancing its safety and interoperability and drafted the legislative provisions that were ultimately enacted into Law 5167/2024. Maria Antoniadou, Managing Partner (Head of Labor & Employment), advised on the employment matters arising form the corporate transformation.

The merger of OSE with ERGAOSE was completed earlier in September, formally introducing ΟΣΕ - OSE Hellenic Railways Organization S.A. as the new infrastructure manager, while the transfer of the management activity of the existing publicly owned rolling stock from GAIAOSE to Hellenic Railways was effected on October 9, 2025, completing the implementation of the legal reform to enable the major upcoming operational reforms.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.