Transport Malta Issues Revised Commercial Yacht Code (CYC 2025)

Transport Malta's Merchant Shipping Directorate has issued a revised version of the Commercial Yacht Code, known as the CYC 2025. This new code replaces the previous 2020 edition and comes after extensive consultation with both internal and external stakeholders. It reflects updates aligned with current industry practices, emerging technologies, and international maritime safety standards.

The CYC 2025 is set to come into force on 1 July 2025 and will apply to all commercial yachts. Yachts that are currently certified under or undergoing survey to the 2020 Code will be required to transition to the updated requirements no later than their first renewal survey after 31 December 2025. The revised Code aims to offer a more streamlined and effective regulatory framework tailored to the specific needs of the yachting industry.

The updated Commercial Yacht Code can be downloaded directly from the Transport Malta website.

