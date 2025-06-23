UNODC Office To Be Established At Malta's Global Maritime Centre

UNODC Office at Malta's Global Maritime Centre

The Government of Malta has signed a Host Country Agreement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to establish a new UNODC office in Malta. This office will operate within the Global Centre for Maritime Sanctions Monitoring (GCMSM), an international initiative designed to enhance compliance with maritime sanctions and tackle criminal activities at sea.

The agreement was formally signed in Vienna by Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg. The project is being launched in close collaboration with the government of Antigua and Barbuda and is expected to begin initial operations by November.

The new UNODC office in Malta shall function as a dedicated technical assistant, training and support to flag states. Areas of focus include:

Vessel detention and interdiction; Disruption of illicit maritime networks; Prosecution and legal follow-up; Strengthening maritime rule of law.

This advancement highlights Malta's role as a key player in international efforts to uphold accountability and security in global shipping.

"This unique initiative brings together technology, intelligence, and capacity development," Deputy Prime Minister Borg stated during the signing. "Thanks to Malta's leadership, in partnership with Antigua and Barbuda, and our collaboration with UNODC and the EU, we are empowering maritime administrations to deter sanctions violations and enhance accountability in global shipping."

Borg emphasised that the host country agreement positions Malta as a leading hub for maritime cooperation, underlining its commitment to responsible flagging, global enforcement architecture, and closing long-standing governance gaps at sea.

The establishment of the new office in Malta highlights a significant milestone in Malta's influence in the Maritime sector. By signing the Host Country Agreement, Malta demonstrates and confirms its commitment to international security. This initiative definitely strengthens Malta's reputation in the Maritime scene.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.