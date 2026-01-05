Investigation Into Steel Cargo On Seized Russian Vessel

Finnish Customs are investigating the cargo of structural steel found on board the vessel Fitburg, that has been detained as part of a wider investigation into suspected damage to an undersea cable that runs between Helsinki and Tallinn.

The Russian steel was on board the vessel that departed St Petersburg before the ship was detained. The steel is subject to import prohibitions under the EU's Russian sanctions.

