Driving Maritime Transformation

Vassilis Psyrras of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC examines how ESG requirements, EU regulatory frameworks, and digitalisation are fundamentally transforming the global shipping industry.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.

Article Insights

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC are most popular: within Privacy, Intellectual Property and Environment topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

in European Union

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Oil & Gas industries

In the latest issue of Forbes magazine, spotlighting Maritime Today: A New Era, Vassilis Psyrras, Advocate/Counsel at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, shares his insights on the forces reshaping the global shipping industry. He points out that ESG requirements have moved from voluntary principles to binding obligations, while EU regulatory frameworks and digitalisation are fundamentally transforming how maritime businesses operate within an increasingly complex landscape.

He further notes that, as sustainability, technology, and geopolitical developments converge, traditional operating models are being redefined, bringing new legal, commercial, and strategic considerations to the forefront. In this context, he emphasises that the role of legal advisors is evolving into that of a strategic partner, supporting decision-making, risk management, and long-term resilience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.