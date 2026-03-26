SOLAS Amendments Effective 1 January 2026. What Shipowners, Operators And Managers Must Prepare

- in European Union
- in European Union
- within Technology, Compliance and International Law topic(s)
On 1 January 2026, a new package of amendments to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) will enter into force, introducing material changes in three critical areas of ship safety and compliance:
- Fire safety systems, particularly in Ro-Ro spaces1 and vehicle decks
- Safety of navigation, through mandatory roll-motion monitoring
- Safety certification, including formal recognition of containerships in statutory certificates
This change enhances regulatory clarity, reduces ambiguity during surveys and PSC inspections, and aligns certification practice with modern fleet composition
These amendments, adopted through IMO Resolutions MSC.550(108), MSC.555(108), MSC.532(107) and MSC.534(107), introduce a range of technical and certification changes under SOLAS. The present article focuses on selected amendments relating to fire safety in vehicle spaces, roll-motion monitoring and cargo ship certification, and reflect regulatory lessons learned from recent maritime casualties while aiming to strengthen onboard safety, situational awareness, and regulatory clarity.
In this article we analyse what has changed, who is affected, and what shipowners and operators should be doing now to ensure timely compliance. It should be noted that Resolution MSC.550(108) also introduces amendments relating to the mandatory reporting of lost or drifting freight containers under SOLAS Chapter V.
These provisions, although not analysed in detail in this article, form part of the same regulatory package entering into force on 1 January 2026.
Enhanced Fire Safety Requirements for Ro-Ro Spaces and Vehicle Decks – Why the Changes Were Introduced
Fires on vehicle decks and increasing operational risks associated with modern vehicle cargoes, including electric and hybrid vehicles, have exposed significant vulnerabilities in traditional fire detection and suppression methods. The 2026 SOLAS amendments directly address these risks by imposing higher detection, monitoring, and response standards.
Key Technical Enhancements:
The amendments to SOLAS Chapter II-2 and the FSS Code introduce:
- Individually addressable smoke and heat detectors, enabling faster identification of fire location
- Linear heat detection systems with both zonal and point-detection capability
- Continuous CCTV monitoring of vehicle decks and ramps, with defined image quality and low-light performance standards
- Strengthened fixed fire-fighting systems, including engineered water-based systems (e.g. water spray or fixed monitor nozzles) with specified flow rates and coverage
- Improved structural fire integrity around access openings, accommodation boundaries, and machinery spaces
In parallel, the amendments formalise operational fire-risk controls, such as:
- Defined vehicle handling and stowage procedures
- Segregation of hot-work areas
- Updated Fire Control Plans
- Enhanced training requirements for crew involved in vehicle deck operations
Who Is Affected
These provisions apply to passenger ships and cargo ships constructed on or after 1 January 2026 that contain vehicle, special category or Ro-Ro spaces. Certain retrofit requirements also apply to existing passenger ships, subject to transitional arrangements and compliance deadlines linked to statutory surveys. Cargo ships constructed before 1 January 2026 generally remain subject to the previous regulatory framework unless specifically required to comply with retrofit provisions under the amended regulations.
Mandatory Roll-Motion Monitoring – A Navigation Safety Shift
New Obligation Under SOLAS Chapter V
From 1 January 2026, containerships and bulk carriers of 3,000 GT and above, constructed on or after that date, must be fitted with:
- An electronic inclinometer, or
- An equivalent system capable of determining, displaying (and where applicable recording) roll motion
This information must be:
- Readily visible from the navigation position
- Provided through equipment compliant with applicable SOLAS carriage requirements and performance standards
- Capable of supporting operational monitoring and, where integrated with other ship systems, safety analysis and incident investigation
Practical Implications for Operators Bridge teams must be trained to:
- Interpret roll-motion data in real time
- Incorporate it into decision-making during heavy weather
- Retain and manage data records for Port State Control (PSC) and accident investigations
From a compliance perspective, the amendments signal a clear regulatory shift toward data-driven navigation safety and accountability.
Safety Certificates: Formal Inclusion of Containerships
Closing a Long-Standing Regulatory Gap
Until now, SOLAS safety certificate templates did not explicitly list “containership” as a ship type, despite their distinct operational and risk profile. The 2026 amendments revise:
- The Form of Safety Equipment Certificate for Cargo Ships
- The Form of Safety Certificate for Cargo Ships
to expressly include containerships as a ship category.
Why This Matters
This change enhances regulatory clarity, reduces ambiguity during surveys and PSC inspections, and aligns certification practice with modern fleet composition. Updated certificate templates will be issued by flag administrations and Recognised Organisations and will generally be reflected in statutory certificates at the next relevant survey following entry into force, in accordance with flag State and class implementation procedures.
Compliance Timelines and Practical Challenges
The amendments formally enter into force on 1 January 2026, so shipowners should treat the timeline as critical, particularly for:
- Design approvals and retrofit planning
- Class and flag coordination
- Budgeting for equipment upgrades and dry-dock integration
- Crew training and SMS updates
Late compliance may result in survey delays, certificate endorsements or conditions, PSC detentions and operational restrictions.
How AGPLAW Assists Shipowners and Operators
AGPLAW advises shipowners, operators, managers, and technical managers on end-to-end SOLAS compliance, including:
- Legal analysis of new IMO and SOLAS amendments
- Flag State and class coordination strategies
- Risk assessment of retrofit versus grandfathering options
- Review and updating of Safety Management Systems (SMS)
- Regulatory advice during surveys, inspections, and PSC interventions
- Transactional support where compliance impacts vessel sale, chartering, or financing
Our shipping team combines legal expertise with operational insight, ensuring that compliance solutions are commercially realistic, technically aligned, and defensible under scrutiny.
The SOLAS amendments effective 1 January 2026 represent a material evolution in maritime safety regulation, particularly for Ro-Ro vessels, containerships, and bulk carriers. While the objectives are clear (enhanced safety, better detection, and improved navigation awareness) the practical implications require planning and informed legal guidance.
Footnote
1. Ro-Ro spaces (short for Roll-on / Roll-off spaces) are dedicated areas on a ship designed for wheeled cargo that is driven on and off the vessel, rather than lifted by cranes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]