SOLAS Amendments Effective 1 January 2026. What Shipowners, Operators And Managers Must Prepare

On 1 January 2026, a new package of amendments to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) will enter into force, introducing material changes..

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On 1 January 2026, a new package of amendments to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) will enter into force, introducing material changes in three critical areas of ship safety and compliance:

Fire safety systems, particularly in Ro-Ro spaces 1 and vehicle decks

and vehicle decks Safety of navigation, through mandatory roll-motion monitoring

Safety certification, including formal recognition of containerships in statutory certificates

This change enhances regulatory clarity, reduces ambiguity during surveys and PSC inspections, and aligns certification practice with modern fleet composition

These amendments, adopted through IMO Resolutions MSC.550(108), MSC.555(108), MSC.532(107) and MSC.534(107), introduce a range of technical and certification changes under SOLAS. The present article focuses on selected amendments relating to fire safety in vehicle spaces, roll-motion monitoring and cargo ship certification, and reflect regulatory lessons learned from recent maritime casualties while aiming to strengthen onboard safety, situational awareness, and regulatory clarity.

In this article we analyse what has changed, who is affected, and what shipowners and operators should be doing now to ensure timely compliance. It should be noted that Resolution MSC.550(108) also introduces amendments relating to the mandatory reporting of lost or drifting freight containers under SOLAS Chapter V.

These provisions, although not analysed in detail in this article, form part of the same regulatory package entering into force on 1 January 2026.

Enhanced Fire Safety Requirements for Ro-Ro Spaces and Vehicle Decks – Why the Changes Were Introduced

Fires on vehicle decks and increasing operational risks associated with modern vehicle cargoes, including electric and hybrid vehicles, have exposed significant vulnerabilities in traditional fire detection and suppression methods. The 2026 SOLAS amendments directly address these risks by imposing higher detection, monitoring, and response standards.

Key Technical Enhancements:

The amendments to SOLAS Chapter II-2 and the FSS Code introduce:

Individually addressable smoke and heat detectors, enabling faster identification of fire location

Linear heat detection systems with both zonal and point-detection capability

Continuous CCTV monitoring of vehicle decks and ramps, with defined image quality and low-light performance standards

Strengthened fixed fire-fighting systems, including engineered water-based systems (e.g. water spray or fixed monitor nozzles) with specified flow rates and coverage

Improved structural fire integrity around access openings, accommodation boundaries, and machinery spaces

In parallel, the amendments formalise operational fire-risk controls, such as:

Defined vehicle handling and stowage procedures

Segregation of hot-work areas

Updated Fire Control Plans

Enhanced training requirements for crew involved in vehicle deck operations

Who Is Affected

These provisions apply to passenger ships and cargo ships constructed on or after 1 January 2026 that contain vehicle, special category or Ro-Ro spaces. Certain retrofit requirements also apply to existing passenger ships, subject to transitional arrangements and compliance deadlines linked to statutory surveys. Cargo ships constructed before 1 January 2026 generally remain subject to the previous regulatory framework unless specifically required to comply with retrofit provisions under the amended regulations.

Mandatory Roll-Motion Monitoring – A Navigation Safety Shift

New Obligation Under SOLAS Chapter V

From 1 January 2026, containerships and bulk carriers of 3,000 GT and above, constructed on or after that date, must be fitted with:

An electronic inclinometer, or

An equivalent system capable of determining, displaying (and where applicable recording) roll motion

This information must be:

Readily visible from the navigation position

Provided through equipment compliant with applicable SOLAS carriage requirements and performance standards

Capable of supporting operational monitoring and, where integrated with other ship systems, safety analysis and incident investigation

Practical Implications for Operators Bridge teams must be trained to:

Interpret roll-motion data in real time

Incorporate it into decision-making during heavy weather

Retain and manage data records for Port State Control (PSC) and accident investigations

From a compliance perspective, the amendments signal a clear regulatory shift toward data-driven navigation safety and accountability.

Safety Certificates: Formal Inclusion of Containerships

Closing a Long-Standing Regulatory Gap

Until now, SOLAS safety certificate templates did not explicitly list “containership” as a ship type, despite their distinct operational and risk profile. The 2026 amendments revise:

The Form of Safety Equipment Certificate for Cargo Ships

The Form of Safety Certificate for Cargo Ships

to expressly include containerships as a ship category.

Why This Matters

This change enhances regulatory clarity, reduces ambiguity during surveys and PSC inspections, and aligns certification practice with modern fleet composition. Updated certificate templates will be issued by flag administrations and Recognised Organisations and will generally be reflected in statutory certificates at the next relevant survey following entry into force, in accordance with flag State and class implementation procedures.

Compliance Timelines and Practical Challenges

The amendments formally enter into force on 1 January 2026, so shipowners should treat the timeline as critical, particularly for:

Design approvals and retrofit planning

Class and flag coordination

Budgeting for equipment upgrades and dry-dock integration

Crew training and SMS updates

Late compliance may result in survey delays, certificate endorsements or conditions, PSC detentions and operational restrictions.

How AGPLAW Assists Shipowners and Operators

AGPLAW advises shipowners, operators, managers, and technical managers on end-to-end SOLAS compliance, including:

Legal analysis of new IMO and SOLAS amendments

Flag State and class coordination strategies

Risk assessment of retrofit versus grandfathering options

Review and updating of Safety Management Systems (SMS)

Regulatory advice during surveys, inspections, and PSC interventions

Transactional support where compliance impacts vessel sale, chartering, or financing

Our shipping team combines legal expertise with operational insight, ensuring that compliance solutions are commercially realistic, technically aligned, and defensible under scrutiny.

The SOLAS amendments effective 1 January 2026 represent a material evolution in maritime safety regulation, particularly for Ro-Ro vessels, containerships, and bulk carriers. While the objectives are clear (enhanced safety, better detection, and improved navigation awareness) the practical implications require planning and informed legal guidance.

Footnote

1. Ro-Ro spaces (short for Roll-on / Roll-off spaces) are dedicated areas on a ship designed for wheeled cargo that is driven on and off the vessel, rather than lifted by cranes.

AGPLAW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.