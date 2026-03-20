Conflict At Sea: Shipping Under Pressure

The conflict involving Iraq, Israel, and the United States is having a significant impact on the global shipping industry. This is mainly because the Middle East is a very important region for both trade and energy supplies...

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The conflict involving Iraq, Israel, and the United States is having a significant impact on the global shipping industry. This is mainly because the Middle East is a very important region for both trade and energy supplies, so any problems there affect many countries.

At the moment, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most sensitive areas. It is one of the main routes for oil transport, and a large amount of the world’s oil passes through it. Because of the situation, ships in this area face higher risks, such as possible attacks or military activity. For this reason, some shipping companies are being more cautious, and in some cases, they delay their routes.

Another issue is the increase in costs. Insurance for ships traveling through dangerous areas has become more expensive. These extra costs are usually added to freight rates, which makes sea transport more costly overall.

There are also changes in shipping routes. Due to safety concerns near the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, some ships avoid these areas. Instead, they may go around the Cape of Good Hope. This route is safer, but it takes more time and uses more fuel.

The crisis is affecting oil prices. Since Iraq is an important oil exporter, any risk to terminals near Basra can make the market unstable. This can increase prices and create uncertainty in shipping.

Ports close to the problem are also affected. For example, Haifa Port and Ashdod Port may experience delays or stricter security measures, which can slow down operations.

Overall, the tension is putting pressure on the shipping industry by increasing costs, changing routes, and creating safety concerns for ships and their crews.

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