Malta’s Flag State Performance In The 2025–2026 ICS Shipping Industry Table

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published the 2025–2026 Shipping Industry Flag State Performance Table. This remains a key reference point for shipowners, managers, financial advisors and maritime service providers such as BDO Malta when assessing flag state credibility and performance.

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The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published the 2025–2026 Shipping Industry Flag State Performance Table. This remains a key reference point for shipowners, managers, financial advisors and maritime service providers such as BDO Malta when assessing flag state credibility and performance.

The table assesses flag States against 19 objective performance criteria, including Port State Control (PSC) records, ratification and implementation of key conventions adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), adherence to safety and environmental protection obligations, and broader measures of regulatory compliance and oversight.



Malta’s Continued Strong Performance

Malta has established itself as one of the world’s largest and most reputable shipping registers, administered by the Malta Ship Registry under Transport Malta. The continued publication of the ICS Flag State Performance Table reinforces the importance of maintaining high regulatory standards to protect both the flag’s reputation and the commercial interests of vessels flying it. Malta is grouped alongside an elite cohort of established registries, including Greece, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.

For shipowners, operators, financiers and insurers, the ICS Flag State Performance Table serves as more than a compliance reference — it is a strategic risk-assessment tool.

Flag administrations demonstrating strong performance indicators are generally associated with:

Robust regulatory oversight and effective enforcement of safety and environmental standards;

Comprehensive ratification and implementation of key international conventions, including SOLAS, MARPOL, the ILO Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), and STCW;

Inclusion on the Paris and Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) White Lists, as well as qualification under programmes such as the U.S. Coast Guard’s Qualship 21 initiative — all of which signal lower detention rates and reduced operational risk.

These considerations carry clear commercial weight, directly affecting vessel operability, charter ability, insurance profiling, financing conditions, and the overall reputation of a fleet. Flag selection is therefore not merely an administrative step, but a strategic decision that underpins long-term asset value, risk management, and market positioning.

Within an increasingly regulated and performance-driven global shipping landscape, Malta's strong performance in the 2025–2026 ICS Shipping Industry Flag State Performance Table represents a significant endorsement of its maritime administration and governance standards.

The results reinforce Malta’s standing as a high-quality, compliant and commercially robust flag of choice for international shipowners seeking regulatory certainty, operational reliability, credibility under internationally recognised standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.