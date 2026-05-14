Industry Insight: New Malta Flag Registration Requirements

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Transport Malta’s Merchant Shipping Directorate has issued Merchant Shipping Notice 127. Rev 3, setting out revised guidelines for the seaworthiness assessment of vessels under the Malta flag registration.

Although this notice replaces the previous Rev. 2, it does introduce tighter requirements around vessel age, pre-registration inspections and documentation.

In this update, we provide a quick summary of the key changes, but be sure to read the full PDF here for the full update.

As a general rule, merchant ships over the age of 20 will no longer be accepted for registration under the Malta flag however, vessels under 20 years still remain eligible provided: they are classed, or in the process of being classed with a Recognised Organisation; hold valid statutory certificates; and have confirmation from their classification society that all certificates can be issued without outstanding recommendations – the directorate also requires satisfactory information on the ISM managers responsible for the vessel.

The notice also introduces a tiered inspection framework:

15 years or over: A mandatory flag state inspection must be completed prior to the registration and the Directorate may require this to take place within dry-dock. Where the inspection is carried out on registration, only a non-operational provisional certificate of registry will be issued until the vessel passes.

A mandatory flag state inspection must be completed prior to the registration and the Directorate may require this to take place within dry-dock. Where the inspection is carried out on registration, only a non-operational provisional certificate of registry will be issued until the vessel passes. 10 to 14 years: Vessels must be presented for inspection within one month of registration however, owners may opt to have the inspection completed before registration at their discretion.

A negative inspection outcome on any registered vessel can result in the immediate cancellation of its registration so preparation is essential.

The notice has also included a specific provision for vessels being registered in Malta for the purpose of bareboat charter-out in a compatible foreign jurisdiction. In these cases, the Directorate may exempt the vessel from a pre-registration inspection, provided all required consent documentation is submitted alongside the registration application.

The vessel will be issued a non-operational certificate and must not trade under the Malta flag. Upon termination of the charter, an immediate inspection is required before the vessel can operate under the Maltese flag.

In the new update, it was also announced that pre-registration inspection fees are now structured as follows:

€500 on vessels of less than 24 metres without cargo carrying capacity issued or qualified to be issued with a licence or permit to operate in terms of the Commercial Vessels Regulations;

on vessels of less than 24 metres without cargo carrying capacity issued or qualified to be issued with a licence or permit to operate in terms of the Commercial Vessels Regulations; €1,500 on vessels of less than 500 gross tons; and on vessels falling under category A.i (v) as provided in the First Schedule (Registration Fees) of the Merchant Shipping Act;

on vessels of less than 500 gross tons; and on vessels falling under category A.i (v) as provided in the First Schedule (Registration Fees) of the Merchant Shipping Act; €3,000 on ships owned or operated by companies that already own or operate 5 or more ships under the Malta flag;

on ships owned or operated by companies that already own or operate 5 or more ships under the Malta flag; €5,000 on ships of 500 gross tons and over, which do not fall under category 1, 2 or 3 above.

There is the option of one-off payments but additional costs such as travel, higher inspection fees or supplementary inspections will be charged separately.

To read the full guidance from Transport Malta, please click this link

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.