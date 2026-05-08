Sweden – Chinese Captain Of Syrian-flagged Ship The Jin Hui Arrested And Ship Detained

- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
On Sunday Sweden’s Prosecutors announced the arrest of a Chinese national who was the captain of the Syrian-flagged vessel suspected of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet, the Jin Hui.
The particular offences forming the basis for the captain’s arrest are the use of false documents and suspected violations of the Maritime Act in relation to seaworthiness.
The vessel is reported to have been in Swedish territorial waters at the time it was detained and is now anchored off Trelleborg.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]