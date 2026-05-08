Sweden – Chinese Captain Of Syrian-flagged Ship The Jin Hui Arrested And Ship Detained

On Sunday Sweden’s Prosecutors announced the arrest of a Chinese national who was the captain of the Syrian-flagged vessel suspected of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet, the Jin Hui.

The particular offences forming the basis for the captain’s arrest are the use of false documents and suspected violations of the Maritime Act in relation to seaworthiness.

The vessel is reported to have been in Swedish territorial waters at the time it was detained and is now anchored off Trelleborg.