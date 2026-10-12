Selling A Property With A Tenant In Cyprus: What Buyers And Sellers Need To Know

An owner can sell a rented property in Cyprus. The difficulty is often the promise made to the buyer about when the tenant will leave. A completion date agreed between buyer and seller does not bind a tenant who has a right to remain.

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An owner can sell a rented property in Cyprus. The difficulty is often the promise made to the buyer about when the tenant will leave. A completion date agreed between buyer and seller does not bind a tenant who has a right to remain.

Before accepting an offer, the seller needs to decide whether the property is being sold with the tenancy continuing or with vacant possession. The lease and the tenant’s legal position will determine whether the proposed arrangement is achievable.

This article concerns ordinary voluntary sales in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus.

Does the tenant have to agree?

Ordinarily, the tenant’s consent is not required simply to sell the property. The lease may, however, give the tenant an option to purchase, a right of first refusal or another right affecting a sale. Those provisions need to be checked before terms are agreed with a buyer.

Consent to the sale and agreement to leave are separate matters. A tenant may have no objection to a new landlord and still intend to occupy the property for the rest of the agreed term.

For a seller, the dangerous assumption is that the tenant will cooperate because the relationship has always been good. An assurance that they will “try to find somewhere else” is not an agreed surrender of the tenancy. The sale timetable should not depend on it.

What happens to the lease after the sale?

A buyer cannot assume that an existing tenancy can be ignored because the lease was signed with someone else.

In Charalambides v Constantinou (1996), the Supreme Court held that purchasers who knew about the tenancy had to respect the tenant’s contractual right to occupy the property for its agreed duration. Their obligation arose under the law of constructive trusts. The tenant did not need a registered proprietary leasehold interest to obtain that protection.

The buyer’s lawyer needs the lease and any later amendments before the purchase is agreed. Renewal rights deserve particular attention, since they may extend the occupation beyond the term the seller has described.

Nor does the change of owner, by itself, permit a rent increase. Any proposed increase must comply with the tenancy terms and any applicable rent control rules.

A Land Registry search is also needed. Qualifying leases exceeding fifteen years can be registered under Cyprus law, creating a proprietary interest. But a search showing no registered lease does not establish that the property is vacant or that its occupier has no enforceable rights.

Check whether rent control applies

An expired lease can be misleading. A qualifying tenant who remains after the first tenancy expires or is terminated may become a statutory tenant under the Rent Control Law.

The enquiry includes whether the property is in a controlled area, was completed by 31 December 1999 and was let or offered for letting at that date. The tenant and the tenancy must also qualify under the legislation. Checking the building’s age alone is insufficient.

A sale is not itself a statutory ground for eviction. Nor can a buyer assume that wanting the property as a home will be enough to obtain possession. The relevant statutory requirements must be met, and the court must consider the circumstances, including the comparative hardship to landlord and tenant.

An intention to occupy the property personally should therefore be raised with the buyer’s lawyer at the outset, before any unconditional commitment to purchase.

Ask for the tenancy file

The seller may have agreed a lower rent, extended the term or allowed somebody else to occupy the premises since the lease was signed. Those arrangements can affect what the buyer is acquiring.

Alongside the lease and amendments, the buyer’s lawyer needs the rent account, evidence of the deposit and advance payments, any guarantees, and correspondence about repairs, breaches or termination. Subletting and other occupation arrangements also need to be disclosed. Payment records are particularly useful where the rent actually collected differs from the figure in the lease.

If the seller says notice has already been given, obtain the notice and evidence of service. Its validity and effect need checking; the fact that a letter was sent does not establish a right to vacant possession. Any reply from the tenant belongs in the file too.

A written confirmation from the tenant may help resolve uncertainty over the rent, deposit or agreed departure date. It should be compared with the documents. A failure to reply is not acceptance of the seller’s account.

Promising vacant possession

The seller needs a lawful route to possession before promising to deliver it. Wanting to sell does not normally bring a fixed-term tenancy to an early end. A break clause may assist, but its conditions and notice requirements must be followed, and any statutory protection considered.

Where the tenant is willing to leave, a written surrender agreement can settle the date and terms. It should cover the end of the tenancy, delivery of possession and keys, rent, the deposit and any payment agreed for the departure. These matters are easier to negotiate before the seller is already committed to handing an empty property to the buyer.

If agreement cannot be reached, court proceedings and enforcement may be necessary. The seller cannot guarantee that proceedings will produce possession by the agreed completion date. Changing locks, removing the tenant’s belongings or cutting off services to secure a departure can expose the owner to legal liability.

The sale contract needs to say what happens if the tenant remains on the proposed completion date. The parties may agree an extension, a final deadline or specified rights to end the sale and recover money paid. Holding back part of the price may offer financial protection, but it will not give the buyer possession.

The buyer should inspect before completion to check that any promised departure has taken place. A set of keys supplied by the seller proves very little if the tenant is still living there.

Accounting for rent and the deposit

If the tenancy continues, the completion statement should fix the date from which rent is allocated to the buyer and divide payments spanning that date accordingly. Signing the sale contract and transferring title may happen weeks or months apart; the accounts need to follow the arrangement actually agreed.

If the seller has received several months’ rent, part may relate to the buyer’s period of ownership. That needs to be reflected in the settlement between them, with the tenant’s existing payment properly recorded.

The deposit needs its own entry. Confirm the amount held, any deductions lawfully made or agreed with the tenant, and whether the balance will be paid across or credited on completion. The tenant must also know who will be responsible for returning it.

Deal separately with unpaid rent and claims for damage. The sale documents should identify which claims the seller retains and which the buyer acquires, with any necessary assignment. Neither the transfer of every old claim nor the seller’s release from existing liabilities should be assumed simply because ownership has changed.

The contract and the handover

Where the tenant is staying, the sale contract should identify the lease and all disclosed amendments. A standard clause promising vacant possession has no place in that arrangement. The seller’s disclosures should cover concessions, complaints and disputes, and the contract should regulate changes to the tenancy before completion.

Any further agreement needed to record the buyer’s assumption of obligations or release the seller should be arranged with the relevant parties. Buyer and seller cannot assume that their agreement alone settles the tenant’s rights against them.

Give the tenant written confirmation of the change, the effective date, the new landlord’s name and address, and verified rent payment details. Where rent control applies, the notification must also make clear that the former recipient is no longer entitled to the rent. Until the required notification is given, notices served by the tenant on that person can remain effective against the landlord.

Viewings, valuations and inspections must respect the lease and the applicable requirements for notice or consent. Putting the property on the market does not entitle the seller or agent to enter whenever they wish.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.