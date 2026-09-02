Buying Property In Cyprus: 10 Legal Checks You Should Make Before Signing

Buying a house, apartment or other immovable property in Cyprus can be a significant investment. However, signing a reservation agreement or contract of sale without first carrying out the necessary legal checks can expose a purchaser to serious problems.

A property may be subject to a mortgage or other encumbrance, a separate Title Deed may not yet exist, or there may be other legal issues affecting the ability to transfer the property.

For this reason, legal due diligence should ideally take place before the purchaser becomes contractually committed.

Here are 10 important legal checks to consider when buying property in Cyprus.

1. Check Who Actually Owns the Property

The first and most fundamental question is simple: does the person selling the property actually own it?

A Land Registry search can confirm the registered owner of the property and provide important information concerning its legal status.

The purchaser should not rely solely on representations made by the seller, developer or estate agent.

2. Check Whether a Separate Title Deed Exists

The existence of a separate Title Deed is an important consideration when purchasing property in Cyprus.

In some cases, particularly with properties forming part of a development, a separate Title Deed may not yet have been issued.

This does not necessarily mean that the property cannot be purchased. It does, however, mean that additional legal checks are required regarding the development, the underlying registration and the mechanism by which the purchaser’s rights will be protected until transfer can take place.

3. Search for Mortgages and Other Encumbrances

Before signing, it is essential to establish whether the property is affected by mortgages, other contracts, encumbrances or prohibitions.

This is particularly important because the existence of a mortgage does not necessarily prevent a sale, but it may substantially affect the procedure that must be followed to ensure that the purchaser ultimately receives the property.

For contracts concluded on or after 12 December 2023, Cyprus law requires the seller to include as an integral part of the contract a Search Certificate for the property, dated within five working days of the date of the contract.

4. Do Not Treat the Contract of Sale as a Formality

The Contract of Sale is one of the most important documents in the transaction.

It should clearly regulate matters such as the purchase price and payment schedule, the property being purchased, the seller’s obligations, delivery and possession, the transfer of Title, and what happens if either party fails to perform its obligations.

A purchaser should therefore obtain independent legal advice before signing rather than relying on a standard contract simply because it has been provided by the seller or developer.

5. Check the Planning and Legal Status of the Property

Ownership is only one part of the due diligence exercise.

Depending on the property, it may also be necessary to investigate planning and building matters and whether the property as constructed corresponds with the relevant approvals.

Extensions, alterations or other works carried out without the necessary approvals can create difficulties which may only become apparent when the purchaser later attempts to transfer or sell the property.

6. Make Sure the Contract Is Properly Deposited With the Land Registry

Where transfer of Title cannot take place immediately, depositing the Contract of Sale with the Department of Lands and Surveys can provide significant statutory protection to the purchaser under the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law, Law 81(I)/2011.

Subject to the requirements of the legislation, deposit of the contract creates an encumbrance over the immovable property and gives the purchaser important rights in the event that the seller fails to comply with the agreement.

Simply signing a Contract of Sale and leaving it in a file is therefore not the same as taking the steps required to secure the statutory protection available to the purchaser.

7. A Mortgage Does Not Automatically Mean You Should Walk Away – But It Must Be Properly Addressed

A property being subject to a mortgage requires careful examination.

Following amendments to the Specific Performance legislation, Cyprus law provides mechanisms intended to protect purchasers where a pre-existing mortgage affects the property.

The exact procedure will depend upon the circumstances and the existing encumbrances. The purchaser should understand precisely how the mortgage will be dealt with and how the property will ultimately be released and transferred before committing substantial funds.

8. Understand the Taxes, Fees and Other Costs Before You Buy

The purchase price is not necessarily the total cost of acquiring property in Cyprus.

Depending on the transaction, the purchaser should obtain advice regarding any applicable VAT, Land Registry transfer fees and other transaction costs.

These issues should be examined before signing so that the purchaser understands the overall financial commitment rather than discovering additional costs at the completion stage.

9. Be Particularly Careful When Buying Through a Power of Attorney

Foreign purchasers frequently use a Power of Attorney so that their Cyprus lawyer or another authorised representative can take certain steps on their behalf when they are outside Cyprus.

A Power of Attorney can make the transaction considerably easier, but its scope should be carefully considered.

The purchaser should understand exactly what authority is being granted, to whom it is being granted and for what purposes.

10. Use an Independent Lawyer Before Signing or Paying Significant Funds

Perhaps the most important practical safeguard is obtaining independent legal advice at an early stage.

The purchaser’s lawyer can investigate the ownership and legal status of the property, examine Land Registry records, review the Contract of Sale, identify potential encumbrances and advise on the steps necessary to protect the purchaser’s rights.

Ideally, this should happen before the Contract of Sale is signed and before substantial funds are transferred.

Final Thoughts

Buying property in Cyprus can be a relatively straightforward process when the necessary legal checks are carried out in advance.

Problems often arise not because property cannot legally be purchased, but because important matters concerning ownership, Title Deeds, mortgages, planning issues or contractual protection were not properly investigated before the purchaser committed to the transaction.

Proper due diligence at the beginning of the transaction can prevent significantly more complicated and expensive problems later.