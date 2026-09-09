Defective Construction In Cyprus: The Legal Rights Of Property Buyers

When a newly built property reveals serious defects like water ingress, structural cracks, or faulty systems, buyers in Cyprus face complex legal questions about their rights under sale agreements, warranties, and statutory protections. Understanding the distinction between contractual defects liability periods, latent defects, and limitation periods is essential for property owners seeking to hold developers, contractors, or professionals accountable for construction failures.

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A newly built property can look perfect when the keys are handed over. The first serious rain may reveal water coming through the roof. Cracks may widen, damp may appear behind cupboards, tiles may lift, or a drainage problem may make part of the property unusable.

Construction defects are more than a list of items to be corrected during snagging. They can affect the safety, value and enjoyment of a property, and can lead to difficult disputes between the buyer, developer, contractor, architect, engineer, insurer and, in the case of common areas, the owners’ committee.

The legal rights of a buyer in Cyprus depend mainly on the sale agreement, the specifications and plans, any warranty or insurance policy, the nature of the defect, the identity of the responsible party and the evidence available. The timing of the complaint is also important. A buyer who acts quickly and obtains proper technical evidence is in a much stronger position than one who relies for years on verbal promises that the developer will eventually return.

When does a construction problem become a legal defect?

The word “defect” is used quite broadly in everyday conversation. Legally, the important question is whether the property fails to correspond with what was agreed, represented or required, or whether work was carried out without the skill and care expected in the circumstances.

The problem does not have to make the property dangerous. A property may be defective because it does not match the agreed specification, because an advertised feature was not provided, because water repeatedly enters the building, or because poor workmanship has materially reduced its value.

Typical examples include structural cracking, defective foundations or roof construction; water ingress, damp and failed waterproofing; leaking plumbing; faulty electrical or air-conditioning systems; defective windows, insulation, balconies or external render; badly installed flooring or sanitary fittings; and incomplete works in a house or apartment building.

There may also be a legal problem where the building differs from the approved plans. An enclosed veranda, an additional room, an altered common area or an unauthorised change of use can affect the property’s value, insurance, financing and future transfer, even if the work appears technically sound.

Not every crack or imperfection proves defective construction. Some settlement and shrinkage may be ordinary. A defect may also be caused by poor maintenance, misuse, later alterations or an event for which the developer is not responsible. A contractor’s answer that a problem is “normal” is not, by itself, a technical conclusion. The cause needs to be established properly.

The contract comes before the argument

The sale agreement is usually the first document to examine. It should be read together with the architectural drawings, specifications, schedules of finishes, payment terms, handover documents, snagging lists and all written promises made during the sale.

The relevant terms may deal with the materials and appliances to be used, the standard of workmanship, the date and conditions of handover, outstanding works, the developer’s obligation to repair defects, the period within which notice must be given, and any structural warranty or insurance policy.

Some agreements contain a defects liability period. It may cover finishes for one period and structural or mechanical elements for another. The wording can also require the buyer to notify the developer in a particular way or to give the developer an opportunity to inspect and carry out the repair.

A defects liability period is a contractual arrangement. It should not automatically be treated as the complete answer to the buyer’s rights, nor should it be confused with the statutory period for commencing proceedings. At the same time, a buyer who ignores a contractual notice requirement may create an avoidable dispute, so the relevant clause should be followed from the outset.

Marketing material can matter as well. Brochures, specifications, plans, emails, messages and website descriptions may help show what the buyer was led to expect. They do not automatically override the signed contract, but they may support a contractual, misrepresentation or consumer-protection claim, depending on the circumstances.

Signing a handover form and accepting the keys does not necessarily end the buyer’s rights. The document may record visible defects, outstanding works or acceptance of the property in a particular condition. Hidden defects require separate consideration. The legal effect of the document depends on its wording and on what the buyer could reasonably have known at the time.

“Latent defect” is a description of a problem that was not reasonably detectable when the property was accepted. It is not, by itself, a separate statutory warranty or an answer to every limitation question. The contract and the facts still determine what claim the buyer has.

Who should the buyer pursue?

A buyer who purchased directly from a developer will normally begin by examining the contractual obligations of the seller named in the sale agreement. The developer may have employed a main contractor and several subcontractors, but that does not ordinarily remove the developer’s obligations to supply the property as agreed.

The buyer is not usually a party to the developer’s separate contract with a subcontractor. A direct contractual claim against the subcontractor may therefore require an assignment of rights, a collateral warranty, a separate agreement or another recognised legal basis.

A contractor, architect or engineer may nevertheless face a negligence claim. Section 51 of the Civil Wrongs Law, Cap. 148 addresses negligence and the professional duty to exercise the skill and care expected of a reasonably qualified person. The buyer still has to prove that a duty was owed in the particular circumstances, that it was breached, that the breach caused the damage and that the loss is recoverable.

An architect or engineer who was separately appointed by the buyer may also have contractual obligations of their own. The same applies to a quantity surveyor, project manager or building inspector. The proper defendant cannot be identified simply by asking who physically carried out the work. The contracts, the professional roles and the evidence must be considered together.

The position of a later purchaser is more complicated. A person who buys from the original buyer does not automatically acquire every contractual right under the original sale agreement. An assignment, an express warranty for later owners or another valid transfer may be needed. A subsequent owner should not assume that a direct claim against the original developer or contractor exists merely because the defect is expensive to repair.

There is no automatic warranty covering every new property

Buyers should be careful with statements that every new property in Cyprus has a fixed statutory guarantee for all defects. The legal position is not that simple. The protection may come from the sale agreement, a developer’s written warranty, a contractor’s undertaking, a structural warranty or a separate insurance policy.

Those documents may treat structural elements, waterproofing, mechanical systems, appliances, finishes and maintenance issues differently. They may contain exclusions, notification deadlines, requirements for inspection and provisions allowing the developer to choose the contractor or method of repair.

The description given to a document is not enough. A document called a “guarantee” may cover only particular components. A policy may exclude defective design or workmanship while covering damage that results from it. The full wording, including exclusions and conditions, must be checked.

Where the buyer is a natural person purchasing from a trader for purposes outside a business or profession, the Consumer Protection Law of 2021, Law 112(I)/2021 may provide additional protection against unfair contractual terms. Part VII applies to contracts between traders and consumers and extends, with the necessary wording changes, to the sale, lease or other disposal of immovable property.

An unfair term is not binding on the consumer. This can be relevant where a developer attempts to exclude all meaningful rights for defective or incomplete performance. The question depends on the wording, the circumstances in which the agreement was made and the balance between the parties. A company purchasing an investment property does not fall within the statutory definition of a consumer, which is limited to natural persons acting outside their business or profession.

The Consumer Protection Law also deals with unfair commercial practices. A complaint about misleading advertising or representations may be made to the competent authority, but an administrative complaint is not a substitute for a civil claim for repair costs or damages. Those remedies generally have to be established through the contract, negligence or another applicable cause of action.

What to do when the defect appears

The first priority is to preserve the evidence. Photographs and video should show the precise location, extent and progression of the problem. Where water ingress is involved, it is useful to record the date, weather conditions, moisture readings, staining and any damage to furniture or belongings. Cracks should be photographed with a scale and monitored rather than repeatedly painted over.

The buyer should collect the sale agreement, plans, specifications, brochures, snagging lists, handover documents, warranties, insurance policies, invoices, earlier repair reports and all correspondence. A short chronology is often valuable: when the property was delivered, when the defect was first noticed, when it was reported, what was promised and what work was attempted.

An independent technical report is usually central to the claim. The professional should be asked to identify the defect, explain its likely cause, consider whether it is consistent with the agreed plans or proper workmanship, state whether it was present or developing at handover, and set out the remedial works and their reasonable cost.

The report should not simply repeat the buyer’s complaint. It should distinguish between the visible symptom and the underlying cause. Water staining, for example, may result from a roof, balcony, pipe, drainage or condensation problem. The correct remedy and the responsible party may be different in each case.

The complaint should then be made in writing to the correct legal entity, usually the seller or developer named in the agreement. The letter should identify the property and contract, describe each defect, state when it was discovered, explain the practical consequences and request inspection and corrective action within a reasonable period. It should reserve the buyer’s rights without making unnecessary admissions.

The developer should normally be given a fair opportunity to inspect and, where appropriate, repair. That does not require the buyer to accept indefinite postponements or repeated cosmetic patches. If urgent work is necessary to protect people or prevent further damage, it should be documented before it begins wherever possible. Removed materials, photographs, invoices and the method of repair should be preserved.

The buyer should be cautious before signing a document stating that all defects have been resolved. Any settlement or completion certificate should identify the works carried out, the remaining obligations, the deadline for completion and what happens if the same defect returns.

What compensation or other remedies may be available?

The remedy depends on the seriousness of the problem, the wording of the contract and the evidence of loss.

The most obvious remedy is repair or replacement. Where the contract requires the developer to correct defective work, the buyer may be entitled to insist on proper rectification. The work should deal with the cause rather than conceal the symptom. Painting over damp or filling a crack without addressing movement will not normally be sufficient.

If the responsible party refuses to repair, carries out inadequate work or cannot reasonably be expected to do so, the buyer may claim the reasonable cost of rectification. The amount should be supported by an independent report and reliable quotations. The buyer cannot normally recover the cost of an unnecessary upgrade or an improvement that leaves the property substantially better than the condition promised.

There may also be a claim for consequential loss. Depending on the facts, this could include damage to contents, reasonable temporary accommodation, additional professional fees or lost rental income while the property cannot be used. The loss must be proved, caused by the breach and sufficiently connected to it. Under section 73 of the Contract Law, Cap. 149, compensation is generally directed to loss arising naturally from the breach or loss within the parties’ contemplation when the contract was made. The buyer is also expected to take reasonable steps to reduce avoidable loss.

Where repair is impossible, disproportionate or does not remove the problem, a claim based on diminution in value may be more appropriate. That usually requires valuation evidence. The buyer should not claim the full cost of repair and the full reduction in value for the same loss.

A serious failure may, in an appropriate case, raise the possibility of terminating the contract or seeking rescission for misrepresentation. That is not an automatic response to every defect. The seriousness of the breach, the contract terms, whether the buyer has occupied the property, the possibility of repair and the conduct of the parties will all matter. A buyer should not stop payments or announce termination without first considering the consequences.

Specific performance may be available for certain written and signed contractual obligations under section 76 of the Contract Law, subject to the statutory conditions. In a construction dispute, however, a court may not be willing to supervise a detailed programme of technical works. The practical remedy may instead be damages, the cost of repair or another order suited to the evidence.

Permits and certificates do not guarantee workmanship

Construction quality and planning or building compliance are related but separate issues. A property may have serious workmanship defects even where the relevant approvals have been obtained. Conversely, it may be well built but contain an unauthorised alteration.

The Streets and Buildings Regulation Law, Cap. 96 contains the framework for building permits and certificates of approval. The current law also allows certificates to contain notes identifying departures from approved works and provides for certificates concerning unauthorised works in specified circumstances.

The buyer should compare the property as built with the approved plans and should check whether there are notes, irregularities or outstanding issues affecting the building. An unauthorised extension or a change to a common area may create a separate contractual and valuation problem, and may complicate insurance, financing or a later transfer.

A certificate of approval is important evidence of the regulatory position. It is not a blanket warranty that the building is free from defective design, materials or workmanship.

Do not allow the claim to become time-barred

A developer’s promise to repair does not justify leaving the matter open indefinitely.

The Limitation of Actionable Rights Law of 2012, Law 66(I)/2012 generally provides six years for an action concerning a contract, calculated from the time the basis of the action is completed. Certain claims for damages based on negligence, nuisance or breach of statutory duty are subject to a three-year period. The Law also contains suspension provisions and preserves certain special time limits under other legislation, so the period cannot be calculated mechanically from the three- or six-year figures alone. The correct period and starting point depend on the cause of action and the facts.

A latent defect does not automatically mean that time begins only when the buyer discovers it. Fraud, deliberate concealment and mistake can affect the commencement of time in the circumstances described by the Law, but a buyer should not rely on an exception without examining the evidence.

Contractual notice provisions may require action much sooner than the statutory limitation period. Informal negotiations can also create a false sense of security. A written acknowledgement may have legal significance in some circumstances, but not every email or verbal promise resets the limitation period. If time is approaching, the buyer may need to protect the claim formally rather than continue waiting for repairs.

Negotiation, mediation and court proceedings

Many construction disputes can be resolved if the technical problem is identified early and the proposed solution is realistic. A letter supported by an independent report gives the developer an opportunity to inspect the evidence and respond to a defined claim rather than a general allegation that the property is badly built.

Negotiation or mediation may be appropriate, particularly where the developer is willing to fund proper repairs. A settlement should deal with the scope and quality of the works, access, deadlines, professional fees, temporary losses, responsibility for future failure and the point at which the buyer gives a final release.

If proceedings become necessary, the claim must be directed against the correct parties and supported by evidence of defect, causation and loss. The buyer should consider not only the technical merits but also the defendant’s financial position, available insurance and the likely cost of pursuing the claim.

Defective construction disputes are rarely decided by photographs alone. The result usually turns on the contract, the technical cause of the problem, the quality of the notice, the reasonableness of the proposed repair and the discipline with which the buyer preserves the evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.