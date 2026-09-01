Co-Ownership Of Property In Cyprus: Legal Rights And Remedies Where A Co-Owner Wishes To Sell

Co-ownership can become difficult when one owner wants to sell and the others do not. Cyprus law provides several ways of dealing with that situation, but they are not interchangeable. There is an important difference between selling the whole property, selling an undivided share, dividing the property and, where division is not possible, seeking a compulsory sale.

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Introduction

Co-ownership can become difficult when one owner wants to sell and the others do not. Cyprus law provides several ways of dealing with that situation, but they are not interchangeable. There is an important difference between selling the whole property, selling an undivided share, dividing the property and, where division is not possible, seeking a compulsory sale.

In practice, the first thing to check is the Land Registry position. The registered shares, the type of property, any buildings on it, planning restrictions and existing encumbrances can all affect the available options. Who occupies a particular floor, house or part of a plot may be relevant, but it is the registered title that provides the starting point.

The Legal Framework

The main legislation is the Immovable Property (Tenure, Registration and Valuation) Law, Cap. 224, as amended. Sections 25 to 35 contain the principal provisions dealing with the sale of an undivided share, division of co-owned property and compulsory sale where division is not possible. A decision of the Director of the Department of Lands and Surveys may, in the circumstances provided by the Law, be challenged under section 80.

Other legislation can also come into play. The procedure for a voluntary transfer is governed by the Immovable Property (Transfer and Mortgage) Law of 1965, Law 9/1965. Where the transaction is carried out through a written contract of sale, the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law, Law 81(I)/2011 may also be relevant. Mortgages, memos, prohibitions, planning issues, succession and matrimonial claims have to be considered separately where they arise.

This article deals with direct co-ownership of registered immovable property in the Republic of Cyprus. It should not be confused with ownership of shares in a company which itself owns property. There is also a separate regime for the common property of a jointly owned building. Under Part IIA of Cap. 224, the statutory share in common property follows the registered unit and cannot be disposed of independently of it.

What an Undivided Share Means

Where a property is registered in undivided shares, each co-owner owns a fractional interest in the property as a whole. A registered share of one-half, for example, does not mean that the owner has title to a particular half of the land or to a particular floor of a building.

This point often causes difficulty in practice. Co-owners may have followed the same arrangement for many years – one using the ground floor and another the first floor, or each cultivating a different part of a field. That arrangement does not, by itself, alter the title. Unless a lawful division has been completed and separate registrations issued, the areas occupied do not become separate registered properties.

A buyer of an undivided share therefore steps into the seller’s position as co-owner to the extent of the share acquired. The buyer does not automatically acquire exclusive title to the particular room, floor or part of the land which the seller happened to use. Before buying such a share, both the title and any agreement between the co-owners concerning possession or use should be examined.

Can One Co-Owner Sell the Entire Property?

As a general rule, a private sale of the whole property requires all registered co-owners to participate. One co-owner cannot transfer another owner’s share without proper authority, and owning a majority of the shares does not normally give that owner the right to sell the entire registered property.

If everyone agrees to sell, matters are relatively straightforward. The co-owners can agree the price and terms, deal with mortgages or other encumbrances and arrange for the net proceeds to be distributed according to their registered shares, subject to any separate agreement or claim between them.

The more difficult case is where one owner wants to sell and another refuses. The owner wishing to leave the co-ownership must then look at the alternatives: selling his or her own undivided share, applying for compulsory division under section 29 of Cap. 224 or, if the property cannot lawfully be divided, using the procedure under section 28 which may ultimately lead to sale by auction.

Selling an Undivided Share

A registered co-owner can generally sell his or her own undivided share. The agreement of every other co-owner is not required simply to agree a sale of that share. Where the proposed purchaser is not already a registered co-owner of the same property, however, section 25 of Cap. 224 gives the other registered co-owners a statutory opportunity to acquire it.

Section 25 applies where the seller declares before the District Lands Office that the undivided share has been agreed to be sold to a person who is not already a registered co-owner. The transfer cannot simply proceed as an ordinary transfer to the outsider. Within the statutory sixty-day period, the seller must satisfy the Director that the other registered co-owners do not wish to buy at the agreed price, or the notification and publication procedure provided by the section must be followed.

In current Land Registry practice, the co-owners’ written consents may be given on Form N254A. Where the necessary consents are not available, the intended sale is publicised in the manner required by the Director. Under section 25(2), a registered co-owner may exercise the statutory right within thirty days after publication or service of the notice by depositing the sale price and registration fee with the District Lands Office. If more than one co-owner does so, the share is registered between them in proportion to their existing interests.

The sixty-day period matters. If the requirements of section 25 are not completed and proved to the Director within that period, the declaration of sale is cancelled and treated as if it had not been made. The contract and completion arrangements should therefore be prepared with this procedure in mind.

Section 25 does not apply where the buyer is already a registered co-owner of the same property. The section also contains a specific exception concerning an undivided share held together with other property belonging wholly to the same owner as a single unit under one Land Registry registration. The actual registration should therefore be checked before assuming that the section 25 procedure applies.

The Commercial Reality of Selling a Share

Being legally entitled to sell an undivided share does not mean that it will be easy to find a buyer. A third party is buying into the existing co-ownership and may also be buying into an existing disagreement over occupation, management or the future of the property. Financing can be more difficult and an undivided share may sell at a substantial discount to the corresponding proportion of the value of the property as a whole.

This is why a buyout by another co-owner is often worth exploring before the share is offered to the market. An independent valuation is useful, but the eventual price may also reflect occupation, improvements, rental income, liabilities and the limited market for a fractional interest. If a wider dispute is being settled at the same time, the settlement should say clearly what the payment covers and which claims are being brought to an end.

A third-party purchaser should carry out proper due diligence. Searches should cover the seller’s registered share and any mortgages, memos, prohibitions, easements, deposited contracts or other interests affecting the property. The purchaser should also understand how the property is actually occupied. A statement that a particular floor or part of the land ‘belongs’ to the seller is not a substitute for a registered title.

Agreed Division

Where the property can lawfully be divided, an agreed division may be a much better solution than a sale of an undivided share. Separate registrations can allow each owner to retain, develop or sell a distinct property without continuing the co-ownership.

The owners’ agreement is not enough on its own. Section 27 of Cap. 224 imposes restrictions on division, including requirements relating to planning, minimum areas and whether each resulting property can, in the Director’s opinion, conveniently be held and enjoyed as a separate property. Access, existing buildings, planning and building approvals, services and survey requirements can all affect whether a proposed division is possible.

Section 34 is relevant in the particular case of property consisting of more than one registration which has been divided by the registered owners. Where property or a share falling within that section is subject to an encumbrance, or the owner is under a prohibition, the division cannot be registered without the written consent of the person in whose favour the encumbrance or prohibition operates. If consent is refused, an affected registered owner may apply to the Court for an appropriate order. Encumbrances affecting a compulsory division under sections 29 and 30 must also be considered under section 31.

Compulsory Division Under Section 29

Lack of unanimous agreement does not necessarily prevent the property from being divided. Under section 29(1), a co-owner may apply to the Director for division of property held in undivided shares and for registration of the resulting properties in the names of the persons to whom they are allotted.

As a general rule, the proposed division must satisfy section 27, subject to the specific statutory exceptions. In particular, section 29(8) permits division in certain circumstances notwithstanding section 27(1). For cases within section 27(1)(a), which include property in specified development zones and buildings, section 29(9) requires the applicant or applicants to hold at least twenty-five per cent of the property. The procedure then involves a preliminary survey plan and the required planning and division permits.

The Director will take the owners’ wishes into account so far as possible. If the owners agree that the property should be divided but cannot agree who should receive which resulting property, section 29(3) allows allocation by lot. An exact division by value is not always possible, so section 29(4) also permits compensation to be ordered where an owner receives more than his or her proportionate value and another receives less, or receives no separate property.

There are special rules where a building is used by a co-owner as a permanent residence. Section 29(2), as amended, deals specifically with the treatment of such a building in a compulsory division. Because the outcome depends on the particular occupation and evidence, this is an issue that should be examined before the application is filed rather than assumed from the way the property has traditionally been used.

Section 32 requires at least thirty days’ prior notice to the affected parties before a division under section 29. A co-owner cannot necessarily stop the process simply by refusing to attend. Once proper notice has been given, the Director may proceed in that person’s absence.

When the Property Cannot Be Divided

Not every co-owned property can be divided into separate titles. A single house on a relatively small plot, an apartment held in undivided shares or land which cannot satisfy the applicable planning and minimum-area requirements may be incapable of lawful division under section 27.

In that situation section 28 becomes important. A co-owner may apply to the Director for a certificate that the property is indivisible for the purposes of the section. Once the Certificate of Indivisibility is obtained, a copy of it together with the prescribed notice must be served on the other co-owners in Cyprus. They then have thirty days to reach an arrangement under which the property is assigned to one person.

If no arrangement is reached and the required service has been proved, the applicant may ask the Director to put the property up for sale by auction. This is not expressed as an automatic consequence: the Director may proceed once satisfied that the statutory requirements have been met. A co-owner being outside Cyprus does not, by itself, prevent the procedure, and the Law allows publication in place of individual service in the circumstances it specifies.

If the property is sold by auction, the costs of sale are deducted and the balance is distributed according to the respective interests in the property. Section 35 provides for sales under this part of Cap. 224 to be conducted under the legislation and procedural rules governing public auction sales.

Where the same co-owners hold several properties in undivided shares, section 28(3) may prevent one property from being taken directly to the section 28 procedure where the properties can first be divided and distributed collectively under section 29. It can therefore be necessary to look at all the relevant registrations rather than one title in isolation.

Auction Is Usually the Last Resort

Auction provides a way out of a genuine deadlock, but it is normally a last resort. There are formal notice and Land Registry steps, the owners have less control over timing and presentation than in a coordinated private sale, and the eventual price may be less attractive than the price obtainable if the owners cooperate.

The thirty-day period after service of the Certificate of Indivisibility can also bring negotiations to a head. One owner may buy out the others, the property may be assigned to one person against compensation, or the co-owners may decide that a private sale makes more sense. Any settlement reached at that stage should deal properly with payment, encumbrances, taxes, possession and any pending Land Registry application.

Use, Income, Expenses and Improvements

A proposed sale often brings older disputes to the surface. One co-owner may have occupied the property alone for years, another may have collected the rent, while somebody else may have paid the mortgage, repairs or substantial improvements. These issues can become as important to the parties as the sale itself.

They are not automatically resolved by transferring an undivided share or by distributing auction proceeds in accordance with the registered fractions. Depending on the facts, there may be separate questions of accounts, contribution, occupation, agency, unjust enrichment, contract or succession. Rental records, receipts, loan statements, correspondence and evidence of what the co-owners actually agreed can be important.

Disputed expenditure should not simply be deducted from sale proceeds without agreement or a proper legal basis. If the owners agree an adjustment, it should be recorded in the settlement or completion statement. If they cannot agree, the appropriate civil remedy – and whether any interim relief is needed to protect income or the property – has to be considered separately.

Decisions of the Director and Court Proceedings

The Director has a central role under Cap. 224 in compulsory division and compulsory-sale procedures. Under section 80, a person aggrieved by an order, notice or decision made under the Law may appeal to the District Court within thirty days from notification. The Court may extend the period where absence from the Republic, illness or another reasonable cause prevented the appeal from being filed in time.

Section 80 also restricts the use of an ordinary civil action in matters which Cap. 224 places within the Director’s powers; in those matters the statutory appeal is the prescribed route. Separate court proceedings may still be appropriate for issues outside that jurisdiction, including contractual disputes, disputed beneficial interests, accounts between co-owners, fraud or an application arising from withheld consent under section 34.

Preparing Before Any Sale or Application

Before choosing a route, obtain an up-to-date copy of the title and the appropriate Land Registry searches. They will show the registered owners, the exact shares and the burdens affecting the property. In an inheritance case, the administration and registration of the succession may first have to be completed before an heir can deal with the property as registered owner.

The physical and planning position should then be checked. Planning zones, access, buildings, permits, certificates of approval, services and survey information may determine whether division is realistic. A valuation of the property as a whole, and where relevant of the undivided share itself, can also make negotiations considerably more informed.

Tax and transfer costs should be considered before the parties settle the commercial terms. A disposal may give rise to capital gains tax under the Capital Gains Tax Law, Law 52/1980, as amended, and the applicable Land Registry clearances and transfer documentation will be required. Under the Stamp Duty (Repeal) Law of 2025, Law 239(I)/2025, the previous stamp-duty legislation was repealed with effect from 1 January 2026. Documents drawn up and signed by at least one contracting party by 31 December 2025 remain subject to the previous stamp-duty regime where applicable. Transfer fees, legal and professional fees and the costs of survey, division or auction should also be included in the overall calculation.

Conclusion

There is no single answer to a co-ownership dispute. If all owners agree, a private sale of the whole property will often be the simplest solution. A co-owner can instead sell his or her own undivided share, subject to section 25 where the buyer is an outsider. If the property can be divided, section 29 may provide a route even without unanimity. If it cannot be divided, section 28 may ultimately lead to a compulsory auction after the Certificate of Indivisibility and the required notice procedure.

The right choice depends heavily on the title and on the property itself. Before committing to a sale or commencing a statutory procedure, the registered position, planning feasibility, value, encumbrances and any outstanding financial claims between the co-owners should be understood. That preliminary work can often avoid pursuing a remedy which is either unavailable or commercially unattractive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.