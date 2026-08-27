Can You Buy Property In Cyprus With Crypto-currency?

Cryptocurrency is increasingly moving beyond investment and trading into ordinary commercial transactions. Real estate is one of the areas attracting particular attention, especially where international purchasers hold a substantial part of their wealth in Bitcoin, Ethereum or stablecoins and would prefer not to liquidate those assets long before completing a property acquisition.

The technology is no longer particularly difficult. Commercial crypto payment providers now offer business wallets through which a seller can receive crypto, track transactions and, where required, convert the crypto into fiat currency.

The more frequent question we get, is legal: Can I (a purchaser) actually buy immovable property in Cyprus using cryptos (provided the Seller is accepting cryptos)?

The short answer is yes, potentially – but the transaction needs to be structured carefully.

There is an important distinction between a property being priced in crypto and crypto being used as the means by which an agreed purchase price is paid. For most Cyprus property transactions, the second approach is considerably safer.

Is cryptocurrency legal tender in Cyprus?

Bitcoin and other private crypto-assets are not legal tender in Cyprus. Cyprus is part of the euro area and the euro remains the official currency. The European Central Bank similarly distinguishes crypto-assets such as Bitcoin and Ether from central bank money and legal tender.

That does not, however, mean that two parties are prohibited from agreeing that a contractual obligation will be discharged through the transfer of an asset other than euros.

Under the Cyprus Contract Law, Cap. 149, the concept of contractual consideration is broad and can include an act, abstinence or promise. The Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law, Law 81(I)/2011, requires a sale agreement to be in writing, adequately identify the parties and the property, state the consideration, and be signed by the parties. It does not expressly provide that the consideration must itself be transferred exclusively in fiat currency.

There is therefore no apparent blanket prohibition under Cyprus contract or property law against crypto being used to satisfy the consideration for the acquisition of property.

That is not the end of the matter.

The safer approach: price the property in euros and use crypto as the payment mechanism

For most transactions, we would not recommend drafting a sale agreement simply as: “Purchase price: 10 BTC.”

Bitcoin may move materially between signing and completion. The parties could then disagree about the actual value of the property, the amount paid, taxes, transfer fees, refunds or the consequences of a delayed transaction.

An even stronger structure is for the contract to establish the purchase price in euros, for example €1,000,000, and separately provide that the purchaser may discharge all or part of that obligation by transferring an agreed crypto asset.

The contract can then define precisely how the crypto payment works.

For example, it should identify the permitted crypto asset and blockchain, the exchange rate or valuation source, the precise time at which conversion is calculated, the wallet or regulated payment provider through which payment will take place, the number of blockchain confirmations required, responsibility for network and conversion fees, when payment is deemed irrevocably received, and what happens if the transfer fails or the value changes materially before settlement.

This converts what could otherwise be a speculative arrangement into a conventional property purchase with a clearly ascertainable purchase price and an alternative method of settlement.

The Cyprus Land Registry requirements do not disappear

Using cryptocurrency does not alter the ordinary Cyprus conveyancing process.

The contract must still satisfy the requirements of Law 81(I)/2011 and, where applicable, be deposited with the relevant District Lands Office within six months of signing in order to obtain the statutory protections associated with deposit and specific performance.

For contracts falling within the current regime, the seller must also attach the required Search Certificate for the property, dated within the prescribed five-working-day period from the contract.

The Department of Lands and Surveys also calculates transfer fees by reference to the sale price or applicable market value. The fact that payment may have moved across a blockchain therefore does not eliminate the need to establish a clear monetary value for the transaction.

This is another reason why a euro-denominated purchase price with a carefully drafted crypto settlement mechanism is preferable to a contract expressed solely in BTC, ETH or another volatile asset.

AML is probably the most important issue

For a conventional property purchase, a bank transfer creates an immediate documentary trail showing the remitting bank, account holder and destination of the funds.

Crypto is different. A blockchain address does not, by itself, establish who owns the funds, how they were acquired or whether the assets have previously passed through wallets connected with fraud, sanctions, darknet activity or other illicit conduct.

Cyprus anti-money laundering legislation therefore becomes particularly important. Law 188(I)/2007 subjects various professionals involved in transactions to AML obligations and expressly places lawyers under the supervision of the Cyprus Bar Association and real estate agents under the Real Estate Registry Board for their respective professional activities.

The legislation requires customer and beneficial-owner verification and operates on a risk-sensitive basis. CySEC’s published material on the same AML legislation emphasises identification, risk assessment, transaction monitoring and reporting of suspicious activity.

Accordingly, saying “The purchaser has €2 million worth of Bitcoin” is not sufficient. The relevant advisers may need to understand how that Bitcoin was obtained.

What source of funds evidence may be required?

The analysis will depend on the particular transaction and its risk profile. A purchaser who bought Bitcoin through a regulated exchange five years ago using salary or investment income and can produce exchange statements, bank records and blockchain evidence presents a very different risk profile from someone whose assets have moved through hundreds of unidentified wallets before arriving in a newly created address.

In a crypto funded property purchase, appropriate due diligence may therefore involve establishing the purchaser’s source of wealth, the original source of the crypto-assets, ownership or control of the relevant wallet, transaction history, exchange or CASP records and the blockchain path through which the assets reached the purchaser.

Blockchain analytics may also be used to identify exposure to sanctioned addresses, mixers, scams, stolen funds or other high-risk activity.

Importantly, conversion of crypto into euros does not by itself solve the source of funds question. If €1 million arrives in a seller’s bank account after conversion by a crypto provider, the seller’s bank will still ask where the original crypto came from, and most likely will reject the money (as per current banking trend when cryptos are related).

The compliance exercise should therefore begin before the completion date, not when the parties are already waiting to transfer the title.

MiCA has changed the position significantly

The EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is now central to the analysis. MiCA creates an EU wide authorisation framework for Crypto Asset Service Providers, or CASPs. The regulated activities include custody of crypto-assets on behalf of clients, exchange of crypto for funds or other crypto, execution of client orders and transfer services on behalf of clients.

CySEC and the Central Bank of Cyprus have been designated as the competent authorities in Cyprus for the application of MiCA within their respective areas of competence.

Of particular importance, the Cyprus transitional regime has now ended. CySEC confirmed in July 2026 that, from 1 July 2026, crypto asset services may be provided only in accordance with MiCA, and it specifically encouraged users to verify that a provider is authorised under MiCA.

This is important when reviewing older marketing material from crypto payment companies. A statement that a business is “licensed” under an earlier national crypto regime should not simply be accepted as sufficient in 2026. The present question is whether the entity providing the relevant service is properly authorised under MiCA and, where operating cross-border, entitled to provide those services in Cyprus.

CySEC now maintains information concerning MiCA-authorised CASPs, including entities authorised under Article 63.

Does a property developer accepting Bitcoin need a MiCA licence?

Not necessarily. There is an important difference between accepting crypto in payment for your own property and providing crypto-asset services to clients as a business.

MiCA defines a CASP by reference to the professional provision of specified crypto services to clients. A developer simply receiving Bitcoin into its own wallet as consideration for the sale of one of its properties is not automatically performing custody, exchange or transfer services on behalf of a client.

The analysis can change, however, if the developer starts providing additional crypto functionality to purchasers.

For example, holding customer crypto pending completion, converting assets for customers, operating wallets for them, transmitting crypto between addresses or otherwise providing services falling within MiCA could move the activity into regulated territory.

The preferred model will therefore often involve an appropriately authorised third party CASP rather than the property business attempting to perform crypto services itself.

The EU Crypto Travel Rule must also be considered

Crypto transactions involving a CASP are also subject to Regulation (EU) 2023/1113, often referred to as the Crypto Travel Rule.

The Regulation requires information concerning the originator and beneficiary to accompany qualifying transfers of crypto-assets. Where transfers involve self-hosted wallets, additional requirements arise. In particular, for transfers exceeding €1,000 involving a self-hosted address, the relevant CASP must take adequate measures to assess whether that address is owned or controlled by the relevant originator or beneficiary.

Pure person to person crypto transfers conducted without a CASP are excluded from the Regulation’s scope.

That exclusion should not be misunderstood. It means the specific Travel Rule may not apply to that transfer; it does not mean that lawyers, estate agents, financial institutions or other obliged persons can disregard AML and source of funds concerns surrounding the property transaction.

Direct crypto payment or conversion into euros?

In practice, there are two principal structures.

1. Direct wallet to wallet settlement

The purchaser sends the agreed crypto directly to a wallet controlled by the seller. This can work, but it places considerably more responsibility on the transaction parties and their advisers. Wallet ownership, blockchain screening, valuation, accounting, custody, private-key security and subsequent banking arrangements all need to be considered.

It also leaves the seller exposed to the market value of the crypto unless it is converted immediately.

2. Crypto payment with immediate fiat conversion

A commercially cleaner structure is often for the purchaser to transfer crypto through an authorised CASP, with the crypto converted into euros and the seller ultimately receiving euros.

The buyer has effectively funded the property acquisition from crypto wealth, while the seller receives conventional fiat settlement.

For many developers and institutional sellers, this may prove preferable because it reduces volatility and custody risk and produces clearer accounting and banking records.

It does not, however, remove the need to verify the origin of the purchaser’s crypto.

What about stablecoins?

Stablecoins can reduce one of the principal contractual problems associated with Bitcoin and Ether: volatility.

Commercial crypto-payment systems increasingly contemplate the use of stablecoins precisely for this reason. But a stablecoin should not be treated as equivalent to a bank transfer merely because its stated value tracks the dollar or euro.

Depending on its characteristics, a stablecoin may fall within specific categories under MiCA, including the regimes applying to asset-referenced tokens or e-money tokens. Its issuer, the payment provider, blockchain, redemption arrangements and compliance framework therefore still need to be examined.

Foreign purchasers remain subject to Cyprus property rules

Crypto does not provide a shortcut around Cyprus property law. A purchaser from outside the European Union who falls within the Acquisition of Immovable Property (Aliens) Law, Cap. 109, may still require permission from the competent District Administration to acquire the property. The Ministry of Interior expressly confirms this requirement for non-EU nationals and certain foreign-controlled companies.

Equally, where the acquisition is intended to support an immigration or permanent-residence application, the requirements of the particular immigration route must be considered separately. A payment structure acceptable between buyer and seller is not necessarily sufficient evidence for immigration purposes.

The crypto element should therefore be integrated into the wider transaction rather than treated in isolation.

A practical structure for a crypto-funded Cyprus property purchase

Before a crypto-funded property transaction proceeds, we would generally expect the parties and their advisers to address at least the following:

establish the purchase price in euros and clearly document how crypto will be used to discharge it,

identify the precise crypto-asset, blockchain, wallet addresses and valuation mechanism,

complete KYC, beneficial owner, source of wealth and source of funds checks before accepting the crypto,

conduct appropriate blockchain screening and establish ownership or control of the sending wallet,

determine whether a CASP will be involved and verify its current MiCA authorisation,

agree when payment becomes final, how many blockchain confirmations are required and who bears network, conversion and volatility risk,

confirm in advance that any bank or financial institution receiving converted fiat is comfortable with the transaction and supporting evidence, and

ensure that the ordinary Cyprus conveyancing, Land Registry, tax and (where relevant) foreign purchaser or immigration requirements are separately satisfied.

Crypto does not remove regulation, it adds another layer to the transaction

The key conclusion is therefore not that Cyprus property can or cannot be purchased with Bitcoin. It is that a properly structured Cyprus property acquisition can potentially be funded using cryptocurrency, but crypto introduces an additional layer of legal, contractual, AML and regulatory analysis.

For a straightforward transaction, the cleanest structure may be surprisingly conventional: the property remains priced in euros, the sale agreement follows Cyprus property law, the purchaser’s crypto wealth is fully verified, an authorised CASP handles the crypto leg and conversion where appropriate, and the seller ultimately receives funds through a transaction structure that can be explained to the Land Registry, the banks and the relevant compliance professionals.

The blockchain payment should therefore be treated as one component of the conveyancing process, not as a substitute for it.

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC