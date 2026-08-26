Can Unpaid Common Expenses Stop A Title Deed Transfer In Cyprus?

Title deed transfers in Cyprus can become complicated when a buyer has paid the purchase price, but the vendor or developer claims that further amounts remain unpaid.

A recent Court of Appeal decision examined whether alleged outstanding common expenses, taxes, fees, and other property-related charges could prevent the transfer of title to a buyer. The decision provides useful guidance on distinguishing a true legal condition for transfer from a separate monetary claim that should be pursued through civil proceedings.

The key point is that alleged common expenses do not automatically block a title deed transfer. The decisive issue is whether the amount claimed is a clear statutory or contractual condition for the transfer.

The issue: Title transfer and outstanding common expenses

In Cyprus property transactions, disputes can arise after the buyer has paid the purchase price but before the title deed is transferred.

A vendor or property manager may claim that the buyer owes common expenses, maintenance charges, taxes, rates, or other sums connected with the use of the property. The legal question is not simply if those amounts are owed. The key issue is whether those claims can lawfully stop the transfer of title.

In the case reported by Cyprus Mail, the Court of Appeal considered Civil Appeal No. 25/2020. The vendor challenged the Director of the Department of Lands and Surveys’ decision to transfer the property to the buyer. The sale agreement had been deposited with the Land Registry in 1984, a separate title deed had been issued in 2015, and the purchase price had been paid in full.

The legal framework for trapped buyers in Cyprus

Cyprus introduced legal protection for buyers who had paid for property but could not obtain title due to issues affecting the seller or the development.

The Department of Lands and Surveys explains that the Immovable Property Transfer and Mortgage Law, No. 9/1965, as amended by Law 139(I)/2015, introduced a procedure for transferring property to buyers who had fulfilled their contractual obligations but could not obtain title because the seller failed, neglected, or was unable to transfer the property due to a mortgage, encumbrance, or prohibition.

The consolidated text of the Immovable Property Transfer and Mortgage Law, No. 9/1965, is available through CyLaw. CyLaw also records subsequent amendments, including Law 110(I)/2025, so buyers and vendors should always check the current legal framework before taking action.

What did the Court of Appeal decide?

The Court of Appeal dismissed the vendor’s appeal.

The Court found that, at the relevant time, the essential requirements for transfer had been satisfied. There was a deposited contract of sale, a separate title deed had been issued, and the purchase price had been paid in full.

The vendor argued that the buyer owed common expenses, taxes, fees, and other charges. However, the Court found that the alleged debts did not arise from an express contractual term that made payment a condition precedent to the transfer of title.

This distinction is important. A disputed debt may still exist, but it does not necessarily block the transfer of ownership.

Common expenses are not ignored

The judgment does not mean that common expenses, maintenance charges, or other property-related debts have no legal value.

A vendor, management committee, or other claimant may still pursue amounts that they believe are due. However, they must use the correct legal route. In many cases, this means separate civil proceedings before the competent court.

The Court made clear that the Director of the Department of Lands and Surveys is not required to conduct a full investigation into every monetary dispute between the parties that is not a statutory or contractual precondition to the transfer of title.

What payments can affect title transfer

The Court recognised that the legislation does provide limits. According to the Cyprus Mail report, no transfer may take place where there are outstanding contractual obligations of the buyer relating to immovable property tax, municipal or community rates, or sewerage charges.

This means that buyers should not assume that every unpaid amount is irrelevant. Each case depends on the contract, the nature of the debt, and the applicable statutory requirements.

As a practical rule, the following matters should be checked before title transfer:

The deposited contract of sale

Proof that the purchase price has been paid

The existence of a separate title deed

Any express contractual conditions linked to transfer

Immovable property tax, municipal or community rates, and sewerage charges

Any pending objection filed before the Department of Lands and Surveys

Any separate court proceedings relating to alleged debts

Why the Judgment Matters for Buyers

The judgment gives useful protection to buyers who have complied with their main purchase obligations.

A buyer who has paid the purchase price should not remain indefinitely blocked from receiving title because of unrelated or disputed financial claims. This is especially important in older transactions, where buyers may have waited many years for title deeds.

The decision supports the principle that title transfer should not be used as pressure in a separate debt dispute. If the vendor has a valid claim, that claim should be pursued in the proper forum.

Why the judgment matters for vendors

The judgment also protects vendors by preserving their right to claim sums that they consider due.

A vendor is not forced to abandon a claim for common expenses or other charges simply because the title is transferred. The vendor can still bring separate legal proceedings if there is a proper basis for the claim.

However, the vendor must show a clear contractual or legal basis if they want a payment dispute to affect the title transfer process.

Constitutionality was not examined in the abstract

The vendor also raised a constitutional challenge. The Court of Appeal stated that constitutional issues should not be examined as theoretical points. They should be considered only where the answer could affect the outcome of the case.

In this case, the dispute involved an unresolved monetary claim. It did not involve extinguishing a prior mortgage or other proprietary right. For that reason, a broader constitutional review was not required.

Practical steps for buyers

Buyers facing delays in receiving title deeds should collect and review all key documents before taking legal action.

Important documents may include:

The sale agreement

Proof of payment of the purchase price

Land Registry deposit confirmation

Correspondence with the vendor or developer

Any title deed information

Statements for taxes, rates, and sewerage charges

Common expenses statements

Notices or objections from the Department of Lands and Surveys

A buyer should also check whether the alleged debt is a true condition of the transfer or a separate civil claim.

Practical steps for vendors and management committees

Vendors and management committees should keep clear records of any sums claimed from a buyer.

They should also identify the legal basis of the claim. For example, the claim may arise from the sale agreement, communal property rules, management expenses, service charges, or separate arrangements between the parties.

If the claim is disputed, the safer legal route may be to bring a separate civil claim rather than attempt to block the title transfer.