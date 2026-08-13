Buying Property In Cyprus As An Overseas Buyer (2026): The Two Legal Traps — By A Cyprus Lawyer (Video)

Buying property in Cyprus is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make.

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Buying property in Cyprus is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make.

The biggest risks are rarely the ones you see during a viewing. They are hidden in the legal status of the property, the contract, planning permits, title deeds, mortgages, reservation agreements and the transaction process itself.

In this video, we explain the most common legal risks buyers face when purchasing property in Cyprus, how proper legal due diligence works, and the practical steps that can help protect your investment before you sign or pay anything.

At Philippou Law Firm, we advise local and international clients throughout every stage of the property purchase process, including legal due diligence, contract drafting and negotiation, VAT and cost planning, title deed transfers, immigration-related property purchases and ongoing legal support.

0:00 Introduction

1:11 The most important rule before buying

1:45 Risk 1 – Buying from the wrong legal owner

2:46 Risk 2 – Mortgages, memos and encumbrances

3:53 Risk 3 – Protecting your rights after signing

4:52 Risk 4 – Reservation deposits

5:51 Risk 5 – Title deeds and planning permits

7:20 Risk 6 – Rental restrictions

08:06 Risk 7 – Common expenses and management

08:43 Risk 8 – The real purchase costs

09:16 Risk 9 – The contract

10:10 Risk 10 – Non-EU buyers

10:58 Risk 11 – Rights of way and boundaries

1:42 The safest way to buy property in Cyprus

12:13 Final thoughts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.