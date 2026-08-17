Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction August 2026 - Construction And Engineering

Critical infrastructure

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACT

The Critical Infrastructure Act 2026 is commenced, as we outline in our Insights blog post: Critical Infrastructure Act 2026 commenced. Several projects have been designated as critical infrastructure projects, as we outline in our public procurement section.

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE CIRCULAR

A new Circular 25/2026 is intended to inform public bodies of updates to the Infrastructure Guidelines and Capital Works Management Framework. In addition to the changes described in our public procurement section, Circular 25/2026 updates contract flexibility under the Capital Works Management Framework (“CWMF”). Where the Accounting Officer determines that critical infrastructure projects / programmes need to avail of a different contracting approach to those provided under the CWMF, the requirement to seek a derogation is waived. They may select a standard form of construction or consultancy contract in use internationally, which may include NEC or FIDIC.

PERMIT-GRANTING

European Union (Net-Zero Industry Act) Regulations 2026 (PDF, 188 KB) give further effect in Ireland to the EU Net-Zero Industry Act, which allows certain net-zero technology manufacturing to be recognised as net-zero strategic projects. Where a construction project achieves this recognition, it must be given the highest possible status of national significance in national law and treated accordingly throughout permit-granting, including environmental assessment and spatial planning, and is generally to be regarded as being in the public interest (potentially with overriding public interest status for certain environmental purposes). This status also comes with statutory permitting deadlines. The Regulations identify relevant Irish project bodies (listed in the Schedule) which must specify information requirements in advance, observe time limits, and issue reasoned conclusions within the statutory framework, with the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment acting as single point of contact and competent authority.

Standard form contracts

NEC: PROJECT BANK ACCOUNT

The High Court in England & Wales recently considered the NEC secondary Option Y(UK)1 clause, which provides for a Project Bank Account (“PBA”). In E & TL Jones (Civils) Ltd v Vale of Glamorgan Council [2026] EWHC 2054 (TCC), the main contract was an amended NEC4 Engineering and Construction Contract (June 2017, January 2019 amendments, Option A) between the Council (Client) and ISG (Contractor), incorporating secondary Option Y(UK)1. The claimant was ISG’s groundworks Subcontractor under an NEC4 Subcontract, which incorporated Clause Y(UK)1 in standard subcontract form.

ISG never completed setting up the PBA (owing to delays with the bank) and went into administration before paying the Subcontractor sums it was owed. The Subcontractor sued the Council directly for breach of Clause Y1.8 of the main contract. (The third-party rights route arose in the UK under statute but would be provided for differently in Ireland.)

The claim ultimately failed at the threshold: the Court held the Subcontractor had never become a “Named Supplier” and so had no standing to enforce Clause Y1.8 at all. Everything that follows on how Clause Y(UK)1 operates was therefore obiter, but remains useful practical guidance from the TCC on how the clause should be read. Y(UK)1 operates as an interlocking suite: the Contractor and Subcontractor first enter a subcontract providing for the PBA and Trust Deed. The Subcontractor is then a “Supplier” but not yet a “Named Supplier”. The Contractor must propose the Supplier’s addition to the Project Manager. If accepted, the Client, Contractor and Supplier all execute the Joining Deed, at which point the Supplier becomes a “Named Supplier” and a party to the Trust Deed. Clauses Y1.7 to Y1.12 (the payment mechanics) apply only to the Contractor and Named Suppliers. A mere “Supplier” who has not signed the Joining Deed has no rights under those clauses.

The Court's (obiter) guidance on the practical outworkings of this clause will assist in establishing project arrangements where NEC is used. Guidance included that Y1.8 is not a standing prohibition on direct payment whenever the PBA is not yet operational but instead only bites once the PBA exists and Named Suppliers are in place. Delay in establishing the PBA does not by itself suspend the Client’s ordinary payment obligations under clause 51. 2020 amendments to the standard NEC4 Y(UK)1 wording, which expressly permit direct payment to the Contractor before a PBA exists, were held not to cast light on the proper construction of the earlier version of the clause.

Dispute resolution

CWMF GUIDANCE

In our July 2026 update, we outlined amendments that have been made to public works contracts with the intent of improving dispute management in public construction projects. Under the CWMF, an updated Guidance Note on Dispute Avoidance and Resolution has now been published.

ADJUDICATION

Minister Dillon has re-appointed Bernard Gogarty as Chairperson of the Construction Contracts Adjudication Panel established pursuant to the Construction Contracts Act 2013.

Buildings

REGULATIONS

Both of the following instruments are now available in a consolidated form on the Law Reform Commission’s Revised Acts website:

S.I. 496/1997 Building Control Regulations 1997 | Law Reform

S.I. 497/1997 Building Regulations 1997 | Law Reform

ENERGY EFFICIENCY OBLIGATION SCHEME

European Union (Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme) (Amendment) Regulations 2026 (PDF, 227 KB) amend Regulation 12 (Qualifying Actions) of the European Union (Energy Efficiency Obligations Scheme) Regulations 2025. The obligation to deliver qualifying actions falls on large suppliers and distributors of energy, who must achieve annual energy efficiency savings including by upgrading the energy performance of customers’ dwellings.

The Regulations upgrade the energy efficiency threshold in the obligation scheme from the old BER B2 standard to the new BER B standard, tracking the re-scaled rating system introduced earlier in 2026, which we outlined in our briefing: Ireland transposes key reforms for BER regime.

The Regulations also introduce a more flexible “B pathway” route for dwellings that cannot immediately reach a B rating but are demonstrably moving toward it, provided the homeowner or occupant is engaged through the advisory report process. This reflects the policy direction of the recast Energy Efficiency Directive and the updated Energy Performance of Buildings Directive to prioritise progressive deep retrofits rather than a binary pass/fail threshold.

ENERGY PERFORMANCE OF BUILDINGS

The Commission decided to open infringement procedures by sending letters of formal notice to all 27 EU Member States for failing to fully transpose into national law the provisions of the recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EU) 2024/1275.

The European Commission has provided a first assessment of National Building Renovation Plans required under the Directive. Ireland has not yet submitted a plan. A draft was due on 31 December 2025 and a final version by 31 December 2026.

EXEMPTED DEVELOPMENT

Several Statutory Instruments (S.I. 338–344 of 2026), collectively titled the Planning and Development (Exempted Development (Act of 2000)) Regulations 2026, took effect from 27 July 2026. They expand several categories of exempted development for residential works, widening the scope of home extension, retrofit, and ancillary-unit projects that can proceed without planning permission (subject to notification and time-limited conditions for certain categories). The exemption for a heat pump is expanded so that it is not restricted to the rear of the property. Further information is available here: Planning and Development (Exempted Development (Act of 2000)) Regulations 2026.

STATISTICS

The EU has reported that energy use for cooling in EU households doubled in six years and that, in 2025, nearly 24% of the EU population lived in a dwelling in which energy efficiency was improved in the last five years.

Relevant contracts tax

CONSULTATION REPORT

The Department of Finance and Revenue published a consultation report on the eWithholding Tax, which also considers the Relevant Contracts Tax. The report confirms that almost 50% of the responses were from the construction sector and that strong representations were made on the need to retain a 0% RCT rate.

Rates of pay

SEO ORDER

New rates of pay have come into effect under the Sectoral Employment Order (Construction Sector) 2024 (as of 1 August 2026). Further information is available here: Construction Sector - Workplace Relations Commission.