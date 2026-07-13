Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction July 2026 - Environment And Planning

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IRISH DEVELOPMENTS

Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill 2026

The Government published the Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill 2026 on 26 June 2026 in advance of commencing the remaining provisions of the Planning and Development Act 2024. A noteworthy change is that, once commenced, section 115 of the 2026 Bill will mean that specific procedures carried out under the 2000 Act are subject to the judicial review framework under the 2024 Act, if challenged. This includes, inter alia, decisions in respect of planning applications and appeals, enforcement notices and decisions in respect of national plans and policies. Section 115 only applies to procedures initiated on or after the date that section is commenced. Permissions granted or refused under the 2000 Act before that date will be subject to the old judicial review framework.

The Bill also confirms that the majority of development plans made under the 2000 Act will remain in force until various dates in 2030. Additionally, it introduces a failsafe which requires the Chief Executive to make a development plan containing provisions of the draft plan agreed by members of the planning authority where the planning authority has exceeded time limits in making the plan.

The Department of Housing expects the Bill to be enacted before the summer recess.

Public Consultation on EIA Screening Thresholds

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is inviting submissions from any interested stakeholders on the current Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) screening threshold (PDF 91 KB) provisions and the introduction of exclusion thresholds. Presently, there are inclusion thresholds in place for projects listed in Part 2 of Schedule 5 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 which determine when an EIA is required. The introduction of exclusionary thresholds is intended to remove the need for formal EIA screening from most small-scale housing and urban developments. The consultation on EIA Screening Thresholds will close on 30 June 2026.

EPA Projections show Ireland remains off track for 2030 Climate Goals

The EPA published its greenhouse gas emissions projections for the period 2025-2030 (PDF 1.3 MB). Ireland is not on track to meet the national target of 51% emissions reduction by 2030 (compared to 2018). The EPA warns that full implementation of policies across all sectors that deliver carbon savings is required to achieve a projected reduction of 25%. Ireland is also not on track to meet its EU target of 42% emissions reduction by 2030 (compared to 2005) under the EU’s Effort Sharing Regulation. Ireland is projected to achieve a reduction in Effort Sharing Regulation emissions of 13% with existing measures, with a reduction of 23% projected with additional measures.

EU DEVELOPMENTS

New proposal for an EU Cloud and AI Development Act

The European Commission has published a proposal for a Cloud and AI Development Act as part of the European Commission’s AI Continent Action Plan. Among its goals, CADA would set up data centre acceleration zones to streamline permitting of data centre development, including in relation to environment and planning. Further information is available in our briefing: The EU Tech Sovereignty Package: Key measures explained.

C-325/25 - Eneco Wind Belgium - Opinion of Advocate General

Advocate General Rantos delivered her opinion in the Eneco Wind case before the CJEU (PDF 355 KB). The operative judgment is still awaited. The case arose from the Walloon region's refusal to grant Eneco Wind Belgium a permit for two wind turbines on landscape and heritage grounds. The AG concluded that, under the 2022 “Emergency Regulation” (2022/2577), Member States must give the construction of renewable energy projects priority when balancing competing interests in each individual case, including landscape and heritage considerations, and not solely for the purposes of the specific environmental directives referenced in the Regulation. Critically, a refusal will only be lawful where the competent authority has conducted a thorough individual assessment and provided specific, detailed reasons demonstrating that a competing interest would be adversely affected. If this opinion is adopted in the judgment, it may impose a heightened duty to give reasons on planning authorities. While the presumption of priority is beneficial to developers, it is not an absolute entitlement to consent.

IRISH JUDGMENTS

High Court reiterates that Solar projects do not need EIA

This case concerned a challenge by local residents (PDF 558 KB) to An Coimisiún Pleanála’s grant of planning permission for a solar farm development in County Tipperary. The applicants argued that the “private roads” proposed as part of the development exceeded the thresholds set out in the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, thereby triggering a mandatory EIA which had not been carried out. The respondents disputed that the “access tracks” serving a solar farm fit into the definition of a “private road”. The respondents further relied on several previously unsuccessful attempts to bring solar farms into the EIA sphere via a “side-wind” by characterising access tracks as roads. As an alternative to the applicants’ position, a preliminary reference to the CJEU was proposed to definitively determine the correct interpretation of this provision, particularly in light of the “forestry road” definition in the European Communities (Forest Consent and Assessment) Regulations 2010.

Humphreys J concluded that there was no demonstrated basis for doubt of the general principle that EIA applies only to listed projects (which do not include solar farms) and that the word “road” should not be given an extremely wide meaning that would undo the careful distinctions drawn by the EIA Directive as to what is and is not covered. Additionally, the Court determined that there was no meaningful doubt arising as to the correct interpretation of the word “road” at an EU level, therefore refusing the preliminary reference.

2006 Wind Guidelines remain relevant but planning judge encourages setting of new guidelines

The project at the centre of this judicial review was a seven-turbine wind farm in Co. Carlow. Humphreys J dismissed the challenge on all grounds. Among their grounds of challenge, the applicants argued that the Commission should not have relied on the Wind Energy Development Guidelines 2006 on the basis that those guidelines were out of date. The Court dismissed this ground, reiterating that there is a legal obligation placed upon the Commission, by virtue of subsection 28(2) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, to ‘have regard to’ the guidelines. As an aside, Humphreys J encouraged the early conclusion of work at government level on national planning statements under the Planning and Development Act 2024, including the anticipated public consultation on a draft national planning statement to replace the 2006 guidelines.

Judgment on contempt of court in Planning enforcement case

This judgment relates to the well-documented demolition of an unauthorised home in Bohermeen, County Meath. Justice Humphreys found the respondents to be in contempt of court. The decision addresses the imperative of equality before the law in planning enforcement, the limited domestic legal effect of an European Court of Human Rights application, and the weight to be given to the public interest in the integrity of the planning system.

Objectors refused leave to appeal in respect of the Art Data Centre development

In this judgment Humphreys J dealt with an application for leave to appeal his decision to uphold the grant of permission for a data centre development. The applicants argued that the Court had based its decision on the incorrect idea that the data centre was directly powered by renewable energy. Humphreys J refused to grant leave to appeal and criticised the attempt by the applicant to leverage an appeal from an overly narrow reading of the main judgment. He held that his ruling on the nature and effects of corporate power purchase agreements was clear from the whole of his judgment.

Unauthorised works on protected land

This decision concerned an appeal of a section 160 injunction granted by the Dublin Circuit Court. Humphreys J dismissed the appeal and upheld the Circuit Court orders. Humphreys J emphasised the “almost unbelievable chutzpah of the developers” and egregious disregard of planning law. The developers constructed unauthorised works on lands which were zoned with the objective of protecting and enhancing the natural character of the Dublin Mountains Area. The unauthorised works included the demolition of existing mobile home structures, the clearing of significant areas of the site and the construction of new modular dwellings. The Court held that the works did not constitute an exempted development and rejected the respondents’ defence that you can create a new development as long as you keep the old footprint and dimensions. The Court highlighted that “the fact that a property is used as a dwelling does not give rise to an exemption from planning law, any more than the existence of housing shortages renders the law unenforceable against dwellings constructed without permission”.

Challenge to Revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive

In October 2025, Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association Limited and Alliance of Medicines for Ireland CLG lodged judicial review proceedings in the Irish Planning and Environment Court concerning the transposition and implementation of the Revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. The Directive requires Member States to progressively introduce new quaternary treatment at urban wastewater plants to remove micropollutants from urban wastewater. It requires producers of human medicines and cosmetics to cover at least 80% of the costs of this quaternary treatment, through an Extended Producer Responsibility (“EPR”) Scheme. The Directive does not extend this obligation to the producers of other products. Member States are required to transpose the Directive by 31 July 2027 and the national EPR Schemes must be operational by 31 December 2028. The applicants argue that the EPR Scheme is invalid as a matter of EU law because human medicine and cosmetic products are being treated differently from comparable sectors which also give rise to micropollutants in urban wastewater. Following an application for a preliminary reference, the Irish High Court has decided to refer a question (PDF 197 KB) as to the validity of the EPR system under the Directive to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Leave to appeal denied in Wind Farm challenge

In two recent judgments (the first of which is available here (PDF 305 KB) and the second of which is available here (PDF 264 KB)) in the same proceedings, Humphreys J denied the applicants leave to appeal his dismissal of their judicial review challenge to the Court of Appeal. The underlying project is a wind energy development consisting of seven turbines, situated in Counties Carlow and Kilkenny. These judgments reflect a broader trend in the Planning and Environment Court where the court is slow to grant leave to parties to appeal their cases to the Court of Appeal.

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