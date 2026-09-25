What Are Your Rights If Your Property Is Affected By A Compulsory Purchase Order?

Major infrastructure projects across Ireland are bringing the compulsory purchase process to the forefront for many landowners encountering it for the first time. Understanding the CPO process, from objection procedures to compensation principles, is crucial for landowners whose property may be affected by transport and greenway developments.

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With major infrastructure projects progressing around the country, including proposed transport and greenway developments, many landowners are finding themselves navigating the compulsory purchase process for the first time.

In this Irish Examiner article, RDJ Commercial Real Estate solicitor Áine O'Brien explains: What a CPO is and why it may be used:

The key stages in the compulsory purchase process

How and when landowners can make objections

The compensation principles that apply

Why it is important to understand your rights and seek advice early

Whether you're directly affected by a CPO or simply want to better understand the process, this article provides a clear overview of what to expect and the protections available to landowners.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.