Real Estate Transactions In Cyprus: Frequently Asked Questions Before Signing Or Completing A Sale

A property sale can look settled once the price is agreed. It is not necessarily so. Between the reservation payment and transfer of title, issues arise over authority to sell, registered burdens, payment and possession.

The following questions concern ordinary sales of immovable property in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. Developer sales, company-owned property, estates, co-ownership, assignments and properties without separate title deeds require additional review.

1. What should be checked before paying a reservation amount?

Before any substantial amount is paid, the buyer should know who is selling, what is included and what may prevent completion. A lawyer will normally start with the title or registration details, a Land Registry search, mortgages and other registered burdens. Access, possession and permit problems should also be raised.

The seller must have authority to sell. For a sale of the whole property, all registered owners must participate or be properly represented. An undivided share is different and should be described accurately. An estate agent’s listing does not establish the legal position.

2. Can a reservation agreement bind the buyer?

Yes, it may. The title “reservation agreement” does not determine the legal effect. Even a short document keeping a property off the market can create obligations.

Before signing, check the parties and property, price, holder of the payment, reservation period and what happens if the main contract is not signed. “Sign first and sort out the details later” is a warning sign.

3. When is a reservation deposit refundable?

There is no automatic answer. The written terms and the reason the sale failed matter more than the word “deposit”.

The position may differ where the buyer changes their mind, the seller cannot establish the right to sell, or legal checks reveal a mortgage, planning problem or serious defect. The agreement should say who holds the money and when it can be released, returned or retained. A verbal assurance is weak protection if the writing says otherwise.

4. What belongs in a contract of sale?

A contract of sale should govern the period between signing and completion. It must do more than record the price and names of the parties.

The contract will usually need to address:

the correct description and registration details of the property;

the price, deposit and payment schedule;

furniture, appliances and other items included in the sale;

mortgages, memos, prohibitions and other registered burdens;

the documents and clearances to be produced by the seller;

the completion date or the conditions which must be satisfied first;

possession, keys, utilities, insurance and communal charges; and

default, termination and notices.

Where completion depends on a mortgage discharge, permit, vacant possession, title deed or another event, the contract should say what has to happen and who is responsible. “Completion as soon as possible” is not a meaningful timetable.

5. Does signing the contract transfer ownership?

No. Signing creates contractual rights; it does not put the property into the buyer’s name. Registered ownership passes when the transfer is completed through the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Until then, the seller normally remains the registered owner. If a separate title deed exists and the other requirements are ready, direct transfer may be possible. A contract is particularly important where payments are staged, completion will take time, possession must be regulated or a burden has to be released.

6. What is the five-working-day search certificate requirement?

For contracts signed on or after 12 December 2023, the seller must include a recent search certificate as an integral part of the contract. Its date must not differ from the signature date by more than five working days.

It shows registered burdens and prohibitions at signing, but is not a substitute for wider due diligence. If signing is postponed beyond the window, a new certificate will be needed.

7. How far should legal due diligence go?

The basic questions are simple: can the seller sell, and will the buyer receive what was agreed? The checks depend on the property.

They may cover the registered owner, title deed, mortgages, memos, prohibitions, previous deposited contracts, rights of way, access, planning and building permits, final approval, leases and communal matters. Corporate approvals or estate documents may also be needed where the seller is a company or the registered owner has died.

The physical property should be compared with its legal description and available plans. An enclosed veranda, extension, swimming pool or converted area is not necessarily authorised because it is visible or longstanding. Irregularities can affect financing, insurance, value and later transfer.

8. Can the property be sold with a mortgage or memo over it?

A mortgage does not make a sale impossible, but it cannot be treated as a private matter between the seller and the bank. The seller should obtain an up-to-date redemption figure and agree with the lender how the property will be released.

The contract should say whether part of the price will be paid directly to the lender, what confirms release and what happens if the lender does not act on time. A general promise to clear the mortgage on completion may leave the buyer exposed.

A memo, court prohibition or previously deposited contract requires separate consideration. The procedure depends on the entry and its priority. Paying a debt alone does not remove a Land Registry entry; the necessary release or cancellation must also be dealt with.

9. Can a buyer purchase property without separate title deeds?

Yes. This is common in some Cyprus developments, but the buyer may initially acquire contractual rights and possession rather than registered ownership.

The buyer should find out why the separate title has not been issued. Checks may cover the underlying title, the seller’s contractual rights, planning and building approvals, mortgages, the stage of separate registration and the route to transfer. The contract should protect the buyer while the title is unavailable.

Depositing the contract does not legalise unauthorised works or guarantee a particular date for issuing title.

10. Why is the contract deposited at the District Lands Office?

The Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law of 2011, as amended, permits a qualifying written contract to be deposited at the District Lands Office in the district where the property is situated.

The deposit is more than an administrative filing. It creates a statutory encumbrance over the property, with priority from the date of deposit. Subject to the legislation, the encumbrance secures amounts paid against the purchase price and preserves an important route to seek specific performance if the seller fails to complete.

It does not transfer ownership, release a mortgage or guarantee a court order. Specific performance remains a court remedy, and the parties must comply with their contractual obligations.

11. How long is there to deposit the contract?

The general rule for a qualifying contract is six months from signature, although the legislation contains exceptions. It should not be left until the end of the period.

The buyer’s lawyer will normally arrange the filing. The contract must meet the statutory requirements and be accompanied by the documents required by the Land Registry. A clause purporting to prohibit deposit is void.

12. What happens when the buyer wants to assign the contract?

An assignment is not a change of name on the original contract. It is a separate written agreement identifying the original contract, the rights and obligations transferred, the parties and any consideration.

The original contract and assignment should be read together. Consent or notice may be required under the contract or in the circumstances. Land Registry procedure and tax documentation may depend on whether the original contract has been deposited and when the assignment is signed. The incoming buyer should verify the assignor’s rights before paying a substantial sum.

13. Must the whole price be paid before the transfer?

Not necessarily. Some transactions use staged payments; others are completed by payment and transfer at the same appointment.

The schedule should be tied to identifiable steps and documents. If sale proceeds are used to discharge a mortgage or other burden, payment and release must be coordinated. Currency, bank charges, proof of payment, late payment and release of keys should be clear.

14. Can completion take place under a power of attorney?

Often, yes, provided the authority and formalities are correct. A buyer or seller abroad can appoint a representative to sign documents and attend the District Lands Office.

The power of attorney should identify the property and give only the powers required. If the representative is to receive or direct sale proceeds, that authority should be express.

Depending on where it is signed, the document may require witnessing, notarisation, an Apostille or consular legalisation. It should be checked in Cyprus before signature. A defective or overly general power of attorney can delay completion.

15. Which taxes and costs should be budgeted?

There is no standard total. Costs may include legal fees, Land Registry fees, transfer fees, VAT, capital gains tax issues for the seller, local-authority clearances, communal charges, mortgage-release expenses, translation and certification.

The contract can allocate costs, but a private agreement does not necessarily change a party’s responsibility to a public authority. Stamp duty no longer applies to documents drawn up and signed from 1 January 2026. Documents drawn up and signed by at least one contracting party by 31 December 2025 remain subject to the former rules.

Older transactions should be checked by the actual dates and documents. VAT, transfer fees and capital gains treatment also depend on the property and the parties.

16. When are possession and the keys handed over?

Signing or paying does not, by itself, answer that question. The contract should state whether the property is sold with vacant possession, subject to a tenancy or another occupation arrangement.

It should also cover furniture and appliances, meter readings, utilities, communal charges, insurance, risk of damage and the date for handing over keys. These details are easier to settle before completion than after a disagreement.

17. What happens if either party refuses to complete?

There is no single remedy. The contract, payments made, evidence and reason for failure matter. Depending on the circumstances, the response may involve notice to perform, termination, recovery of money, damages or specific performance.

A buyer who has deposited a qualifying contract may have stronger protection than someone who has only paid a reservation amount. The documents should be reviewed before further money is paid or original documents released.

18. How long does a property transaction take?

There is no responsible general estimate before the initial checks. A property with a separate title deed and no registered burdens may transfer relatively quickly. A mortgage, missing title deed, planning issue, deceased estate, co-owner, company, non-resident party, assignment or required permission may cause delay.

The timetable should be agreed after the legal position is understood, not based solely on the preferred date.