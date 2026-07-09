Why Investors Use A Cyprus Holding Company To Save Tax (Video)

A Cyprus holding company offers founders, investors, and group owners a strategic vehicle to move profits, reinvest capital, and plan exits while minimizing tax leakage and withholding taxes.

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A Cyprus holding company is one of the most powerful tools available to founders, investors and group owners who want to move profits, reinvest and plan exits without losing value through unnecessary tax leakage and withholding taxes.

In this video, we explain how a Cyprus holding company actually works, why Cyprus is one of the most widely used holding jurisdictions in the EU, how dividends flow in largely tax-free, how withholding tax can be reduced to as low as zero, and how to structure a group that is clean, bankable, investor-ready and efficient on exit.

At Philippou Law Firm, we advise international founders, investors and groups throughout every stage, including corporate structuring, Cyprus tax planning, holding company formation, withholding tax and treaty analysis, banking support, relocations and ongoing compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.