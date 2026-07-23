Malta’s New Tax Residence Rules 2026: What Changes In 2027

Malta has consolidated its special tax status schemes into a single framework effective January 2027, offering four distinct categories for foreign residents. Each category provides a flat 15% tax rate on foreign-source income remitted to Malta, with varying minimum annual tax obligations and eligibility requirements based on nationality and income source.

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From 1 January 2027, Malta’s special tax status will be governed by a single, consolidated framework, the Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice 195 of 2026), issued under the Income Tax Act (Cap. 123). Instead of applying under separate legacy schemes, applicants now apply for one of four categories under one set of rules: Global Resident status, EU/EEA/Swiss Resident status, Retired Pensioner status, and UN Pensioner status. All four share a common application process, a common property requirement, and a five-year validity period, renewable in further five-year blocks.

Malta’s Special Tax Status: One Application, Four Categories

Under Malta’s new special tax status framework, applicants no longer apply separately across different residence-based tax schemes. Instead, individuals apply for one of four categories under a single, unified set of rules:

Global resident status

EU, EEA, Swiss resident status

Retired pensioner status

UN pensioner status

Each category of Malta’s special tax status comes with its own eligibility conditions, but all share a common application process, a common property requirement, and the same five-year validity structure.

Costs Explained: Fees, Thresholds & Rates

Application fee: €8,500, non-refundable, paid when applying;

€8,500, non-refundable, paid when applying; Property requirement: applicants must hold a “qualifying property holding”, either an owned property purchased for at least €700,000 , or a rented property costing at least €14,000 per year , situated in Malta or Gozo and occupied as the applicant’s primary residence;

applicants must hold a “qualifying property holding”, either an owned property purchased for at least , or a rented property costing at least , situated in Malta or Gozo and occupied as the applicant’s primary residence; Tax rate: a flat 15% on foreign-source income remitted to Malta, with relief for double taxation still available;

a flat on foreign-source income remitted to Malta, with relief for double taxation still available; Minimum annual tax: €35,000 for global resident and EU/EEA/Swiss resident status; €15,000 for retired pensioner status; €20,000 for UN pensioner status (on income other than the UN pension itself, which is exempt, though at least 40% of the UN pension or Widows’/Widowers’ Benefit must still be received in Malta).

Any income not covered by the special 15% rate is taxed separately at 35%.

Minimum tax is due by 30 April of the year before the relevant year of assessment and is not refundable.

5-Year Renewal Framework

Under the new rules, Malta’s special tax status is no longer granted indefinitely. Instead, it runs in five-year blocks and can be renewed for further five-year periods by submitting a fresh application and paying a €2,500 renewal fee.the Commissioner for Tax and Customs is not permitted to withhold renewal unreasonably.

On the death of a beneficiary, the status can pass to a dependant who inherits the qualifying property (or takes over a qualifying rental) and independently satisfies the eligibility rules.

Grandfathering for Existing and Pending Applicants

Malta’s new rules include an important transitional (grandfathering) period. Any special tax status granted on or before 31 December 2026 or any application submitted by that date- will remain valid under the old terms until 31 December 2031. Only applications made from 1 January 2027 onward will fall under the new framework in full.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for Malta’s special tax status, applicants generally must meet the following requirements:

Global resident status: must be a third-country national who is not a long-term resident, Maltese national, or EEA/Swiss national;

must be a third-country national who is not a long-term resident, Maltese national, or EEA/Swiss national; EU/EEA/Swiss resident status: must be an EU, EEA, or Swiss national who is not a Maltese national or permanent resident of Malta;

must be an EU, EEA, or Swiss national who is not a Maltese national or permanent resident of Malta; Retired pensioner or UN pensioner status:

must not be a Maltese national, long-term resident, or permanent resident of Malta;

Retired pensioner status: at least 75% of chargeable income must be pension income, received in Malta and supported by documentary evidence;

UN pensioner status: at least 40% of the UN pension or Widows’/Widowers’ Benefit must be received in Malta.

Applicants must not benefit under other Maltese schemes – including the Residents Scheme Regulations, High Net Worth Individuals rules (EU/EEA/Swiss or Non-EU/EEA/Swiss), Highly Qualified Persons Rules, Highly Skilled Individuals Rules, Qualifying Employment in Innovation and Creativity Rules, Qualifying Employment in Aviation Rules, Qualifying Employment in Maritime Activities Rules, or the Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules. Applicants also cannot hold more than one special tax status category at the same time;

– including the Residents Scheme Regulations, High Net Worth Individuals rules (EU/EEA/Swiss or Non-EU/EEA/Swiss), Highly Qualified Persons Rules, Highly Skilled Individuals Rules, Qualifying Employment in Innovation and Creativity Rules, Qualifying Employment in Aviation Rules, Qualifying Employment in Maritime Activities Rules, or the Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules. Applicants also cannot hold more than one special tax status category at the same time; Must hold a qualifying property holding (owned or rented, meeting the relevant value threshold) and occupy it as their primary residence.

holding (owned or rented, meeting the relevant value threshold) and occupy it as their primary residence. Must have stable and regular income sufficient to support themselves and their dependants without relying on Malta’s social assistance system;

sufficient to support themselves and their dependants without relying on Malta’s social assistance system; Hold a valid travel document ;

; Hold sickness insurance covering all risks across the EU, at the level normally provided to Maltese nationals, for themselves and their dependants;

covering all risks across the EU, at the level normally provided to Maltese nationals, for themselves and their dependants; Not be domiciled in Malta , and have no intention of establishing domicile in Malta within five years of applying;

, and have no intention of establishing domicile in Malta within five years of applying; Be able to communicate adequately in one of Malta’s official languages ;

; Be assessed as a “fit and proper” person.

What Triggers Automatic Loss

Malta’s special tax status can be lost automatically if a beneficiary breaches any of the conditions set out in the rules. Common triggers include:

Becoming a Maltese national;

Losing the qualifying property holding (including letting or subletting it);

(including letting or subletting it); Becoming a long-term or permanent resident of Malta;

of Malta; Spending more than 183 days in another jurisdiction in a calendar year;

in another jurisdiction in a calendar year; Failing to pay the minimum tax on time;

on time; Failing to maintain the required private medical insurance;

Failing to submit the required annual return;

The Commissioner determining that the individual’s stay is not in the public interest;

No longer being represented by an authorised registered mandatary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.