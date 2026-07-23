Malta’s Individual Tax Programme 2027: Key Changes From 1 January 2027

Malta is consolidating its special tax programmes into a unified Individual Tax Programme effective January 2027, maintaining the attractive 15% flat tax rate on qualifying foreign-source income while substantially raising financial thresholds and property requirements.

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Through Legal Notice 195 of 2026, Malta is introducing the Individual Tax Programme Rules, which will take effect on 1 January 2027 and reshape the landscape for internationally mobile individuals seeking Maltese tax residence. The reform preserves Malta’s 15% flat tax rate on qualifying foreign-source income remitted to Malta, but couples it with higher economic thresholds and tighter compliance to attract residents willing to make a more substantial, long‑term commitment.

Consolidation of Existing Special Tax Programmes

Currently, Malta operates several distinct programmes: The Residence Programme (TRP), the Global Residence Programme (GRP), and the Malta Retirement Programme (MRP), each with its own eligibility criteria and thresholds. As from 2027, these will be consolidated into a single, comprehensive Individual Tax Programme, within which applicants are categorised into four statuses – Global Residents, EU/EEA/Swiss Residents, Retired Pensioners and UN Pensioners – making the system more coherent both for applicants and for the tax authorities.

This unified structure streamlines administration and monitoring of special tax status, while still allowing differentiated treatment for retirees and UN pensioners whose income profile and policy considerations remain distinct.

Higher Financial Thresholds and Property Requirements

While the core fiscal attraction remains the 15% rate on qualifying foreign-source income remitted to Malta, the economic entry ticket is being materially raised. The new rules introduce higher minimum tax contributions and significantly increased property thresholds, signalling a clear policy intention to focus on individuals and families who are prepared to establish a genuine, high value footprint in Malta.

Under the updated framework:

The minimum annual tax for Global Residents and EU/EEA/Swiss Residents rises from 15,000 euro to 35,000 euro.

The minimum annual tax for Retired Pensioners increases from 7,500 euro (plus 500 euro per dependent) to a flat 15,000 euro.

Qualifying property purchase thresholds move from 220,000 euro or 275,000 euro (depending on location) to a uniform 700,000 euro nationwide.

Qualifying rental thresholds rise from 8,750 euro or 9,600 euro per annum (again depending on locality) to a flat 14,000 euro per year.

Application Fees, Validity and Renewals

Application fees that currently stand at 6,000 euro for GRP/TRP applicants and 2,500 euro for MRP applicants will be replaced by a single application fee of 8,500 euro under the Individual Tax Programme.

Equally important is the shift away from open ended special tax status towards a renewable model. Successful applicants will be granted special tax status for an initial five year period, after which renewals are required in successive five year cycles subject to a 2,500 euro renewal fee and continued satisfaction of all eligibility criteria.

Beneficiaries must maintain qualifying property, ensure adequate health insurance, engage an Authorised Registered Mandatary and file annual compliance declarations, thereby aligning Malta’s practice with modern international expectations on substance and transparency.

Transitional Provisions and Grandfathering Until 2031

Any special tax status granted on or before 31 December 2026, as well as any complete application formally received by the authorities by that date, will be shielded from the new thresholds until 31 December 2031, provided programme conditions continue to be respected.

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