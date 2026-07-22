Malta's New Individual Tax Programme

Introduction

On 14 July 2026, Malta published the Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026 through Legal Notice 195 of 2026, introducing a new consolidated framework for individuals seeking to establish tax residence in Malta. The new rules will come into force on 1 January 2027 and replace the existing Global Residence Programme, The Residence Programme, Malta Retirement Programme and United Nations Pension Programme.

Whilst the attractive 15% tax rate remains a central feature of Malta's offering, the new regime represents significantly more than a simple update of the existing programmes. Rather, it reflects Malta's evolution towards a more modern, transparent and internationally aligned residence framework.

A Single Framework for Different Categories of International Residents

For many years, Malta operated multiple residence-based tax programmes, each governed by separate legal notices and administrative requirements. The new Individual Tax Programme consolidates these regimes into a single legislative framework, whilst retaining distinct categories tailored to different types of applicants, namely:

Global Resident Status

EU, EEA and Swiss Resident Status

Retired Pensioner Status

UN Pensioner Status

This consolidation provides greater consistency, simplifies administration and creates a more coherent framework for individuals considering Malta as their jurisdiction of residence.

The 15% Tax Rate Remains Intact

Importantly, the fundamental tax proposition remains unchanged.

Beneficiaries will continue to benefit from a 15% tax rate on qualifying foreign-source income remitted to Malta, whilst retaining access to double taxation relief where available. Foreign-source income that is not remitted to Malta generally remains outside the Maltese tax net, whilst Malta-source income continues to be subject to the standard tax provisions.

This ensures that Malta remains one of Europe's most attractive residence jurisdictions for internationally mobile individuals, entrepreneurs, retirees, family office principals and wealth creators.

A Greater Economic Commitment to Malta

Perhaps the most noteworthy development is the increase in the economic thresholds required to access the programme.

The new rules introduce:

Minimum property value of €700,000 for purchased residences

for purchased residences Minimum annual rent of €14,000 for leased properties

for leased properties Minimum annual tax contribution of €35,000 for Global Resident and EU/EEA/Swiss Resident categories

for Global Resident and EU/EEA/Swiss Resident categories Minimum annual tax contribution of €15,000 for retired pensioners

for retired pensioners Minimum annual tax contribution of €20,000 for UN pensioners (excluding exempt UN pension income)

These revised thresholds signal a clear policy direction. Malta is seeking to attract individuals who are prepared to establish a genuine economic presence and make a meaningful contribution to the local economy, whilst continuing to offer a competitive and predictable tax environment.

From Lifetime Status to Renewable Residence Planning

Another significant change is the introduction of a five-year renewable status model.

Special tax status will now generally be granted for an initial period of five years, renewable in further five-year periods subject to continued compliance with the applicable conditions. Existing beneficiaries and applicants approved before 31 December 2026 benefit from grandfathering provisions extending until 31 December 2031.

This approach aligns Malta with evolving international practices, providing certainty for residents whilst ensuring periodic verification of eligibility requirements.

Enhanced Governance and Compliance

The new framework also places greater emphasis on governance, transparency and ongoing monitoring.

Applicants are required to:

Engage an Authorised Registered Mandatary

Maintain qualifying property throughout the period of residence

Submit annual compliance declarations

Notify the Commissioner of relevant changes affecting eligibility

Continue to satisfy health insurance, financial means and fit-and-proper requirements

The rules also introduce administrative penalties for certain compliance failures and provide additional powers to the Commissioner to request information and verify continued eligibility.

What Does This Mean for Malta?

Viewed collectively, these reforms represent a maturation rather than a restriction of Malta's residence offering.

The Government has preserved the elements that made Malta internationally competitive, namely the attractive tax treatment and flexible residence options, whilst strengthening the framework through higher economic thresholds, enhanced compliance measures and a more structured legislative architecture.

At a time when residence programmes worldwide continue to attract scrutiny, Malta appears to be positioning itself as a jurisdiction that welcomes genuine international residents who are willing to create long-term connections with the country, rather than merely seeking a tax advantage.

Our View

The Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026 demonstrate Malta's commitment to maintaining its position as a leading international residence destination while adapting to evolving global standards on transparency, substance and good governance.

Michael Agius

Partner | Head of Tax, Wealth Management and Family Offices

For internationally mobile entrepreneurs, wealthy families, retirees and family office principals, the new framework provides a balanced proposition: continued access to a favourable tax regime combined with greater certainty, credibility and long-term sustainability.

The transition period until 31 December 2026 may also present an important planning opportunity for individuals currently considering a move to Malta, particularly those who may qualify under the existing regimes before the new requirements take effect.

Navigating the Transition to the Individual Tax Programme

With the new rules set to apply from 1 January 2027, now may be an opportune time for prospective applicants to evaluate their residency and tax planning options. Should you wish to discuss the implications of the new framework or explore whether Malta remains the right fit for your circumstances, our team would be pleased to assist.

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