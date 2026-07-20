Tax Planning For High-Net-Worth Individuals In Cyprus: A Modern Wealth Structuring Perspective

Cyprus is positioning itself as a leading jurisdiction for high-net-worth individuals seeking sophisticated wealth structuring and tax planning solutions. With its non-domicile regime, evolving tax framework, and robust trust legislation, the jurisdiction offers internationally mobile families a comprehensive approach to preserving and transferring wealth across generations within a stable EU environment.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.

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In an article published in GOLD Magazine, Elena Christodoulou, Counsel, and Maria Vyronos, Associate at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, examine Cyprus' evolving framework for tax planning and wealth structuring for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

The article explores the jurisdiction's tax residency rules, the benefits of the Cyprus non-domicile regime and the impact of the 2026 tax reform, while highlighting the growing importance of intergenerational wealth transfer, succession planning and family governance.

The authors also discuss the role of Cyprus International Trusts (CITs), lifetime gifting strategies and modern wealth structuring solutions in preserving family wealth across generations.

They explain how Cyprus combines tax efficiency, legal certainty and a sophisticated trust framework to provide internationally mobile families with a comprehensive and flexible approach to private wealth planning within a stable EU jurisdiction.

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