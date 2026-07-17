Moving To Cyprus From Romania: Tax, Residency & Structuring Guide 2026

Romania's 2026 reforms raised the tax on dividends and capital gains to 16%, while Cyprus leaves Non-Dom dividends outside Special Defence Contribution entirely. This guide maps the full Romania to Cyprus journey for 2026: tax residence, ANAF, the Yellow Slip, Non-Dom status, the 60-day rule and company structuring.

If you're a Romanian entrepreneur, investor, or remote professional weighing a move to Cyprus, you're not alone and you're not wrong to consider it. Between the Non-Dom regime, 0% tax on dividends, and no wealth or inheritance tax, Cyprus offers a genuine upgrade for the right profile. But getting there cleanly means navigating two tax systems at once, not just one.

A relocation of this kind is rarely just a change of address. It carries tax, corporate and regulatory consequences in both jurisdictions, and the outcome depends heavily on the sequence in which matters are addressed. Tax residency, existing asset holdings and business operations in Romania each require review before departure, not afterwards. The considerations set out below apply equally to individuals relocating alone, families relocating together, and business owners restructuring their affairs as part of the move.

The timing is not incidental. Romania's 2026 tax reforms shifted the calculation on dividends and capital gains, but taxation is only part of the picture; succession planning and the surrounding legal environment matter just as much when comparing the two systems.

Tax efficiency

Access to the Cyprus Non-Dom regime with 0% tax on dividends and interest for up to 17 years, compared with Romania's 16% withholding tax

0% capital gains tax on the disposal of shares and securities

A 15% corporate tax rate from 2026

Wealth and succession planning

No wealth tax

No inheritance tax, with none of the conditions attached to Romania's two-year rule

No withholding tax on dividend distributions to non-residents

Legal and business environment

EU membership and legal certainty

An English-speaking legal, accounting and business environment

An extensive network of double tax treaties

A location connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia

Beyond the headline advantages, a line-by-line comparison shows where the two regimes actually differ and where they don't.

Area Cyprus 2026 Romania 2026 Corporate tax 15% 16% (1% turnover tax for qualifying micro-enterprises) Personal income tax Progressive; first €22,000 tax-free Flat 10% on most income, plus mandatory social contributions on employment income Dividends (Non-Dom individuals in Cyprus / individuals in Romania) 0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply 16% withholding tax (increased from 10% for distributions made from 1 January 2026) Interest (Non-Dom individuals in Cyprus / individuals in Romania) 0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply Generally 10% flat tax, withheld at source Capital gains on shares and securities Generally exempt 16% generally; 3% (held over one year) or 6% (held one year or less) where transferred through a Romanian intermediary Annual tax on personal net wealth None None (a separate high-value asset tax applies to certain residential property and vehicles above set thresholds) Inheritance tax None No inheritance tax for spouses, children and parents on assets settled within two years of death; a 1% tax applies if the succession procedure is completed later Tax residency route 183-day rule or 60-day rule if conditions are met Domicile in Romania, centre of vital interests in Romania, or 183+ days present in any 12-month period

Cyprus still offers a competitive framework for individuals and businesses operating across borders. Romania's flat 10% personal income tax remains one of the lowest in the EU, but the 2026 reforms raised the rate on dividends, capital gains and similar investment income to 16%, narrowing part of the gap for investors specifically.

Each step depends on the one before it. Handled out of sequence, tax and administrative matters in Romania and Cyprus can create overlapping residency claims or missed deadlines. A typical timeline runs as follows:

Reviewing your Romanian tax position before departure Notifying ANAF of your intended departure and completing the residency questionnaire Planning your accommodation in Cyprus Reviewing corporate and investment structures, where relevant Updating or deregistering Romanian registrations, where appropriate Relocating to Cyprus Applying for the Yellow Slip (MEU1) Obtaining a Cyprus Tax Identification Number Establishing Cyprus tax residency under the 183-day or 60-day rule Applying for Cyprus Non-Dom status Setting up a Cyprus company, banking, VAT and payroll, where required Maintaining ongoing compliance in both jurisdictions

The sequence exists to avoid a specific outcome: concurrent tax residency in Romania and Cyprus, requiring treaty analysis to resolve. That analysis should precede the move, not follow it.

Romanian tax residence does not end simply because someone leaves. It ends when the specific ties that created it, set out below, are actually severed or reviewed.

Romanian tax residence review

Romanian nationals domiciled in Romania are generally treated as Romanian tax residents on worldwide income unless they can demonstrate, through a tax residence certificate, that they qualify as tax resident of another country with which Romania has a double tax treaty, Cyprus included. Where no such treaty applies, a departing individual can remain taxable in Romania on worldwide income for the year of departure and the following three years.

Before relocating, assess each of the three grounds on which Romanian tax residence is established:

Domicile: whether your registered domicile in Romania has been formally changed

Centre of vital interests: whether your home, spouse, dependent family members, or the bulk of your economic activity remain in Romania

183-day presence: whether time spent in Romania in any 12-month period could independently trigger residence

Beyond residence itself, also review:

Business activities or management functions still carried out from Romania

Investments, assets or income sources remaining in Romania

Bank accounts, properties or company interests still maintained in Romania

Exposure to the high-value asset tax on residential property or vehicles above the relevant thresholds

How the Romania–Cyprus double tax treaty would allocate taxing rights if both countries claim residence

Departure notification and the ANAF questionnaire

Unlike some EU jurisdictions, Romania does not apply a personal exit tax that crystallises unrealised gains simply because an individual leaves the country. This regime (transposing the EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive) applies to companies and permanent establishments transferring assets or tax residence, not to individuals.

That said, individuals ending Romanian tax residence should still take formal steps:

File the residency questionnaire with ANAF (the National Agency for Fiscal Administration) 30 days before leaving Romania, to formally establish the date and basis on which Romanian tax residence ends

Retain documentation supporting the change of domicile and centre of vital interests

Deregister from Romanian tax obligations that no longer apply once residence changes

Keep records evidencing days spent in Romania versus abroad, since presence of 183 days or more in any 12-month period can independently trigger Romanian residence

The questionnaire must be filed with the competent Romanian tax authority 30 days before departure, based on the information known at that time. ANAF then has 30 days from filing to notify the individual whether they remain fully taxable in Romania. If a Cyprus tax residence certificate is obtained later, an updated questionnaire should be filed to support reliance on the Romania–Cyprus treaty.

Healthcare, social security and ongoing arrangements

The following items sit outside the tax analysis but still need attention before departure:

Healthcare coverage and eligibility after the move

Social security (CAS/CASS) arrangements and contribution obligations

Pension arrangements and retirement planning

Life, health and professional insurance policies

Banking and investment accounts

Rental agreements and utility contracts

Mobile, internet and other service agreements

Vehicle registration and ownership

Business registrations and ongoing compliance obligations, where applicable

Once the Romanian side of the relocation has been reviewed, attention turns to the Cyprus process. Tax residency, Non-Dom status and business structuring should be considered together as part of the overall strategy.

Accommodation and the Yellow Slip (MEU1)

For both immigration and tax purposes, you will generally need a residential address in Cyprus, whether through a rental agreement or the purchase of a property. Maintaining a permanent residential property in Cyprus is also one of the requirements for the 60-day tax residency rule.

Cyprus does not distinguish between EU nationalities here: as an EU citizen, a Romanian national intending to reside in Cyprus applies for the same Registration Certificate, known as the Yellow Slip (MEU1), that any other EU national would. The application should generally be submitted within four months of arrival in Cyprus.

The Yellow Slip is required for a range of administrative and legal processes, including:

Establishing legal residence in Cyprus

Tax registration

Social insurance registration

Opening bank accounts

School enrolment

Supporting long-term relocation and residency status

Documentation depends on your circumstances but typically includes a valid passport or national identity card, proof of address, evidence of employment or self-employment where relevant, proof of sufficient financial resources and healthcare coverage.

Apply for the Yellow Slip early in the relocation process. It is required for opening a bank account, tax registration and most official processes in Cyprus.

Cyprus tax registration and the 183-day rule

A Cyprus Tax Identification Number should be obtained once residence is established. It underpins tax compliance, the Non-Dom application, and most corporate, banking and administrative procedures that follow. Residence itself is most commonly established under the 183-day rule: more than 183 days of physical presence in Cyprus in the relevant calendar year, with no further conditions attached.

The 60-day rule

Full-time relocation is not the only route to Cyprus tax residence. Since the 2026 amendment removed the requirement that the individual hold no other tax residence, the 60-day rule can now be used alongside continuing tax residence elsewhere. To qualify, an individual must:

Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the tax year

Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country during the same tax year

Be employed in Cyprus, carry on business in Cyprus or hold an office such as a directorship in a Cyprus tax resident company

Maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, whether rented or owned

Continue to hold the relevant employment, business activity or office throughout the tax year

In practice, this route suits entrepreneurs, investors and mobile professionals who need a genuine Cyprus tax residence without a full-time move to the island.

Tracking days in Cyprus

Residence under either route turns on day counts, so the counting method itself matters:

The day of arrival in Cyprus is treated as a day in Cyprus

The day of departure from Cyprus is treated as a day outside Cyprus

Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a day in Cyprus

Departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus

Supporting evidence, including flight records, accommodation contracts and similar documentation, should be retained throughout.

Non-Dom status is what converts Cyprus tax residence into a meaningful tax outcome. A Cyprus tax resident not domiciled in Cyprus is relieved of Special Defence Contribution (SDC) on dividend and interest income. For many internationally mobile individuals, this is the exemption that matters most. In practice, this means:

Dividends are exempt from SDC

Interest income is generally exempt from SDC

No Cyprus withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents in most ordinary circumstances

Access to the regime for up to 17 years, subject to the relevant conditions

A GESY contribution of 2.65% may still apply on certain income categories, capped at an annual contribution base of €180,000 (a maximum exposure of roughly €4,770).

On €100,000 of dividend income, that is the difference between a €16,000 Romanian withholding tax and no Special Defence Contribution at all under Non-Dom status in Cyprus.

Considering a move from Romania to Cyprus?

Our relocation and tax team handles the full process: Yellow Slip registration, Non-Dom application, Cyprus company setup, and coordination with your Romanian advisers. Contact us to start your planning.

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Cyprus operates a progressive income tax system. From 2026, the tax-free threshold for individuals increased to €22,000 and the income tax bands were revised.

Chargeable income Cyprus tax rate 2026 €0 – €22,000 0% €22,001 – €32,000 20% €32,001 – €42,000 25% €42,001 – €72,000 30% Over €72,000 35%

The right comparison depends on the source of income, not the headline rate. Salary income is taxed more simply in Romania; dividend and investment income is where Cyprus's Non-Dom treatment tends to change the calculation.

Beyond personal residence, many relocations also involve a corporate element. A Cyprus private limited liability company offers a practical, internationally recognised platform for doing business within the EU, and is commonly used for:

International consulting and professional services

E-commerce and digital businesses

Technology and SaaS ventures

Investment and holding structures

Intellectual property and licensing

International trading operations

Substance and management in Cyprus

A Cyprus company on paper is not the same as a Cyprus company for tax purposes. Tax authorities, regulators and banks look for genuine management and commercial substance in Cyprus. What counts as sufficient depends on the nature and scale of the activities, but common indicators include:

Directors who actively manage the company from Cyprus

Board meetings held and documented in Cyprus

Strategic and commercial decisions taken in Cyprus

A registered office and proper accounting records maintained in Cyprus

Cyprus banking or payment institution arrangements

Employees, office facilities or operational presence where appropriate

If key decisions continue to be taken outside Cyprus, for example if a Romanian SRL continues to be managed from Romania after the individual relocates, additional tax and compliance issues can arise, including the risk that the Romanian entity is treated as having its place of effective management in Cyprus, or vice versa. A Cyprus structure should reflect genuine business activity, not a purely administrative arrangement.

VAT registration

VAT registration is not automatic. It arises once taxable supplies pass the applicable threshold, or where specific cross-border transactions trigger it regardless of turnover. Businesses trading internationally should assess VIES and reverse-charge treatment alongside it, including how these interact with Romania's 21% standard VAT rate if trade with Romania continues.

The problems that surface later are rarely about the move itself. They trace back to one of a small number of recurring assumptions:

Assuming that relocating automatically ends Romanian tax residence, without formally notifying ANAF or obtaining a Cyprus tax residence certificate

Retaining a home, family or centre of vital interests in Romania without assessing the tax consequences

Overlooking the high-value asset tax on Romanian residential property or vehicles above the relevant thresholds

Failing to establish Cyprus tax residency correctly under the 183-day or 60-day rule

Not keeping adequate records to support day counting and travel history

Applying for Non-Dom status without a clear tax residency strategy

Establishing a Cyprus company without sufficient management, control or substance in Cyprus

Continuing to manage a Romanian company from Cyprus without reviewing where its effective management now sits

Assuming a Cyprus company automatically eliminates tax exposure in other jurisdictions

Ignoring VAT, accounting and ongoing compliance obligations in either country

Each of these is avoidable with the right sequencing and advice on both sides of the move.

A client relocating from Romania to Cyprus needs someone who understands both sides of the picture, not just the destination. That is where our team comes in. Areas where we assist include: