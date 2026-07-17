Moving To Cyprus From Romania: Tax, Residency & Structuring Guide 2026

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Romania's 2026 reforms raised the tax on dividends and capital gains to 16%, while Cyprus leaves Non-Dom dividends outside Special Defence Contribution entirely. This guide maps the full Romania to Cyprus journey for 2026: tax residence, ANAF, the Yellow Slip, Non-Dom status, the 60-day rule and company structuring.
If you're a Romanian entrepreneur, investor, or remote professional weighing a move to Cyprus, you're not alone and you're not wrong to consider it. Between the Non-Dom regime, 0% tax on dividends, and no wealth or inheritance tax, Cyprus offers a genuine upgrade for the right profile. But getting there cleanly means navigating two tax systems at once, not just one.
A relocation of this kind is rarely just a change of address. It carries tax, corporate and regulatory consequences in both jurisdictions, and the outcome depends heavily on the sequence in which matters are addressed. Tax residency, existing asset holdings and business operations in Romania each require review before departure, not afterwards. The considerations set out below apply equally to individuals relocating alone, families relocating together, and business owners restructuring their affairs as part of the move.
Why Cyprus, and why now
The timing is not incidental. Romania's 2026 tax reforms shifted the calculation on dividends and capital gains, but taxation is only part of the picture; succession planning and the surrounding legal environment matter just as much when comparing the two systems.
- Access to the Cyprus Non-Dom regime with 0% tax on dividends and interest for up to 17 years, compared with Romania's 16% withholding tax
- 0% capital gains tax on the disposal of shares and securities
- A 15% corporate tax rate from 2026
Wealth and succession planning
- No wealth tax
- No inheritance tax, with none of the conditions attached to Romania's two-year rule
- No withholding tax on dividend distributions to non-residents
Legal and business environment
- EU membership and legal certainty
- An English-speaking legal, accounting and business environment
- An extensive network of double tax treaties
- A location connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia
Cyprus vs Romania: tax comparison 2026
Beyond the headline advantages, a line-by-line comparison shows where the two regimes actually differ and where they don't.
|Area
|Cyprus 2026
|Romania 2026
|Corporate tax
|15%
|16% (1% turnover tax for qualifying micro-enterprises)
|Personal income tax
|Progressive; first €22,000 tax-free
|Flat 10% on most income, plus mandatory social contributions on employment income
|Dividends (Non-Dom individuals in Cyprus / individuals in Romania)
|0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply
|16% withholding tax (increased from 10% for distributions made from 1 January 2026)
|Interest (Non-Dom individuals in Cyprus / individuals in Romania)
|0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply
|Generally 10% flat tax, withheld at source
|Capital gains on shares and securities
|Generally exempt
|16% generally; 3% (held over one year) or 6% (held one year or less) where transferred through a Romanian intermediary
|Annual tax on personal net wealth
|None
|None (a separate high-value asset tax applies to certain residential property and vehicles above set thresholds)
|Inheritance tax
|None
|No inheritance tax for spouses, children and parents on assets settled within two years of death; a 1% tax applies if the succession procedure is completed later
|Tax residency route
|183-day rule or 60-day rule if conditions are met
|Domicile in Romania, centre of vital interests in Romania, or 183+ days present in any 12-month period
Cyprus still offers a competitive framework for individuals and businesses operating across borders. Romania's flat 10% personal income tax remains one of the lowest in the EU, but the 2026 reforms raised the rate on dividends, capital gains and similar investment income to 16%, narrowing part of the gap for investors specifically.
The correct relocation sequence
Each step depends on the one before it. Handled out of sequence, tax and administrative matters in Romania and Cyprus can create overlapping residency claims or missed deadlines. A typical timeline runs as follows:
- Reviewing your Romanian tax position before departure
- Notifying ANAF of your intended departure and completing the residency questionnaire
- Planning your accommodation in Cyprus
- Reviewing corporate and investment structures, where relevant
- Updating or deregistering Romanian registrations, where appropriate
- Relocating to Cyprus
- Applying for the Yellow Slip (MEU1)
- Obtaining a Cyprus Tax Identification Number
- Establishing Cyprus tax residency under the 183-day or 60-day rule
- Applying for Cyprus Non-Dom status
- Setting up a Cyprus company, banking, VAT and payroll, where required
- Maintaining ongoing compliance in both jurisdictions
The sequence exists to avoid a specific outcome: concurrent tax residency in Romania and Cyprus, requiring treaty analysis to resolve. That analysis should precede the move, not follow it.
What to do in Romania before moving
Romanian tax residence does not end simply because someone leaves. It ends when the specific ties that created it, set out below, are actually severed or reviewed.
Romanian nationals domiciled in Romania are generally treated as Romanian tax residents on worldwide income unless they can demonstrate, through a tax residence certificate, that they qualify as tax resident of another country with which Romania has a double tax treaty, Cyprus included. Where no such treaty applies, a departing individual can remain taxable in Romania on worldwide income for the year of departure and the following three years.
Before relocating, assess each of the three grounds on which Romanian tax residence is established:
- Domicile: whether your registered domicile in Romania has been formally changed
- Centre of vital interests: whether your home, spouse, dependent family members, or the bulk of your economic activity remain in Romania
- 183-day presence: whether time spent in Romania in any 12-month period could independently trigger residence
Beyond residence itself, also review:
- Business activities or management functions still carried out from Romania
- Investments, assets or income sources remaining in Romania
- Bank accounts, properties or company interests still maintained in Romania
- Exposure to the high-value asset tax on residential property or vehicles above the relevant thresholds
- How the Romania–Cyprus double tax treaty would allocate taxing rights if both countries claim residence
Departure notification and the ANAF questionnaire
Unlike some EU jurisdictions, Romania does not apply a personal exit tax that crystallises unrealised gains simply because an individual leaves the country. This regime (transposing the EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive) applies to companies and permanent establishments transferring assets or tax residence, not to individuals.
That said, individuals ending Romanian tax residence should still take formal steps:
- File the residency questionnaire with ANAF (the National Agency for Fiscal Administration) 30 days before leaving Romania, to formally establish the date and basis on which Romanian tax residence ends
- Retain documentation supporting the change of domicile and centre of vital interests
- Deregister from Romanian tax obligations that no longer apply once residence changes
- Keep records evidencing days spent in Romania versus abroad, since presence of 183 days or more in any 12-month period can independently trigger Romanian residence
The questionnaire must be filed with the competent Romanian tax authority 30 days before departure, based on the information known at that time. ANAF then has 30 days from filing to notify the individual whether they remain fully taxable in Romania. If a Cyprus tax residence certificate is obtained later, an updated questionnaire should be filed to support reliance on the Romania–Cyprus treaty.
Healthcare, social security and ongoing arrangements
The following items sit outside the tax analysis but still need attention before departure:
- Healthcare coverage and eligibility after the move
- Social security (CAS/CASS) arrangements and contribution obligations
- Pension arrangements and retirement planning
- Life, health and professional insurance policies
- Banking and investment accounts
- Rental agreements and utility contracts
- Mobile, internet and other service agreements
- Vehicle registration and ownership
- Business registrations and ongoing compliance obligations, where applicable
What to do in Cyprus after arrival
Once the Romanian side of the relocation has been reviewed, attention turns to the Cyprus process. Tax residency, Non-Dom status and business structuring should be considered together as part of the overall strategy.
Accommodation and the Yellow Slip (MEU1)
For both immigration and tax purposes, you will generally need a residential address in Cyprus, whether through a rental agreement or the purchase of a property. Maintaining a permanent residential property in Cyprus is also one of the requirements for the 60-day tax residency rule.
Cyprus does not distinguish between EU nationalities here: as an EU citizen, a Romanian national intending to reside in Cyprus applies for the same Registration Certificate, known as the Yellow Slip (MEU1), that any other EU national would. The application should generally be submitted within four months of arrival in Cyprus.
The Yellow Slip is required for a range of administrative and legal processes, including:
- Establishing legal residence in Cyprus
- Tax registration
- Social insurance registration
- Opening bank accounts
- School enrolment
- Supporting long-term relocation and residency status
Documentation depends on your circumstances but typically includes a valid passport or national identity card, proof of address, evidence of employment or self-employment where relevant, proof of sufficient financial resources and healthcare coverage.
Apply for the Yellow Slip early in the relocation process. It is required for opening a bank account, tax registration and most official processes in Cyprus.
Cyprus tax registration and the 183-day rule
A Cyprus Tax Identification Number should be obtained once residence is established. It underpins tax compliance, the Non-Dom application, and most corporate, banking and administrative procedures that follow. Residence itself is most commonly established under the 183-day rule: more than 183 days of physical presence in Cyprus in the relevant calendar year, with no further conditions attached.
Full-time relocation is not the only route to Cyprus tax residence. Since the 2026 amendment removed the requirement that the individual hold no other tax residence, the 60-day rule can now be used alongside continuing tax residence elsewhere. To qualify, an individual must:
- Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the tax year
- Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country during the same tax year
- Be employed in Cyprus, carry on business in Cyprus or hold an office such as a directorship in a Cyprus tax resident company
- Maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, whether rented or owned
- Continue to hold the relevant employment, business activity or office throughout the tax year
In practice, this route suits entrepreneurs, investors and mobile professionals who need a genuine Cyprus tax residence without a full-time move to the island.
Residence under either route turns on day counts, so the counting method itself matters:
- The day of arrival in Cyprus is treated as a day in Cyprus
- The day of departure from Cyprus is treated as a day outside Cyprus
- Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a day in Cyprus
- Departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus
Supporting evidence, including flight records, accommodation contracts and similar documentation, should be retained throughout.
Cyprus Non-Dom status
Non-Dom status is what converts Cyprus tax residence into a meaningful tax outcome. A Cyprus tax resident not domiciled in Cyprus is relieved of Special Defence Contribution (SDC) on dividend and interest income. For many internationally mobile individuals, this is the exemption that matters most. In practice, this means:
- Dividends are exempt from SDC
- Interest income is generally exempt from SDC
- No Cyprus withholding tax on dividends paid to non-residents in most ordinary circumstances
- Access to the regime for up to 17 years, subject to the relevant conditions
A GESY contribution of 2.65% may still apply on certain income categories, capped at an annual contribution base of €180,000 (a maximum exposure of roughly €4,770).
On €100,000 of dividend income, that is the difference between a €16,000 Romanian withholding tax and no Special Defence Contribution at all under Non-Dom status in Cyprus.
Considering a move from Romania to Cyprus?
Our relocation and tax team handles the full process: Yellow Slip registration, Non-Dom application, Cyprus company setup, and coordination with your Romanian advisers. Contact us to start your planning.
Cyprus personal income tax 2026
Cyprus operates a progressive income tax system. From 2026, the tax-free threshold for individuals increased to €22,000 and the income tax bands were revised.
|Chargeable income
|Cyprus tax rate 2026
|€0 – €22,000
|0%
|€22,001 – €32,000
|20%
|€32,001 – €42,000
|25%
|€42,001 – €72,000
|30%
|Over €72,000
|35%
The right comparison depends on the source of income, not the headline rate. Salary income is taxed more simply in Romania; dividend and investment income is where Cyprus's Non-Dom treatment tends to change the calculation.
Setting up a Cyprus company
Beyond personal residence, many relocations also involve a corporate element. A Cyprus private limited liability company offers a practical, internationally recognised platform for doing business within the EU, and is commonly used for:
- International consulting and professional services
- E-commerce and digital businesses
- Technology and SaaS ventures
- Investment and holding structures
- Intellectual property and licensing
- International trading operations
Substance and management in Cyprus
A Cyprus company on paper is not the same as a Cyprus company for tax purposes. Tax authorities, regulators and banks look for genuine management and commercial substance in Cyprus. What counts as sufficient depends on the nature and scale of the activities, but common indicators include:
- Directors who actively manage the company from Cyprus
- Board meetings held and documented in Cyprus
- Strategic and commercial decisions taken in Cyprus
- A registered office and proper accounting records maintained in Cyprus
- Cyprus banking or payment institution arrangements
- Employees, office facilities or operational presence where appropriate
If key decisions continue to be taken outside Cyprus, for example if a Romanian SRL continues to be managed from Romania after the individual relocates, additional tax and compliance issues can arise, including the risk that the Romanian entity is treated as having its place of effective management in Cyprus, or vice versa. A Cyprus structure should reflect genuine business activity, not a purely administrative arrangement.
VAT registration is not automatic. It arises once taxable supplies pass the applicable threshold, or where specific cross-border transactions trigger it regardless of turnover. Businesses trading internationally should assess VIES and reverse-charge treatment alongside it, including how these interact with Romania's 21% standard VAT rate if trade with Romania continues.
Common mistakes when moving from Romania to Cyprus
The problems that surface later are rarely about the move itself. They trace back to one of a small number of recurring assumptions:
- Assuming that relocating automatically ends Romanian tax residence, without formally notifying ANAF or obtaining a Cyprus tax residence certificate
- Retaining a home, family or centre of vital interests in Romania without assessing the tax consequences
- Overlooking the high-value asset tax on Romanian residential property or vehicles above the relevant thresholds
- Failing to establish Cyprus tax residency correctly under the 183-day or 60-day rule
- Not keeping adequate records to support day counting and travel history
- Applying for Non-Dom status without a clear tax residency strategy
- Establishing a Cyprus company without sufficient management, control or substance in Cyprus
- Continuing to manage a Romanian company from Cyprus without reviewing where its effective management now sits
- Assuming a Cyprus company automatically eliminates tax exposure in other jurisdictions
- Ignoring VAT, accounting and ongoing compliance obligations in either country
Each of these is avoidable with the right sequencing and advice on both sides of the move.
How we can help
A client relocating from Romania to Cyprus needs someone who understands both sides of the picture, not just the destination. That is where our team comes in. Areas where we assist include:
- Relocation and tax residency planning
- Cyprus Non-Dom applications
- Yellow Slip (MEU1) registration
- Corporate structuring and company formation
- Substance and management planning
- Tax registrations and ongoing compliance
- VAT, payroll and social insurance matters
- Ongoing accounting, tax and corporate support
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]