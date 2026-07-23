Build Tax Resilience - How Can Cypriot Businesses Be Ready Before Questions Arise?

A Cyprus tax review is a risk-based assessment of your direct and indirect tax, compliance and resilience by the Cyprus Tax Department.

The strongest defence is year-round tax compliance, proper record-keeping, and documentation.Tax reviews have always been a normal part of the business environment in Cyprus. The fact that tax authorities use digital information more extensively than ever, as well as the use of cross-border information exchange mechanisms, has put organisations in Cyprus in a position to face greater scrutiny in relation to their compliance with tax laws.

Recent developments in Cyprus and the EU, such as improved administrative cooperation and a growing focus on transparency, mean that you should be prepared to justify your tax positions at any time.

The good news is that preparation does not have to be complicated.

Take immediate action by scheduling a full review of your existing records to identify any gaps, assigning a team member as your tax compliance lead to oversee all tax-related matters, and setting reminders to update your documentation throughout the year. Organisations that maintain accurate records and good compliance habits throughout the year will generally be in a much stronger position when questions are asked.

To help middle-market organisations better understand the current tax environment in Cyprus, we asked Iacovos Themistocleous, Tax Director at RSM Cyprus, to answer some of the most common questions raised by business owners and finance professionals, and to share practical guidance on how organisations can stay prepared.