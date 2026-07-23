Build Tax Resilience - How Can Cypriot Businesses Be Ready Before Questions Arise?

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A Cyprus tax review is a risk-based assessment of your direct and indirect tax, compliance and resilience by the Cyprus Tax Department.
The strongest defence is year-round tax compliance, proper record-keeping, and documentation.Tax reviews have always been a normal part of the business environment in Cyprus. The fact that tax authorities use digital information more extensively than ever, as well as the use of cross-border information exchange mechanisms, has put organisations in Cyprus in a position to face greater scrutiny in relation to their compliance with tax laws.
Recent developments in Cyprus and the EU, such as improved administrative cooperation and a growing focus on transparency, mean that you should be prepared to justify your tax positions at any time.
The good news is that preparation does not have to be complicated.
Take immediate action by scheduling a full review of your existing records to identify any gaps, assigning a team member as your tax compliance lead to oversee all tax-related matters, and setting reminders to update your documentation throughout the year. Organisations that maintain accurate records and good compliance habits throughout the year will generally be in a much stronger position when questions are asked.
To help middle-market organisations better understand the current tax environment in Cyprus, we asked Iacovos Themistocleous, Tax Director at RSM Cyprus, to answer some of the most common questions raised by business owners and finance professionals, and to share practical guidance on how organisations can stay prepared.
What usually initiates a tax review in Cyprus from the Cyprus Tax Department?
Generally, a Cyprus tax review is triggered by discrepancies in tax returns. Significant fluctuations in revenue, unreasonable tax losses reported for several years in a row; excessive or unusually large expense claims, or large VAT refund claims may also attract attention.
In addition, the Tax Department now has access to more information through international reporting and administrative cooperation mechanisms. As a result, transactions that do not look consistent with a company's business activities may be identified more easily than in the past.
In reality, though, the Tax Department has the obligation to review and assess the tax position of all taxpayers within the Department's Register. So, it is inevitable that at some point in their lifetime, all organisations in Cyprus will be subject to a tax review and the issue of tax assessments.
The tax review environment is becoming increasingly data-driven for Cypriot middle-market organisations. In our experience, it's no longer only a matter of whether a return was filed on time. There is greater focus on the uniformity of information across tax and financial reporting records. Organisations that maintain proper and solid documentation throughout the year are usually better placed to respond efficiently when questions do arise. - Iacovos Themistocleous, Tax Director
What we are seeing in 2026
What are the most dominant areas reviewed by the Tax Department?
The Cyprus Tax Department regularly reviews key areas to ensure that reported transactions are supported by evidence and aligned with the firm's actual business activities.
Among others, some key areas of scrutiny include:
- VAT compliance.
- Payroll records and related contributions.
- Business expenses and their deductibility.
- Related-party transactions and their nexus to the arm's length principle.
- Computations of corporate tax and tax losses evaluation.
- Evaluation of revenue and profit margins on a year-to-year basis.
The Tax Department would normally try to verify that the transactions reported on tax returns are supported by sufficient evidence, depending on the type of business.
What documents should every Cyprus business keep ready?
All taxpayers must keep their records related to taxable supplies of goods and/or services, for VAT purposes, as well as all intra-community transactions carried out, if required by the Tax Department.
In accordance with Article 43 and Annex 10 to the VAT Law, middle-market organisations must keep books and records and retain them for at least six years after the accounting records are posted, or these transactions are completed. Both digital and paper copies are accepted by the Tax Department; however, these have to be easily accessible at the business's head office.
Organisations should also ensure that books and records, necessary to prepare financial statements, are kept in accordance with acceptable accounting standards.
All middle-market organisations are obliged to appoint certified accountants and registered auditors in Cyprus to conduct a statutory audit on an annual basis, in accordance with the Companies Law, Cap. 113.
In Cyprus, middle-market organisations should pay special attention to language requirements. While supporting documents may be in English or Greek, any documents in other languages should be accompanied by a certified translation if requested by the Tax Department.
How can related-party transactions create additional questions during a tax review by the Tax Department?
Related-party transactions remain a key focus for tax authorities across the globe, and Cyprus is no exception. The Tax Department expects organisations to be able to demonstrate that transactions between related parties are conducted on terms that would also apply between independent parties.
This principle applies to trading activities, services, financing, intellectual property, and other activities.
Although Cyprus had introduced higher transfer pricing documentation thresholds from 2026, organisations still need to maintain adequate evidence to substantiate the pricing of related-party transactions, even where a full transfer pricing file is not required. In practice, under the 2026 changes, only companies that exceed certain thresholds for related-party transactions will be required to prepare a full transfer pricing documentation file; any business will be required to provide supporting evidence, such as contracts, invoices, and transfer pricing analyses, if requested by the Tax Department.
Middle-market organisations should review their transaction volumes today and prepare to meet the new requirements as they take effect. Lack of supporting documentation on related-party transactions can lead to higher levels of scrutiny and eventually to higher and unforeseen tax burdens.
What should a business do when it receives a request for information from the Tax Department?
When a business is subject to such a request, it should first carefully review the request, understand exactly what information is being requested, and ensure responses are complete and accurate.
As a good practice, it is best to coordinate internally among the various relevant departments, before submitting information. Providing incomplete or vague answers quickly can make things unnecessarily complicated and often provokes follow-up questions.
Professional assistance may also be needed for complicated issues, substantial transactions, or complex tax arrangements. When selecting a tax advisor, a business should consider their local expertise and knowledge of the business's relevant industry. If an advisor has experience working with similar companies and is up to date on the latest compliance issues, a business can feel more confident receiving practical, relevant advice.
What are the risks of incomplete documentation, missing invoices, or unsupported deductions?
Incomplete documentation can create major challenges during a tax review. Where expenses are inadequately supported, deductions may be challenged. Missing invoices, for instance, can affect VAT recovery claims.
Weak documentation can also increase the time to complete a tax review and lead to requests for additional information. In some cases, taxpayers may face adjustments, interest, or penalties if they are unable to provide sufficient evidence to support the amounts reported on their returns.
Proper and solid record-keeping remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce tax risk.
How can a business become prepared for tax review throughout the year rather than only at year-end?
Tax review readiness should not be viewed solely as a tax matter. Increasingly, it is linked to governance, risk management, and financial reporting.
Middle-market organisations that maintain strong documentation practices are often better positioned to support strategic decisions, respond to regulatory enquiries, and provide stakeholders with confidence in the accuracy of their reporting.
A well-prepared business for tax review purposes is not one that has perfect records. It is a business that can clearly explain its transactions and provide supporting evidence when requested.
Cyprus tax reviews are strengthening. As tax reviews become increasingly data-driven, middle-market organisations should focus less on predicting whether questions will arise and more on being prepared to respond when they do. The organisations that invest in good tax governance before they are asked are the ones that can confidently get through tax reviews. That means well-documented records, clearly designed processes, and a trusted advisor who understands your business. - Iacovos Themistocleous, Tax Director
Take charge of your tax situation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]