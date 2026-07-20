Malta 15% Tax Status For International Residents

Malta's Individual Tax Programme consolidates special tax status for international residents, retirees and UN pensioners from January 2027, offering a 15% rate on qualifying foreign income received in Malta. With minimum annual tax ranging from €15,000 to €35,000 depending on category, the programme requires qualifying property, medical insurance and compliance with specific eligibility conditions across four distinct resident categories.

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A guide to Malta’s Individual Tax Programme, including the 15% rate on qualifying foreign income received in Malta, retirement categories, UN pension exemptions and minimum annual tax.

Malta’s Individual Tax Programme introduces a consolidated special tax status framework for international residents, retirees and United Nations pensioners from 1 January 2027. Qualifying foreign income received in Malta may be taxed at 15%, subject to category-specific minimum annual tax, property, pension and compliance conditions. This guide explains who may qualify, how the 15% rate interacts with Malta’s wider resident non-dom system, the treatment of Malta-source and other income, and why immigration residence, tax residence and special tax status must be assessed separately.

Key Legal Points

Malta’s Individual Tax Programme introduces a consolidated special tax status framework for international residents, retirees and United Nations pensioners from 1 January 2027. Qualifying foreign income received in Malta may be taxed at 15%, subject to category-specific minimum annual tax, property, pension and compliance conditions. This guide explains who may qualify, how the 15% rate interacts with Malta’s wider resident non-dom system, the treatment of Malta-source and other income, and why immigration residence, tax residence and special tax status must be assessed separately.

Key Legal Points

The Individual Tax Programme takes effect on 1 January 2027 under the Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026.

under the Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026. Four categories of special tax status are available: global resident, EU/EEA/Swiss resident, retired pensioner and UN pensioner status.

The 15% rate applies to qualifying foreign income received in Malta . It is not a blanket 15% rate on all income.

. It is not a blanket 15% rate on all income. Income that does not qualify for the 15% treatment is generally taxed separately at 35%.

Minimum annual tax ranges from €15,000 to €35,000 , depending on the category. A separate €20,000 minimum applies to qualifying non-UN income under UN pensioner status.

, depending on the category. A separate €20,000 minimum applies to qualifying non-UN income under UN pensioner status. Applicants must acquire or rent qualifying residential property, maintain private medical insurance and satisfy financial, domicile, language and fit-and-proper requirements.

Special tax status is granted for five years and may be renewed for further five-year periods.

Who Is This For?

This publication is intended for internationally mobile individuals and families considering relocation to Malta, including entrepreneurs, investors, family office principals, executives, retirees and former United Nations officials. It is also relevant to private bankers, family offices, lawyers, tax advisors and wealth managers evaluating Malta’s personal tax framework for a client.

What This Means for You

The practical question is not simply whether Malta offers a 15% tax rate. It is whether the Individual Tax Programme fits your nationality, income composition, pension position, residence plans, remittance requirements and longer-term intentions.

A client whose foreign income substantially exceeds the applicable minimum tax may obtain a materially different outcome from a client whose expected 15% liability falls below the minimum. The programme should therefore be modelled against Malta’s ordinary resident non-dom rules, any applicable double tax treaty and the client’s tax exposure in other jurisdictions.

How Malta’s 15% Tax Status Works

The Individual Tax Programme is established by the Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026, issued under articles 56(23) and 96 of the Income Tax Act. The Rules were published as Legal Notice 195 of 2026 and come into force on 1 January 2027.

The central tax rule provides that:

“the rate of fifteen cents (0.15) for every euro shall apply to any income arising outside Malta”

The rate applies where qualifying foreign income is received in Malta by the beneficiary, the beneficiary’s spouse and specified dependent children covered by the Rules. Double taxation relief may remain available under the Income Tax Act.

The programme is therefore based on three linked concepts:

the income must arise outside Malta;

it must be received or remitted to Malta; and

the beneficiary must continue to satisfy the conditions attached to the relevant special tax status.

The 15% rate may also apply to qualifying foreign income received during the whole of the year in which special tax status is granted. This makes the timing and documentation of remittances particularly important during the application year.

Income that does not qualify for the preferential rate is generally treated as separate income and taxed at 35%. This normally includes Malta-source income and other income falling outside the programme’s 15% rule.

The programme rate should not be confused with Malta’s wider resident non-dom taxation. The resident non-dom framework determines which foreign income and gains fall within the Maltese tax base. The Individual Tax Programme then provides a special rate for qualifying foreign income received in Malta.

The classification of receipts as income, capital or capital gains can materially affect the tax treatment. Foreign capital gains are generally treated differently from foreign income under Malta’s remittance-basis system, but each asset, distribution and transaction must be classified under the wider Income Tax Act rather than assumed to fall within the 15% programme rate.

“The Individual Tax Programme should not be presented as a blanket 15% tax regime. Its value depends on the client’s income sources, remittance pattern, minimum tax and wider residence and domicile position.”

Magdalena Velkovska, Director – Private Client Tax

ITP Immigration Status and Mobility Rights

Individuals approved under the Malta Individual Tax Programme are granted the right to reside lawfully in Malta and are issued with residence documentation facilitating visa-free travel within the Schengen Area.

Dependants may be included, subject to meeting programme requirements. There is no statutory minimum physical presence requirement in Malta, but beneficiaries are expected to maintain genuine residential links consistent with the nature of the programme.

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Four Individual Tax Programme Categories

Although the Rules consolidate four previous programmes into one statutory ITP framework, they preserve separate categories for different applicant profiles.

Global Resident Status

Global resident status is intended for third-country nationals who are not Maltese, EU, EEA or Swiss nationals and who do not hold or apply for long-term resident status in Malta.

The minimum annual tax is €35,000.

This category broadly performs the role previously associated with the Global Residence Programme, but under the revised eligibility, property, fee and duration rules introduced from 2027.

EU, EEA or Swiss Resident Status

This category is available to EU, EEA and Swiss nationals who are not Maltese nationals or permanent residents of Malta.

The minimum annual tax is also €35,000.

Nationality and existing residence rights must be reviewed carefully. An applicant who acquires or applies for permanent residence in Malta may cease to qualify for the special tax status.

Retired Pensioner Status

Retired pensioner status is available to individuals who are not Maltese nationals, long-term residents or permanent residents of Malta.

The applicant must receive a pension supported by documentary evidence. The pension must:

be received entirely in Malta; and

constitute at least 75% of the beneficiary’s chargeable income.

The Rules define pension broadly to include qualifying periodic payments arising from former employment, certain annuities, occupational retirement schemes, overseas retirement plans and insurance policies. Pure lump-sum pension payments and certain commuted capital sums are excluded.

The minimum annual tax is €15,000.

UN Pensioner Status

UN pensioner status applies to an individual receiving a pension from the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund or a qualifying Widow’s or Widower’s Benefit.

At least 40% of the relevant UN pension or survivor benefit must be received in Malta.

Once special tax status has been granted, the qualifying UN pension or Widow’s or Widower’s Benefit received in Malta is exempt from Maltese income tax. Other foreign income received in Malta may be taxed at 15%, subject to a minimum annual tax of €20,000 on income excluding the exempt UN pension or survivor benefit.

This category must therefore be analysed separately from the other three. Its central feature is not merely a 15% rate, but the exemption of qualifying UN pension income combined with the special treatment of other remitted foreign income.

ITP Minimum Tax and Property Requirements

The 15% rate is subject to a minimum annual tax. The minimum is payable even where the tax calculated at 15% on the qualifying foreign income received in Malta would be lower.

The applicable annual minimums are:

€35,000 for global resident status;

for global resident status; €35,000 for EU, EEA or Swiss resident status;

for EU, EEA or Swiss resident status; €15,000 for retired pensioner status; and

for retired pensioner status; and €20,000 on qualifying foreign income other than the exempt UN pension or survivor benefit for UN pensioner status.

The minimum tax is payable in full in both the year in which special tax status is granted and the year in which the beneficiary ceases to hold the status. This should be considered when planning the application date or a future departure from the programme.

Applicants must also hold qualifying residential property in Malta or Gozo. The property must be the beneficiary’s primary residence worldwide.

A qualifying property may be:

residential property purchased for at least €700,000 ; or

; or residential property rented for at least €14,000 per year.

The same threshold applies throughout Malta and Gozo. The previous distinction between general and lower regional property thresholds is therefore removed for new applicants under the Individual Tax Programme.

Property acquired before the Rules come into force for less than €700,000 may still be recognised as qualifying owned property in circumstances determined by the Commissioner through future guidelines.

The qualifying property must remain available for the beneficiary’s own residence. Letting or subletting it can result in the immediate loss of special tax status.

The Rules permit the residence of the beneficiary, notified dependants, qualifying household staff and, in defined circumstances, financially independent persons who are legally bound to live in the same matrimonial home.

The non-refundable application fee is €8,500. Applications and subsequent dealings with the Commissioner for Tax and Customs must be handled through an authorised registered mandatary.

ITP Eligibility and Continuing Compliance

All applicants must satisfy common requirements in addition to the category-specific nationality or pension tests.

The applicant must:

hold qualifying property as a primary residence;

possess stable and regular resources sufficient to support the applicant and dependants without recourse to Malta’s social assistance system;

hold a valid travel document;

maintain sickness insurance covering the applicant and dependants across the European Union for risks normally covered for Maltese nationals;

be non-domiciled in Malta and have no intention of establishing a Maltese domicile within five years from the application;

communicate adequately in Maltese or English; and

satisfy the Commissioner that the applicant is a fit and proper person.

An individual cannot benefit from more than one Individual Tax Programme category. The Rules also prevent concurrent benefit under a number of other Maltese preferential personal tax regimes.

Special tax status is not merely obtained once and placed safely in a drawer. Continued eligibility must be evidenced through prescribed annual filings, payment of the applicable minimum tax and continuing representation by an authorised registered mandatary.

The status may cease where, among other events, the beneficiary:

becomes a Maltese national;

ceases to maintain qualifying property or lets or sublets it;

becomes or applies to become a long-term or permanent resident of Malta;

fails to comply with the relevant pension-remittance condition;

ceases to maintain the required medical insurance;

spends more than 183 days in another jurisdiction during a calendar year;

ceases to be represented by an authorised registered mandatary;

fails to pay the minimum tax or submit the required return; or

otherwise ceases to meet an eligibility condition.

Changes in dependants must generally be notified through the authorised registered mandatary within four weeks. Failure to make the required notification can result in an administrative penalty.

Tax Residence, Domicile and Immigration for ITP Residents

Special tax status, immigration residence and tax residence are related, but legally distinct.

The Individual Tax Programme grants a preferential tax status. It does not, by itself, grant an immigration residence permit or conclusively determine residence under a double tax treaty.

An applicant must therefore have an appropriate legal basis to reside in Malta. Depending on nationality and personal circumstances, this may arise through EU free-movement rights, employment, self-sufficiency, family membership or another residence route.

Separately, Malta tax residence depends on the individual’s physical presence, intention, personal circumstances and ordinary residence position. Residence under another country’s domestic law may also create dual-residence questions requiring application of a tax treaty’s tie-breaker provisions.

Domicile is a further and separate concept. The Individual Tax Programme specifically requires the beneficiary not to be domiciled in Malta and not to intend to establish Maltese domicile within five years of applying.

The practical analysis should therefore cover:

lawful immigration residence;

Maltese domestic tax residence;

residence under any applicable double tax treaty;

domicile;

source and classification of income;

expected remittances to Malta; and

exposure to minimum tax in Malta and residual tax elsewhere.

“A special tax status works best as part of a coordinated relocation plan. Immigration residence, tax residence, property, treaty position and remittance planning must operate together rather than as separate checkboxes.”

Dr Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Senior Partner – Citizenship, Residency, Private Client Tax

Grandfathering of existing GRPs, Five-Year Status and Succession

Special tax status under the Individual Tax Programme is granted for an initial term of five years.

The beneficiary may apply to renew the status for further five-year periods. The renewal application is subject to a non-refundable fee of €2,500, continued satisfaction of the programme conditions and the documentation required by the Commissioner.

The Rules state that renewal should not be unreasonably withheld. This nevertheless remains a regulated renewal rather than an automatic extension. Continued compliance should be reviewed before the end of each five-year term.

The Rules also introduce an express succession mechanism following a beneficiary’s death.

A dependant may succeed to the special tax status where the dependant:

inherits the property that served as the deceased beneficiary’s primary residence; or

immediately rents qualifying property following the beneficiary’s death; and

independently satisfies the eligibility requirements.

The succession mechanism can support continuity for a surviving spouse or other qualifying dependant, but it should not be treated as an automatic inheritance of the tax status. Eligibility and documentary requirements must still be established to the Commissioner’s satisfaction.

Transitional Protection Until 2031

The Individual Tax Programme takes effect for new applications from 1 January 2027.

Special tax status granted on or before 31 December 2026, together with applications received by that date even where approval follows later, benefits from transitional protection until 31 December 2031.

This transition is particularly relevant to applicants considering the existing:

The transitional rule should not be interpreted as allowing a provisional enquiry or an incomplete intention to apply to preserve the previous terms. The relevant application must be received by 31 December 2026.

Applicants comparing the old and new frameworks should consider more than the headline minimum tax. Relevant differences may include:

qualifying property thresholds;

application fees;

the five-year term;

renewal requirements;

succession provisions;

pension and remittance conditions; and

the applicant’s expected period of residence in Malta.

Our legislative update on the Individual Tax Programme provides a shorter account of the transition from the four existing frameworks.

Strategic Planning Considerations for ITP Candidates

The Individual Tax Programme offers a consolidated and more uniform framework, but it does not remove the need for individual tax modelling.

Before applying, an international resident should test at least four scenarios:

taxation under the Individual Tax Programme;

Malta’s ordinary resident non-dom rules;

continuing exposure in the former country of residence; and

the interaction of both jurisdictions under the relevant double tax treaty.

The minimum annual tax may make the programme more suitable for individuals expecting substantial foreign income remittances to Malta. A taxpayer with limited remitted income may find that ordinary resident non-dom taxation produces a different result.

Retirees should test whether their pension meets the statutory definition, whether it will constitute at least 75% of chargeable income and whether receiving the full pension in Malta is compatible with their wider financial arrangements.

UN pensioners should distinguish exempt qualifying UN pension income from other foreign income that may be subject to the 15% rate and the €20,000 minimum.

Applicants should also plan the use of Maltese and foreign bank accounts, document the source and character of remittances and avoid mixing income, capital and capital gains without appropriate tracing.

How Our Private Client Tax Lawyers Can Help You

Chetcuti Cauchi’s Personal Tax Practice advises internationally mobile private clients, entrepreneurs, investors, retirees, family offices and professional advisors on Maltese special tax status and cross-border relocation.

Our work may include:

comparing the Individual Tax Programme with ordinary resident non-dom taxation;

modelling the 15% rate and applicable minimum annual tax;

reviewing foreign income, pension, capital and capital-gain classifications;

advising on pre-arrival income and remittance planning;

coordinating Maltese tax residence with immigration residence and property requirements;

reviewing treaty residence and continuing exposure in other jurisdictions;

acting through an authorised registered mandatary during the application and ongoing compliance process; and

coordinating Maltese advice with the client’s foreign tax, legal, banking and wealth-management advisors.

Our pre-immigration tax planning and personal tax advice services are designed to address the wider relocation position rather than assessing the special tax status in isolation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.