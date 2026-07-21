Malta Consolidates Its Special Tax Residence Programmes Under A Single Framework

Malta has introduced a significant reform of its special tax residency framework. Effective from 1 January 2027, the new Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice 195 of 2026) (hereinafter referred to as the “new Rules”) establish a unified regime governing Malta’s principal tax residence and retirement programmes. This means that new applicants would apply under one of four special tax status categories in line with the Rules rather than four separate programmes, each carrying its own minimum annual tax and qualifying-property threshold.

While Malta has retained its attractive 15% tax rate on qualifying foreign-source income remitted to Malta, the new rules introduce higher property thresholds, increased minimum annual tax liabilities, enhanced compliance obligations, and a new five-year renewable tax status structure.

Beneficiaries granted status, or applicants who file, on or before 31 December 2026 retain the current rules until 31 December 2031. For prospective applicants, the reforms represent a shift towards a more robust and structured framework whilst preserving Malta’s competitiveness as a destination for internationally mobile individuals, retirees and investors.

Minimum Annual Tax by Programme/Category Status / Programme Current Framework From 1 January 2027 The Residence Programme (TRP) €15,000 €35,000 Global Residence Programme (GRP) €15,000 €35,000 Malta Retirement Programme (MRP) €7,500 + €500 per dependant €15,000 United Nations Pensions Programme (UNPP) €10,000 (€15,000 where both spouses qualify) €20,000 General Conditions applicable to each Programme Requirement Current Framework From 1 January 2027 Tax Rate 15% 15% Qualifying Property Purchase Threshold €220,000–€275,000 depending on location €700,000 nationwide Qualifying Property Rental Threshold €8,750–€9,600 depending on location €14,000 per annum Application Fee €6,000 (TRP/GRP), €2,500 (MRP), €4,000 (UNPP) €8,500 Validity of Special Tax Status Indefinite, subject to ongoing compliance 5 years Renewal Requirement Not applicable Renewable every 5 years Renewal Fee Not applicable €2,500 Transitional Protection Not applicable Existing beneficiaries and applications submitted by 31 December 2026 protected until 31 December 2031

Individual Tax Programme Rules 2026 (Legal Notice 195 of 2026): What Changes?

Applicants may now obtain one of four categories of special tax status:

Global Resident Status

Available to third-country nationals who are not Maltese, EU, EEA or Swiss nationals and who do not hold long-term resident status in Malta. This category effectively replaces the current Global Residence Programme framework.

EU, EEA and Swiss Resident Status

Designed for individuals who are nationals of an EU Member State, EEA country or Switzerland but who are neither Maltese nationals nor permanent residents of Malta. This category is the successor to The Residence Programme.

Retired Pensioner Status

Targeted at retirees whose pension constitutes at least 75% of their chargeable income and where the entire pension is received in Malta.

United Nations (UN) Pensioner Status

Available to beneficiaries receiving a United Nations pension or a qualifying widow’s or widower’s benefit, provided that at least 40% of the relevant pension income is received in Malta.

All applications must be submitted through an Authorised Registered Mandatory (Papilio Services Limited, Malta is registered with the Maltese Inland Revenue Department as an Authorised Mandatory to handle applications under the various Maltese tax residency programmes).

Tax Treatment

A core attraction of Malta’s residence programmes remains unchanged. Beneficiaries continue to benefit from:

A 15% tax rate on foreign-source income received in Malta.

Access to double taxation relief where applicable.

No Maltese tax on foreign-source income not remitted to Malta

No Maltese tax on foreign capital gains, even if the proceeds are received in Malta

Income that does not qualify for the preferential treatment may remain taxable at rates of up to 35%.

Five-Year Special Tax Status and Renewals

A major structural reform is the introduction of a fixed validity period. Under the current programmes, special tax status generally continues indefinitely provided all requirements remain satisfied.

From January 1st, 2027, newly granted special tax status under the Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026 will:

be valid for five years;

require formal renewal every five years;

be subject to a renewal application process;

require payment of a €2,500 renewal fee.

The Commissioner may renew the status for successive five-year periods provided the beneficiary continues to satisfy all applicable conditions.

Transitional Provisions: Protection for Existing Beneficiaries and Incoming Applicants

One of the most significant features of the new Rules is the introduction of a comprehensive transitional regime designed to protect individuals who have already committed to Malta under the existing residence and retirement programmes.

Any special tax status granted before 31 December 2026 will continue to remain valid until 31 December 2031, notwithstanding the introduction of the new framework on 1 January 2027. Importantly, this protection also extends to applications submitted by 31 December 2026, even where the approval is issued after that date.

This means that individuals who successfully obtain approval under the current:

will not immediately become subject to the new eligibility requirements, increased property thresholds, higher minimum tax liabilities or the five-year renewable structure introduced under the Individual Tax Programme Rules.

What This Means in Practice

For prospective applicants, the period leading up to 31 December 2026 represents a potentially important planning opportunity.

Individuals who qualify and submit an application within the current framework may continue benefiting from:

the existing property acquisition thresholds;

the current minimum annual tax obligations;

the existing application fee structure; and

the current special tax status framework,

for a further transitional period extending until 31 December 2031, provided they continue complying with the requirements of the programme under which they were admitted.

By contrast, individuals whose applications are submitted from 1 January 2027 onwards will fall entirely within the new Rules.

To Sum Up

The new Individual Tax Programme Rules represent the most significant restructuring of Malta’s special tax residence framework in recent years. While it preserves the headline 15% tax rate that has long attracted international residents and retirees, the reforms clearly signal a move towards higher economic substance requirements, minimum tax contributions and increased regulatory oversight.

At the same time, the transitional provisions provide a valuable opportunity for prospective applicants to secure benefits under the current framework before the new regime becomes fully operative. For internationally mobile individuals, retirees and pensioners considering Malta, the period leading up to 31 December 2026 may therefore represent a particularly important planning horizon.

How Can Papilio Services Assist You?

Navigating Malta’s evolving tax residence and retirement landscape requires careful planning, particularly in light of the significant changes introduced by the new Rules. Whether you are considering relocating to Malta, applying under the current framework before the end of 2026, or assessing how the new rules may affect your long-term tax and residence planning, obtaining professional guidance at an early stage can be crucial.

Our expert team assists individuals, retirees, international families and wealth holders throughout every stage of the process. Our services include:

Assessing eligibility under the current and future residence and retirement frameworks;

Advising on the most appropriate programme based on your personal circumstances and tax objectives;

Assisting with property and substance requirements;

Coordinating and preparing application submissions through the required authorised channels;

Advising on international tax, residency and succession planning considerations;

Supporting ongoing compliance obligations following approval.

Given the availability of the transitional provisions until 31 December 2031 for qualifying applicants and the new requirements that will apply from 1 January 2027, now may be an opportune time to evaluate your options and determine the most suitable path forward.

Contact us, and as Accredited Agents through Identity Malta, our specialist team will offer you high-quality guidance and advice throughout the entire process.