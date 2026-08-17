Tax Incentives Are Key For The Future

Malta's tax incentive framework faces mounting pressure to evolve as global competition for foreign talent and investment intensifies through strategic government incentives. Deloitte Malta's Tax leader emphasizes that continuous innovation in tax policy will determine whether Malta maintains its competitive edge in attracting high-value business activity.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

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Malta’s tax incentive framework must be continuously innovated for Malta to remain competitive in attracting and retaining high-value-add business activity, according to Deloitte Malta Tax leader Conrad Cassar Torregiani.

“Malta’s tax incentive framework can be a genuine competitive advantage. As governments globally increase their use of incentives to attract foreign talent and investment, Malta must continue to innovate to remain competitive,” Cassar Torregiani said.

His comments were made in the context of Deloitte’s 2026 Global Tax Policy Survey, which found that tax incentives were becoming a key aspect of tax competition. Over half the survey’s respondents – 57% – noted that governments were increasingly using incentives to influence investment, talent, and sustainability outcomes.

Deloitte Malta Tax also proposed two other strategic priorities for Maltese organisations: view compliance as a transformation trigger; and implement whole-of-system digital transformation.

Read the full survey report here: 2026 Global Tax Policy Survey | Deloitte Malta

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