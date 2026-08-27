Valencian Community Declares More Tax Cuts For Residents

The Valencian Community has introduced significant tax reforms for 2026-2027, including reduced income tax rates, a doubled wealth tax exemption to €2 million per person, and expanded inheritance and gift tax reliefs for family businesses and wider family members. These changes position Valencia as an increasingly attractive region for wealthy residents and families planning intergenerational wealth transfers.

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If you live in or are thinking of moving to Valencia, Alicante, or Castellón, there’s good news: the regional government has approved fresh tax cuts that could save you money.

Building on last year’s changes, the new rules (set out in Law 5/2026) trim income tax, double the wealth tax exemption, and make inheritance and gift tax more generous.

Income Tax Going Down

In Spain, your income tax bill combines a national rate and a regional rate. The Valencian government has cut its portion, which means lower overall rates for residents.

What’s changing?

The lowest rate drops from 18.5% to 18.3% in 2026, then to 18.2% in 2027

The top rate falls from 54% to 53.85% in 2026, then to 53.75% in 2027

Most bands in between will see similar small reductions

These cuts apply to wages, pensions, and rental income. Savings and investment income rates are set nationally and haven’t changed.

Valencian Income Tax Rates (Combined State + Regional)

Income Band Previous Rate New 2026 Rate 2027 Rate Up to €12,000 18.5% 18.3% 18.2% €12,000 – €12,450 21.5% 21.2% 21.1% €12,450 – €20,200 24% 23.7% 23.6% €20,200 – €22,000 27% 26.7% 26.6% €22,000 – €32,000 30% 29.6% 29.5% €32,000 – €35,200 32.5% 32% 31.9% €35,200 – €42,000 36% 35.5% 35.4% €42,000 – €52,000 38.5% 37.9% 37.8% €52,000 – €60,000 41% 40.4% 40.3% €60,000 – €62,000 45% 44.4% 44.3% €62,000 – €72,000 47.5% 46.9% 46.8% €72,000 – €100,000 49% 48.6% 48.5% €100,000 – €150,000 50% 49.85% 49.75% €150,000 – €200,000 51% 50.85% 50.75% €200,000 – €300,000 52% 51.85% 51.75% Over €300,000 54% 53.85% 53.75%

Rates shown are combined state and Valencian regional rates

Wealth tax allowance doubles

This is the big one for wealthier residents. The Valencian wealth tax exemption is jumping from €1 million to €2 million per person starting 31st December 2026.

What does this means?

A couple could shield €4 million combined through personal allowances

Plus up to €600,000 extra for their main home (€300,000 each if jointly owned)

That’s potentially €4.6 million protected from wealth tax

One catch: Spain’s national “Solidarity Tax on Large Fortunes” still kicks in if your net assets top €4 million, so very wealthy individuals may still face some wealth-related taxes.

Inheritance and Gift Tax improvements

The rules for passing assets to family members are getting more flexible:

Family business relief expanded

The 99% tax relief for family businesses now covers more relatives

Previously limited to direct family; now extends to collateral relatives up to fourth degree (including first cousins)

This helps keep family businesses intact across generations

New tax credits for wider family

25% credit on inheritances and gifts between siblings, aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces

Rising to 50% from June 2027

Bottom Line

The Valencian Community is becoming increasingly tax-friendly, especially for wealthier residents and families planning to pass on assets.

That said, lower rates don’t automatically mean a lower tax bill. If you’re a UK national living in Spain, you still need to navigate:

Spanish income, wealth, and inheritance taxes

UK Inheritance Tax (IHT)

Cross-border UK pension and investment rules

Property ownership in multiple jurisdictions

Tax rules in both Spain and the UK are forever changing – it’s worth reviewing your arrangements to make sure you’re not paying more than necessary.

Key dates to remember!

Income tax cuts: January 1, 2026 (with further cuts 1st January, 2027)

Wealth tax exemption increase: 31st December, 2026

(applies to 2026 tax returns filed in 2027)

Inheritance tax credit increase: June 2027

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.