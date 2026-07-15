Cyprus Holding Company: How To Cut Tax On Dividends & Exits (Video)

self

A Cyprus holding company is one of the most powerful tools available to founders, investors and group owners who want to move profits, reinvest and plan exits without losing value through unnecessary tax leakage and withholding taxes.

In this video, we explain how a Cyprus holding company actually works, why Cyprus is one of the most widely used holding jurisdictions in the EU, how dividends flow in largely tax-free, how withholding tax can be reduced to as low as zero, and how to structure a group that is clean, bankable, investor-ready and efficient on exit.

At Philippou Law Firm, we advise international founders, investors and groups throughout every stage, including corporate structuring, Cyprus tax planning, holding company formation, withholding tax and treaty analysis, banking support, relocations and ongoing compliance.

0:00 Introduction

1:23 What a holding company actually does

2:07 Why Cyprus is used as a holding jurisdiction

3:06 How dividends into a Cyprus holding company are taxed

4:04 Withholding tax and how it is reduced

5:12 The reinvestment advantage

6:56 Exit planning

7:35 Outbound dividends from Cyprus

08:09 Governance, financing and investor-readiness

8:27 Substance and defensibility

8:57 Who this structure is for

9:17 How we set it up in practice

10:00 Common mistakes

10:27 Final thoughts