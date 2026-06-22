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22 June 2026

CPD ACCREDITED: Connection, Compassion, And Meaning: Rethinking Compassion Fatigue In Medicine (Video)

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Dr. Nicole Piemonte challenges the conventional understanding of compassion fatigue, proposing that what healthcare professionals experience stems not from excessive caring, but from profound disconnection. Drawing on her research in medical humanities and healthcare coaching, she explores how genuine connection can transform vulnerability into post-traumatic growth and restore purpose in clinical practice.
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What if compassion fatigue isn't the cost of caring too much, but the pain of disconnection?

In this keynote from our CPD-Accredited 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, 20 Years of Compassion: Navigating with Purpose, Dr. Nicole Piemonte, PhD, Associate Dean of Faculty Leadership and Associate Professor of Medical Humanities at Creighton University School of Medicine, reframes how we understand compassion fatigue.

Drawing on the work behind her two MIT Press books, "Afflicted: How Vulnerability Can Heal Medical Education and Practice" and "Death and Dying", Dr. Piemonte suggests that what clinicians often feel is not the result of caring too deeply, but a sense of disconnection, from themselves, from others, and from the work that gives their lives purpose. As a certified healthcare coach, she explores how genuine connection can foster post-traumatic growth and why the antidote to compassion fatigue is not emotional distance, but deeper connection to others and to oneself.

Please note that this program contains 45 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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