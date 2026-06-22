Dreaming Of A Good Sleep? Technology Might Help

As sleep technology evolves from simple tracking devices to sophisticated AI-powered systems, questions arise about how these innovations are reshaping our understanding of rest and recovery.

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The “sleep economy” is growing rapidly with more than just sleep masks, weighted blankets and melatonin products on the market selling a good night’s rest. Sleep technology has evolved from tracking sleep patterns to smart technology that claims to actively improve sleep quality throughout the night. The newest edition of the Eight-Sleep mattress is one such example.

The Eight Sleep Pod 5 Cover is a sleep-optimizing mattress cover costing upwards of C$3,500. The pod uses AI sensors and a built-in water system to regulate sleeping conditions. Eight-Sleep does this through its AI algorithm “Autopilot” which tailors sleeping conditions for users based on biometric and environmental sensors. With an immersive temperature system ranging from 12 to 43 degrees Celsius, the mattress temperature adapts to enhance deep and REM sleep cycles while also improving heart rate and breathing patterns.

To take it a step further, Eight-Sleep’s dual-zone technology allows for partners to each set adaptable temperatures on their side of the bed. Pod settings are also connected to an app for users to control and observe their sleep and health insights. Other features of the pod include surround sound to drown out background noise and an elevation feature to relive back pressure and reduce snoring.

While the user results of the Eight-Sleep pod remain up for debate, there is certainly a market for sleep enhancing tech. Whether in the form of an Oura ring, smart-tech sleep mask, or a mattress cover, sleep technology offers more than just counting sheep to get to sleep in 2026.

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