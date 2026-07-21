Health Canada Seeks Input On The Future Of NHP Quality Expectations

On July 20, 2026, Health Canada launched a public consultation on the new Version 4.0 Quality of Natural Health Products Guide (Guide).

The current Guide (Version 3.1) has been in place since May 2015. More than a decade later, Health Canada is proposing a substantially revised Version 4.0. The draft has expanded from approximately 46 pages to 132 pages, reflecting a significant evolution in Health Canada's guidance on the quality requirements of the Natural Health Products Regulations (NHPR).

The increase in length is not simply editorial. It reflects a much more detailed articulation of Health Canada's expectations for meeting the quality requirements of the NHPR, many of which are likely to influence how quality compliance is evaluated during future inspections (paper-based and on-site).

This is far more than a routine update. For manufacturers, packagers, labellers and importers, the Quality Guide is the document that explains Health Canada's expectations for complying with the quality provisions of the NHPR, including the quality-related requirements within the GMP framework.

Once finalized, it will serve as a key reference used by inspectors when assessing quality compliance under the NHPR. The Guide influences how quality systems are designed and maintained, how quality issues are investigated and resolved, and ultimately where organizations invest time and resources to demonstrate compliance with the quality requirements of the Regulations.

That is precisely why this consultation matters. This consultation represents a valuable opportunity for industry to influence Health Canada's expectations before they are finalized. If there are provisions that are unclear, impractical, unnecessarily burdensome, or simply do not reflect how quality systems operate in practice, now is the time to say so. Likewise, if there are areas where additional clarity would benefit both industry and Health Canada inspectors, this consultation provides an opportunity to help shape the final Guide before it is implemented.

Whether you are a manufacturer, packager, labeller or importer, we encourage you to review the draft carefully and consider submitting comments. Given the Guide's role in interpreting and assessing the quality requirements of the NHPR, the time invested now could help shape expectations that will affect your organization for years to come.

The consultation document is available at this link.

If you have questions about the proposed Guide, its potential implications for your organization, or would like assistance in preparing consultation comments, please contact the authors.

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