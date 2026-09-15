Distilled Law, Part 1: Whisky Business: Alberta's New Spirit Standards And The Future Of AI Use In Legislative Drafting

The Government of Alberta has reportedly become the first jurisdiction in Canada to use artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the initial drafting of the Alberta Whisky Act (the “Whisky Act”). The Whisky Act, which came into effect on May 21, 2026, establishes new standards and definitions for what qualifies as “Alberta Whisky”, including requirements relating to production standards, ingredients, and processes. According to the province, AI was used as part of the drafting process, with government officials and legislative counsel retaining responsibility for review, revision, and all levels of approval.

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Overview

The Government of Alberta has reportedly become the first jurisdiction in Canada to use artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the initial drafting of the Alberta Whisky Act (the “Whisky Act”).

The Whisky Act, which came into effect on May 21, 2026, establishes new standards and definitions for what qualifies as “Alberta Whisky”, including requirements relating to production standards, ingredients, and processes. According to the province, AI was used as part of the drafting process, with government officials and legislative counsel retaining responsibility for review, revision, and all levels of approval.

Alberta’s approach has attracted attention not only from the food and beverage industry, but also from policy-makers, technology and intellectual property practitioners, and legal professionals interested in the future role of AI in legislative drafting.

Watch for the next instalment in our series where we focus on:

the reported use of AI in the initial drafting of the Whisky Act;

the opportunities and limitations of AI-assisted legislative drafting, and comparable international initiatives; and

why human review and judgment remain essential when AI is used to support the development of legislation.

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The Purpose of the Whisky Act

The intention of the Whisky Act is to protect, bolster, and support the long-term growth and identity of whisky produced in Alberta.

In Alberta, industry and public consultations began in 2025 to ensure that the Whisky Act reflected local practices, culture, and market needs. The certification mark unveiled in July 2026 reflects that focus, incorporating imagery associated with Alberta’s grain fields, waterways, and landscapes within the provincial shield. The initiative also envisions additional investment opportunities, including a tourist attraction called the Alberta Whisky Trail, inspired by Kentucky’s 60-plus-distillery Bourbon Trail.

The Intellectual Property Dimension

Defining “Alberta Whisky” in legislation is, at its core, an exercise in protecting a name, which places the Whisky Act squarely within the world of intellectual property. In Canada, place-based product names can be protected as geographical indications (“GIs”), a category of intellectual property that functions in a manner similar to a trademark. While a trademark signals that a product comes from a particular producer, a GI signals that the product comes from a particular place and carries a quality, reputation, or characteristic essentially attributable to that origin.

This is not a novel concept. Other jurisdictions have long used geographic appellations, quality standards and types of food products and styles of liquor to enhance the reputation of regional food and beverages. Well-known examples include Kentucky Bourbon, Scotch Whisky, French Champagne, and German Kölsch. Such protections can be economically significant, and may also carry cultural importance, as the now-withdrawn application by Türkiye to the European Union to register the “Döner” kebab shows.

For businesses, GIs can be valuable tools because a recognized GI can affect pricing, market differentiation, and export opportunities. GIs are also enforceable rights protected under Canada’s Trademarks Act, with the Canada Border Services Agency empowered to detain suspected counterfeit GI goods at the border.

While “Alberta Whisky” has yet to be formally registered as a GI in Canada as of September 8, 2026, the Whisky Act advances the same core principle that underpins Canada’s food labelling regime, which is that product labelling must be accurate and not misleading as to origin. Whether protection ultimately comes through the Whisky Act, a registered GI, or trademark rights, the objective remains the same: helping ensure that consumers can trust that an “Alberta Whisky” is exactly what its name claims it to be.

A Shift in Canadian Liquor Regulation

The Whisky Act represents a significant development in Canadian liquor regulation. Historically, the federal Food and Drug Regulations provided compositional standards for “Canadian Whisky” (also known as “Canadian Rye Whisky” or “Rye Whisky”). Those requirements apply nationally and govern products sold, advertised, or traded as Canadian Whisky. Provinces, by contrast, have generally focused on areas such as licensing, distribution, retail sales, and enforcement rather than establishing their own whisky production standards.

Alberta’s approach departs from that model. Rather than replacing the federal whisky standards, the Whisky Act creates an additional provincial designation layered on top of them. To qualify as “Alberta Whisky”, a product must satisfy the federal requirements for Canadian whisky while also meeting Alberta-specific criteria, including:

production must occur entirely within Alberta;

at least two-thirds of the grain used to produce the mash must be grown in Alberta; and

the water used in the production of the whisky must originate in Alberta.

Existing Quality Programs

While Alberta is becoming a provincial trailblazer in the whisky industry, this approach is not entirely new and resembles existing programs governing specific types of liquor. British Columbia and Ontario, for example, have established Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA) frameworks that regulate the geographical origin, appellations, and production standards of wines, helping to ensure product authenticity and quality. Ontario has done so since 1999 under the Vintners Quality Alliance Act, while British Columbia regulates “BC VQA” wines through the Wines of Marked Quality Regulation under the Food and Agricultural Products Classification Act. Québec also recognizes protected designations, including Québec Wine and Québec Ice Cider, under its Act Respecting Reserved Designations and Added-Value Claims. At the federal level, “Canadian Whisky” is itself a protected GI.

What is distinctive is Alberta’s decision to enact standalone legislation defining and protecting a spirit by reference to its province-specific origin and production standards. Whisky producers that do not meet the standard are still able to continue producing whisky outside the designation.

More Information

Spanning agribusiness, food and beverage, intellectual property, technology and regulatory compliance, the Alberta Whisky Act reflects the increasingly connected issues facing businesses that develop, protect and market place-based products. Fasken's multidisciplinary teams advise producers, brand owners, and other businesses on the full range of issues, from liquor licensing and regulatory compliance to the protection of origin-based names and the responsible adoption of AI.

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