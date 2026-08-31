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31 August 2026

PMPRB Consults Further On Revised Proposed Practice Directions

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The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) has launched a second 30-day consultation on revised proposed Practice Directions for hearings related to excessive medicine pricing and compliance with filing requirements. The revised directions incorporate feedback from the initial consultation, with a summary chart detailing all edits available for stakeholder review.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Chen Li
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The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) holds public hearings on two types of matters:

  • to determine whether the price of a medicine is excessive; and
  • to determine whether a rights holder has failed to file the required information set out in the Patent Act and the Patented Medicines Regulations. 

As previously reported, the PMPRB launched a consultation on proposed Practice Directions on procedural matters related to these hearings. On August 25, 2026, the PMPRB launched a 30-day further consultation on revised proposed Practice Directions. The PMPRB has prepared a summary chart showing the edits to the proposed Practice Directions, which are based on submissions received in the first consultation.

The deadline to submit feedback is September 24, 2026.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

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