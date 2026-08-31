PMPRB Consults Further On Revised Proposed Practice Directions

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) holds public hearings on two types of matters:

to determine whether the price of a medicine is excessive; and

to determine whether a rights holder has failed to file the required information set out in the Patent Act and the Patented Medicines Regulations.

As previously reported, the PMPRB launched a consultation on proposed Practice Directions on procedural matters related to these hearings. On August 25, 2026, the PMPRB launched a 30-day further consultation on revised proposed Practice Directions. The PMPRB has prepared a summary chart showing the edits to the proposed Practice Directions, which are based on submissions received in the first consultation.

The deadline to submit feedback is September 24, 2026.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group.