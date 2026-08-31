ARTICLE
31 August 2026

Canada’s Drug Agency: Guidance Document On Use Of AI Methods & Summary Of Precision Medicine Initiatives

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Canada's Drug Agency has released new guidance on using artificial intelligence methods to generate real-world evidence for health technology assessments, establishing governance considerations and appraisal principles that emphasize transparency, human oversight, and validation. The agency also launched initiatives supporting precision medicine decision-making, including testing procedure assessments and a pan-Canadian framework for biomarker evaluation in cancer care.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Brandon Heard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Brandon Heard’s articles from Smart & Biggar are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
Smart & Biggar are most popular:
  • within Privacy, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • in Canada

In July 2026, Canada’s Drug Agency (CDA) published Use of Artificial Intelligence Methods to Generate Real-World Evidence Submitted to Canada’s Drug Agency for HTA. This guidance document describes principles for use of AI methods to extract variables from unstructured data to generate real-world evidence for health technology assessment submissions. The CDA emphasizes that AI should only be used when clearly justified and should not yet replace well-established approaches when those can produce reliable results.

The guidance document lists governance considerations and appraisal principles:

  • governance considerations include transparency in the rationale and justification for use of AI methods and the need for human oversight and validation.
  • appraisal principles include an emphasis on transparency and explainability, including in reporting on AI methods for extraction and curation of real-world data, the validation approach and results, and in reporting risk.

The CDA also published a summary of initiatives to support evidence-based decision making about precision medicines and launched new webpages dedicated to its precision medicine work.

CDA’s initiatives include:

  • Testing Procedure Assessments, including for biomarker testing required for precision-based therapies submitted for reimbursement review;
  • a pan-Canadian assessment framework for biomarkers used in cancer care; and
  • collaboration through the Pan-Canadian Cancer Genomics Community of Practice.

 Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Brandon Heard
Brandon Heard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More