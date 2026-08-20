Life Sciences-Health Canada Takes Action Against Unauthorized Peptide Sales

On July 29, 2026, Health Canada announced that it had obtained a permanent injunction against a Québec-based company in connection with the sale of unauthorized injectable peptides in Canada. The announcement reflects Health Canada’s continued focus on peptide products and serves as a reminder that injectable peptides intended for human use are regulated as prescription drugs and are subject to Canada's drug regulatory framework.

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On July 29, 2026, Health Canada announced that it had obtained a permanent injunction against a Québec-based company in connection with the sale of unauthorized injectable peptides in Canada. The announcement reflects Health Canada’s continued focus on peptide products and serves as a reminder that injectable peptides intended for human use are regulated as prescription drugs and are subject to Canada's drug regulatory framework. As commercial interest in peptide products continues to grow, the decision provides useful insight into Health Canada’s approach to the marketing and sale of these products in Canada.1

Health Canada’s Recent Peptide Enforcement Action

Health Canada’s injunction follows a June 11, 2026 decision of the Superior Court of Québec against Canlab Research and its representatives, after the company allegedly continued to sell unauthorized peptide drugs online and promote them with alleged unproven health claims despite prior enforcement measures.2 The injunction prohibits Canlab Research from the manufacturing, testing, distribution, sale and advertising of unauthorized injectable peptides, including through websites and social media platforms accessible from Canada. Health Canada has indicated that it will continue to monitor compliance and may take further enforcement action if needed.

Health Canada also reiterated that injectable peptides intended for human use are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada and must be authorized before they may be sold3 The Department further emphasized that unauthorized peptide products may present health risks because their safety, efficacy and quality have not been assessed by Health Canada.

The announcement comes at a time of increasing regulatory attention toward peptide products more broadly. Notably, on July 23 and 24, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee recommended expanding access to six peptide substances through compounding pharmacies.4 However, those recommendations do not apply in Canada, where Health Canada's position remains unchanged with respect to peptide products intended for human use, which must be authorized before they can be marketed or sold.

Human-Use Peptides and Health Canada’s Drug Approval Requirements

The starting point is the Food and Drugs Act (“Act”). The Act defines a “drug” to include any substance or mixture of substances manufactured, sold or represented for use in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of a disease, disorder or abnormal physical state or its symptoms, or in restoring, correcting or modifying organic functions. This definition is broad and focuses not only on the inherent nature of the product, but also on how the product is sold or represented.

The regulatory status of a peptide therefore depends not only on the claims made about it, but also on the product itself. Most peptides would likely be considered a drug by Health Canada when sold for human consumption, and would therefore require Health Canada’s approval before being sold.

In addition, entities conducting regulated activities involving drugs, including manufacturing, packaging/labelling, importing, testing, distributing and wholesaling, may require a Drug Establishment Licence under the Food and Drug Regulations.

Further requirements apply to prescription drugs, which are generally only dispensed through authorized healthcare channels in accordance with applicable provincial legislation.

Companies that manufacture, import, distribute, sell or advertise peptide products in Canada should assess both product authorization requirements and any applicable licensing obligations before entering or expanding in the Canadian market.

Peptides for Research Use

While Health Canada’s recent injunction highlights increased focus on peptide products, peptides may still be supplied for legitimate scientific research activities, including to academic institutions, laboratories, and biotechnology companies.

However, the distinction between a research product and a regulated drug is not determined solely by a disclaimer. A product marketed as being “for research purposes only” may nevertheless attract regulatory scrutiny if other aspects of the business suggest that the product is ultimately intended for therapeutic or personal use.

Businesses operating in this space should expect that Health Canada may look beyond the wording of disclaimers and consider the totality of the circumstances, including product format, website content, customer base, order patterns, ancillary supplies and the practical controls used to prevent personal use.

Key Takeaways

Health Canada’s recent injunction is a reminder that peptide products may attract significant regulatory scrutiny where they are marketed, represented or supplied for human use without the required authorizations.

Businesses that manufacture, import, distribute, sell or advertise peptide products in Canada should carefully assess their product positioning, promotional claims, customer base, supply chain controls and licensing obligations. This is particularly important where products are described as being for research purposes only, but other aspects of the business may suggest therapeutic, personal or other health-related use.

Footnotes

1 Health Canada obtains permanent injunction preventing Canlab Research’s illegal sale of injectable peptides in Canada, Health Canada, July 29, 2026.

2 Health Canada obtains permanent injunction preventing Canlab Research’s illegal sale of injectable peptides in Canada, Health Canada, July 29, 2026.

3 Health Canada obtains permanent injunction preventing Canlab Research’s illegal sale of injectable peptides in Canada, Health Canada, July 29, 2026.

4 July 23-24, 2026: Meeting of the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee 07/23/2026, Food and Drug Administration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.