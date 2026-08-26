ARTICLE
26 August 2026

Health Canada Obtains Permanent Injunction To Prevent Illegal Sale Of Injectable Peptides By Canlab Research

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Health Canada has secured a permanent injunction against Canlab Research, a Quebec-based online retailer, preventing the company from manufacturing, distributing, or selling unauthorized injectable peptides in Canada. This enforcement action follows years of regulatory warnings and provisional court orders aimed at stopping the illegal sale of peptide drugs promoted with unproven health claims for anti-aging, weight loss, and athletic performance.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
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On July 29, 2026, Health Canada announced that it obtained a permanent injunction from the Superior Court of Québec against Canlab Research and its representatives preventing them from selling “unauthorized injectable peptides in Canada”.

Canlab Research, a Québec-based online retailer, is barred from manufacturing, testing, distributing or selling unauthorized peptides and can no longer advertise same.

Prior to obtaining the permanent injunction, Health Canada repeatedly attempted enforcement action against Canlab Research to prevent them from selling “unauthorized peptide drugs on various websites and promoting them with many unproven health claims”, including obtaining a provisional injunction in 2024 and an interlocutory injunction in 2025 against Canlab Research under section 21.5 of the Food and Drugs Act. Health Canada advised consumers in 2023 to avoid unauthorized injectable peptides from Canlab Research.

In April 2026, Health Canada warned consumers about the serious health risks of using unauthorized injectable peptide drugs, which are “illegal in Canada and have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality by Health Canada.” The warning advised that Health Canada had seized various unauthorized peptide drugs, some of which are “promoted online and on social media for “anti-aging”, weight loss, bodybuilding, athletic performance, injury recovery, sleep, mental focus, or general “wellness”.”

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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