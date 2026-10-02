PMPRB Releases September 2026 NEWSletter

The September NEWSletter also provides information about the PMPRB’s participation in past and future events, as well as NPDUIS research initiative and activities.

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The PMPRB released its September 2026 NEWSletter. Highlights include:

a message from the Chairperson, Anie Perrault, including a reminder that pursuant to the Guidelines for PMPRB staff, the initial and subsequent annual price reviews use the Highest International Price (HIP) test in determining whether to conduct an In-Depth Review, not a mid-price or average-price test based on the PMPRB11 countries;

the appointment of Peter Moreland-Giraldeau as new Vice-Chairperson and Conor McCourt as a member of the Board and;

the first Undertaking under the PMPRB’s new Guidelines, resulting in the closure of the In-Depth Review of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ IMCIVREE (setmelanotide). The In-Depth Review was commenced following the Initial Review, when the highest Canadian list price of IMCIVREE was above the Highest International Price in the July to December 2025 reporting period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals undertook to maintain the current Canadian list price of IMCIVREE until January 1, 2028, without consumer price index-based increases.

The September NEWSletter also provides information about the PMPRB’s participation in past and future events, as well as NPDUIS research initiative and activities.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.